2025-26 NHL Milestones Tracker

Every year, NHL players lace up their skates and strap on the pads to play for the most prestigious trophy in professional sports: the Stanley Cup. In addition to pursuing the Holy Grail of hockey, players chase down records set by players from generations past, hoping to see their names etched in the books next to Wayne Gretzky, Gordie Howe, and Bobby Orr.

When the puck drops in early October, fans flock to arenas across North America to watch their favorite players skate and enter the record book with every point they tally. As the 2025-26 season continues, we will continue to track the players and the milestones they intend to reach before the final buzzer sounds in April.

NHL Milestone Tracker (The Hockey Writers)

Goal Milestones

Players on the Verge of Joining the 500–Goal Club

Player Career Goals Number of Goals Away Corey Perry 458 42

Players on the Verge of Joining the 400–Goal Club

Assists

1,100 Assists

Player Career Assists Number of Assists Away Sidney Crosby 1,091 9

900 Assists

Player Career Assists Number of Assists Away Patrick Kane 872 28 Evgeni Malkin 857 43 Anze Kopitar 853 47

800 Assists

Player Career Assists Number of Assists Away Claude Giroux 777 23 Connor McDavid 776 24

700 Assists

Player Career Assists Number of Assists Away Erik Karlsson 699 1 Nathan MacKinnon 695 5 Nikita Kucherov 686 24 Brent Burns 665 35

600 Assists

Player Career Assists Number of Assists Away Leon Draisaitl 599 1 John Carlson 598 2 Brad Marchand 579 21 Jamie Benn 564 36

500 Assists

Points

1,700 Points

Player Career Points Number of Points Away Alex Ovechkin 1,665 35

1,400 Points

Player Career Points Number of Points Away Evgeni Malkin 1,381 19 Patrick Kane 1,372 28

1,300 Points

Player Career Points Number of Points Away Anze Kopitar 1,299 1

1,200 Points

Player Career Points Number of Points Away Connor McDavid 1,167 33 John Tavares 1,157 42 Claude Giroux 1,151 49

1,100 Points

Player Career Points Number of Points Away Nikita Kucherov 1,067 33

1,000 Points

Player Career Points Number of Points Away Jamie Benn 970 30 Corey Perry 959 41

Power Play Goals

200 Goals

Player Career Power-Play Goals Number of Goals Away Sidney Crosby 194 6 Evgeni Malkin 186 24

Games Played (Skaters)

1,500 Games

Player Career Games Number of Games Away Anze Kopitar 1,491 9

1,400 Games

Player Career Games Number of Games Away Jordan Staal 1,375 25

1,300 Games

Player Career Games Number of Games Away Nick Foligno 1,260 40

1,200 Games

Player Career Games Number of Games Away Matt Duchene 1,163 37 Lars Eller 1,151 49

1,100 Games

Player Career Games Number of Games Away Cam Fowler 1,092 8 Brayden Schenn 1,072 28 Nick Leddy 1,061 39

1,000 Games

Goalie Wins

450 Wins

Player Career Wins Number of Wins Away Sergei Bobrovsky 448 2

400 Wins

Player Career Wins Number of Wins Away Andrei Vasilevskiy 352 48

350 Wins

Player Career Wins Number of Wins Away Connor Hellebuyck 334 26 Frederik Andersen 315 35

300 Wins

Player Career Wins Number of Wins Away Cam Talbot 277 23 Jacob Markstrom 254 46

Games Played (Goalies)

800 Games

Player Career Games Number of Games Away Sergei Bobrovsky 788 12

600 Games

Player Career Games Number of Games Away Connor Hellebuyck 598 2 Andrei Vasilevskiy 571 29 Jacob Markstrom 560 40 Cam Talbot 555 45

500 Games