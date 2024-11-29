Canada’s World Junior Team is in Good Hands with Tanner Molendyk

The World Junior Championship is fast approaching, and already, Hockey Canada has been scouting out potential members of the roster they’ll send to Ottawa. Their offence is sure to be full of high-end players, from returnees Brayden Yager, Matthew Wood, Easton Cowan, and Carson Rehkopf to potential newcomers like Cal Ritchie, Beckett Sennecke, draft-eligible Michael Misa, or even 16-year-old phenom Gavin McKenna, who leads the Western Hockey League (WHL) in scoring.

Canada’s defence, however, will have to rely on a lot less experience than their forwards. Only Oliver Bonk is set to return after playing in the tournament last year, and while 18-year-old stars like Sam Dickinson, Zayne Parekh, and Carter Yakemchuk should give the team plenty of skill and grit, the lack of international experience could prove to be a hurdle for them.

Thankfully, Canada will likely have one more member to lean on who can bring leadership, experience, and skill despite having not played in the World Juniors last year. Tanner Molendyk made Team Canada out of camp and joined them in Sweden, but then suffered a wrist injury in a pre-tournament game against Switzerland that forced him out before it even began. Given how well he’s performed in the WHL this season, he, too, should be considered a lock, and with him, Canada will suddenly have one of the better defence corps in Ottawa.

A Heartbreaking End to Molendyk’s First Tournament

When Molendyk was invited to join Canada’s selection camp last year, he had 28 points in 24 games with the Saskatoon Blades, making him one of the most productive blueliners in the WHL. There were some concerns over a nagging knee injury, but he proved that wasn’t a concern and easily made the team as a depth defender. Then, when he was injured along with Tristan Luneau, who was battling a lingering illness, Canada’s defence took a massive hit and struggled to handle the tougher nations at the tournament.

“He’s an elite talent,” said Blades’ former head coach Brennan Sonne following Molendyk’s return to Saskatoon in Jan 2024. “So when you add that to your lineup, your lineup is going to be better. I’ve coached him for three years, and we know what he can do. When he’s out of the lineup you miss him and when he’s in it he helps.”

Of course, those sentiments only slightly lessened the sting of missing the tournament. “It took a lot to push through that and come home and stay home for a month before I went back and played,” Molendyk said during the Nashville Predators development camp in August. “That took a toll on the mental side.”

But he managed to get back to a place where he was comfortable, thanks to a strong support circle, and he finished with 56 points in 50 games, helping his team finish first in the WHL. However, that also ended in heartbreak as Saskatoon was defeated by the Moose Jaw Warriors in the Semifinal, dashing their hopes of taking home the franchise’s first title.

But time heals all wounds, and Molendyk has thought about what it would mean to get a second chance at representing his country in the nation’s capital. “It’d be special. I mean, obviously, you never want to have that happen to anyone, and it was tough. But it’s in Ottawa this year, and it’s going to be packed. It’ll be electric, so if I get the opportunity to, it’d be pretty sweet.”

Molendyk Becoming a More Well-Rounded Defenceman

This season, Molendyk hasn’t been the same high-scoring defenceman he was a year ago, although he hasn’t fallen all that much; in 17 games, the smooth-skating defender has three goals and 16 points, putting him on pace for 58 points over 62 games. Part of the reason for his lower-than-expected offensive totals was that he began the season at the Predators development camp and played three pre-season games with the team that selected him in the first round of the 2023 NHL Draft.

During his time in Nashville, development coach Mark Borowiecki heaped praise on the young player. “There are some guys who are quick in small spaces and some guys who really have a separation gear and can really cover ice,” he said. “I think he’s got both, which is fantastic to see. And then, on top of that, he can handle the puck at speed. It’s great to have a set of wheels, but can your brain and your hands keep up? You can see with him that it’s there.”

The brain, as Borowiecki mentions, has been incredibly impactful with the Blades this season. He was instrumental in the team’s first goal against the Edmonton Oil Kings on Nov. 15, feeding leading scorer Ben Riche with a gorgeous pass that gave him plenty of space to put it in. It’s not the first goal the pair have scored together, as they frequently play on the same line and on the power play, which has created some highlight-reel-worthy moments.

But Riche saw the goal that night a little differently. “He’s unbelievably skilled,” he said. “I mean, you watch that goal. I didn’t see the passing lane, but he saw he saw the passing lane, and I felt the puck on my stick, and I put it in the net. So, that’s kind of how it works with him. He’s a phenomenal skater, sees the ice very well, and is an unbelievable passer, and he can shoot the puck when he wants to. Great player. It’s hard to not have chemistry with that guy.”

Much has already been said about his skating – Molendyk was easily one of the best skaters of his draft class, and it’s only improved in the years since. His ability to out-pace his opposition is truly one-of-a-kind, and when he sees a play, there’s little anyone can do about it, which the Seattle Thunderbirds discovered when they came to town. His execution demonstrates a high level of confidence in his game, and that’s going to be incredibly important if he rejoins Canada at the World Juniors.

What Molendyk Brings to Team Canada

While there’s still no guarantee that Molendyk will make Canada’s roster, he’s very much on their radar. “Yeah, I have (talked with Team Canada),” he said. “They came and watched me the one game, and I talked to them for a little bit (and we) keep in touch.” That’s a good sign for his chances, and there’s no questioning his skill, but he’s also a great teammate.

Blades goalie Evan Gardner, who was selected in the 2024 NHL Draft by the Columbus Blue Jackets, loves playing behind him. “It’s awesome,” he said. “I mean, for people that come out and watch and see him play, it’s pretty much an automatic breakout. You know, he’s so smooth with his skating. Just a great player, and he’s a great guy in the room as well. It’s awesome being on his team, and I don’t take it for granted.”

Rookie David Lewandowski agreed, saying, “It’s good to have a [defenceman] like this. Every time he’s on the ice, you know that he’s going to do a good thing, and you don’t have to worry about things that you have to when maybe someone else is there.” The 16-year-old German started this season in his home country’s top league, so he’s seen and played with some very good players. Still, Molendyk sticks out among them as one of the better players he’s played with.

But skill isn’t everything. Lukas Hansen and Molendyk both made their debut in Saskatoon in 2020-21 at 16 years old, and he’s seen a side of him that not many others get to see. “He’s really funny,” said Hansen. “He’s goofy. But when he gets on the ice, he’s just on another level and just does what he wants. It’s really nice having him back there. I know we’re good when he’s on the ice. He’s a great leader, great teammate, a great friend of mine, and I’m excited to see what he does over there.”

There’s little that Molendyk can’t do at the junior level, and his skill would certainly be an asset to Team Canada at the World Juniors. But he’s also a good person who knows how to balance his highly competitive nature with keeping things calm off the ice. That’s a person who will work well with whoever he’s paired with. That’s something Canada arguably struggled with in 2024, as many of the team’s key players didn’t develop much chemistry with each other before the tournament kicked off. If Molendyk is selected to represent his country, there won’t be any question that the team will be in good hands.

