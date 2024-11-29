NHL Rumors: Sabres, Oilers, Rangers, Canucks, Flames

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, one insider noted that the Buffalo Sabres might be a team that could be nudged into making a trade they don’t want to make, with some interesting names popping up in trade discussions. Would a team like the Edmonton Oilers be waiting on something like that to happen? Meanwhile, there is more talk out of New York about who the Rangers will make available. They are also making calls, the latest rumor suggesting they are inquiring about J.T. Miller. The Calgary Flames are searching for a center. But, they have a specific need.

Sabres and Oilers Possible Trade Partners?

NHL insider Jeff Marek recently speculated that the Buffalo Sabres and Edmonton Oilers could make for intriguing trade partners as the season progresses. Speaking on Oilers Nation Everyday, Marek suggested that if the Sabres find themselves outside the playoff picture again, they might feel pressured to shake things up.

Bowen Byram, Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

While avoiding the term “panic,” Marek noted that Buffalo could be pushed into making a move they’d rather avoid, potentially creating opportunities for Edmonton to address their blue-line needs. The Sabres’ defensive core, featuring talented players like Owen Power and Bowen Byram, could be of significant interest to the Oilers. Byram, in particular, could become an expensive arbitration case for Buffalo, increasing the likelihood of a trade scenario.

For the Oilers, waiting to make a move and not trading for someone immediately means potentially adding a dynamic young defenseman.

In other Oilers news, Zach Hyman is making the road trip with the Oilers, which comes as a bit of a surprise. Head coach Kris Knoblauch suggested Hyman might play one of the three games.

Rangers Looking at J.T. Miller Trade?

The New York Rangers are all over the news of late, with GM Chris Drury making it clear he’s ready to make moves. In a recent memo sent to all 31 NHL teams, Drury expressed his openness to trade discussions. The assumption was that he would be taking calls.

So, to hear that he’s also actively making calls and searching for trade opportunities is interesting. One of the most surprising and intriguing rumors to surface is the Rangers’ reported interest in reacquiring Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller, as reported by The Athletic.

Peter Baugh and Arthur Staple write:

A league source said the Rangers recently inquired with the Canucks about J.T. Miller, who is currently on an indefinite leave of absence. Miller was a 2011 first-round pick by the Rangers and has been coveted by Drury before — the Rangers were after Miller before the 2021-22 trade deadline, but wouldn’t include Braden Schneider in a deal. Miller then signed a seven-year extension worth $8-million a year, pulling him off the market. source – ‘New York Rangers trade targets, Igor Shesterkin’s contract: What we’re hearing’ – Arthur Staple, Peter Baugh – The Athletic – 11/29/2024

Flames Want to Trade for an Age-Appropriate Center

Calgary Flames GM Craig Conroy appeared on The Ray & Dregs Hockey Podcast and was asked about how he is approaching the NHL Trade Deadline as a projected seller, but with a team that is performing above expectations. Conroy said he loves that his team is winning, but he’s balancing his need to always add good players with staying patient.

TSN’s Darren Dreger said on TSN Insider Trading that Conroy is looking for an age-appropriate top-six center. He wants someone who can play on the second line for the next three to five years. When asked if he’s having any luck finding someone, Conroy responded, “I’m learning the quick answer is no.” But, he’s doing his job by checking in with teams and explained, “That’s all you can really do and you gotta be patient.”