2025-26 NHL Milestones Tracker

Every year, NHL players lace up their skates and strap on the pads to play for the most prestigious trophy in professional sports: the Stanley Cup. In addition to pursuing the Holy Grail of hockey, players chase down records set by players from generations past, hoping to see their names etched in the books next to Wayne Gretzky, Gordie Howe, and Bobby Orr.

When the puck drops in early October, fans flock to arenas across North America to watch their favorite players skate and enter the record book with every point they tally. As the 2025-26 season continues, we will continue to track the players and the milestones they intend to reach before the final buzzer sounds in April.

NHL Milestone Tracker
Goal Milestones

Players on the Verge of Joining the 500Goal Club

PlayerCareer GoalsNumber of Goals Away
Corey Perry45842

Players on the Verge of Joining the 400Goal Club

PlayerCareer GoalsNumber of Goals Away
Connor McDavid3919
Nikita Kucherov39119
Jeff Skinner37921
Jonathan Toews37921
Matt Duchene37525
Claude Giroux37426
Tyler Seguin36733
Mark Scheifele36139

Assists

1,100 Assists

PlayerCareer AssistsNumber of Assists Away
Sidney Crosby1,0919

900 Assists

PlayerCareer AssistsNumber of Assists Away
Patrick Kane87228
Evgeni Malkin85743
Anze Kopitar85347

800 Assists

PlayerCareer AssistsNumber of Assists Away
Claude Giroux77723
Connor McDavid77624

700 Assists

PlayerCareer AssistsNumber of Assists Away
Erik Karlsson6991
Nathan MacKinnon6955
Nikita Kucherov68624
Brent Burns66535

600 Assists

PlayerCareer AssistsNumber of Assists Away
Leon Draisaitl5991
John Carlson5982
Brad Marchand57921
Jamie Benn56436

500 Assists

PlayerCareer AssistsNumber of Assists Away
Aleksander Barkov4964
Mats Zuccarello4937
David Pastrnak48218
David Perron48020
Taylor Hall46931
J.T. Miller46832
Tyler Seguin45941
Mikko Rantanen45545
Mika Zibanejad45347

Points

1,700 Points

PlayerCareer PointsNumber of Points Away
Alex Ovechkin1,66535

1,400 Points

PlayerCareer PointsNumber of Points Away
Evgeni Malkin1,38119
Patrick Kane1,37228

1,300 Points

PlayerCareer PointsNumber of Points Away
Anze Kopitar1,2991

1,200 Points

PlayerCareer PointsNumber of Points Away
Connor McDavid1,16733
John Tavares1,15742
Claude Giroux1,15149

1,100 Points

PlayerCareer PointsNumber of Points Away
Nikita Kucherov1,06733

1,000 Points

PlayerCareer PointsNumber of Points Away
Jamie Benn97030
Corey Perry95941

Power Play Goals

200 Goals

PlayerCareer Power-Play GoalsNumber of Goals Away
Sidney Crosby1946
Evgeni Malkin18624

Games Played (Skaters)

1,500 Games

PlayerCareer GamesNumber of Games Away
Anze Kopitar1,4919

1,400 Games

PlayerCareer GamesNumber of Games Away
Jordan Staal1,37525

1,300 Games

PlayerCareer GamesNumber of Games Away
Nick Foligno1,26040

1,200 Games

PlayerCareer GamesNumber of Games Away
Matt Duchene1,16337
Lars Eller1,15149

1,100 Games

PlayerCareer GamesNumber of Games Away
Cam Fowler1,0928
Brayden Schenn1,07228
Nick Leddy1,06139

1,000 Games

PlayerCareer GamesNumber of Games Away
Roman Josi9991
Alex Killorn9991
Charlie Coyle9991
Jared Spurgeon98416
Mika Zibanejad98020
Evander Kane97832
Adam Larsson97832

Goalie Wins

450 Wins

PlayerCareer WinsNumber of Wins Away
Sergei Bobrovsky4482

400 Wins

PlayerCareer WinsNumber of Wins Away
Andrei Vasilevskiy35248

350 Wins

PlayerCareer WinsNumber of Wins Away
Connor Hellebuyck33426
Frederik Andersen31535

300 Wins

PlayerCareer WinsNumber of Wins Away
Cam Talbot27723
Jacob Markstrom25446

Games Played (Goalies)

800 Games

PlayerCareer GamesNumber of Games Away
Sergei Bobrovsky78812

600 Games

PlayerCareer GamesNumber of Games Away
Connor Hellebuyck5982
Andrei Vasilevskiy57129
Jacob Markstrom56040
Cam Talbot55545

500 Games

PlayerCareer GamesNumber of Games Away
Jake Allen48515
Darcy Kuemper47030
