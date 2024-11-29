Kevin Lankinen Is Saving the Canucks’ Season

Kevin Lankinen has been a revelation for the Vancouver Canucks, delivering game-stealing performances that highlight his importance to the team’s success. His recent 32-save shutout against the Boston Bruins showcased his composure under pressure, particularly in the face of quality scoring chances from stars like David Pastrňák and Brad Marchand. This shutout, his second of the season, also marked a historic milestone as he became the first Canucks goalie since 1996 to blank the Bruins in their arena.

Lankinen’s 8-0-0 record on the road has elevated him to an elite tier, making him the fifth goalie in NHL history to start a season with such a streak. His synergy with the Canucks’ defensive unit has been critical to his success, as Vancouver’s disciplined play and shot-blocking efforts have provided him with the support needed to thrive. As the Canucks position themselves as playoff contenders, Lankinen’s stellar form is proving to be a cornerstone of their rise, signalling a potentially career-defining season for the goaltender and his team.

The Struggles of Silovs and the Solidness of Lankinen

On a recent segment of Halford & Brough in the Morning on Sportsnet 650, Mike Halford and Jason Brough delved into the Canucks’ goaltending situation. The conversation centred around the struggles of backup Arturs Silovs, the importance of signing Lankinen, and how this decision impacts Thatcher Demko’s workload upon his return. Here’s a breakdown of their discussion.

Silovs Struggles to Meet NHL Standards

The hosts didn’t hold back when assessing Silovs’ readiness for NHL play. Brough was blunt: “Yeah, I don’t even think it’s worth analyzing that much, to be perfectly honest with you right now. He shouldn’t be in the NHL right now—he should be in the AHL.”

This lack of readiness is evident in Silovs’ performance, where he’s allowing an average of four goals per game. Halford highlighted the challenge for a goalie struggling to match the level of play around him: “If you give up four goals a game every game you play in the NHL, something’s up. You’re not making the saves that you’re supposed to make.”

The twosome agreed that Silovs’ current struggles are as much about his play as the team’s defensive lapses.

The Canucks Are Thankful for Lankinen’s Stability

The conversation underscored how vital the Lankinen signing has been for the team. Without him, they would face significant risks. First, even when Demko returns, Lankinen will ensure they don’t overuse their star goalie. The Canucks’ tendency to overplay Demko has led to injuries in the past. He also provides a reliable alternative to prevent such scenarios. Second, Lankinen ensures the Canucks aren’t forced to rely on Silovs or other less-proven options like Arturs Patera.

As Brough put it: “Thank God they did go out and get Lankinen—not just for the start when Demko’s out, but for the rest of the season. Even if Demko returns and he’s terrific, you still don’t want to overplay him.”

The conversation reflected on the mental toll facing a young goalie like Silovs. Halford noted, “I’ve been a goalie where I’ve been playing on teams where I’m over my head—it is the worst feeling on the planet.”

Halford added that Silovs’ body language and struggles to make routine saves could embolden opposing shooters, making him appear smaller in the net despite his 6-foot-4 frame.

The Bottom Line: Lankinen Is the Safety Net the Canucks Needed

Halford and Brough agree that the Canucks’ decision to sign Lankinen was a wise one. Without him, they’d face a goaltending crisis with Silovs over his head and Demko potentially overworked. While the Canucks still need to address their defensive issues, Lankinen’s presence provides a measure of stability as the season progresses.

Moving forward, it will be interesting to see how the Canucks manage Demko’s workload and whether Silovs can eventually grow into an NHL-caliber goaltender. For now, the Canucks’ depth in goal owes a lot to one timely acquisition.