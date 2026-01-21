2025-26 NHL Milestones Tracker

Every year, NHL players lace up their skates and strap on the pads to play for the most prestigious trophy in professional sports: the Stanley Cup. In addition to pursuing the Holy Grail of hockey, players chase down records set by players from generations past, hoping to see their names etched in the books next to Wayne Gretzky, Gordie Howe, and Bobby Orr.
When the puck drops in early October, fans flock to arenas across North America to watch their favorite players skate and enter the record book with every point they tally. As the 2025-26 season continues, we will continue to track the players and the milestones they intend to reach before the final buzzer sounds in April.
Goal Milestones
Players on the Verge of Joining the 500–Goal Club
|Player
|Career Goals
|Number of Goals Away
|Corey Perry
|458
|42
Players on the Verge of Joining the 400–Goal Club
|Player
|Career Goals
|Number of Goals Away
|Connor McDavid
|391
|9
|Nikita Kucherov
|391
|19
|Jeff Skinner
|379
|21
|Jonathan Toews
|379
|21
|Matt Duchene
|375
|25
|Claude Giroux
|374
|26
|Tyler Seguin
|367
|33
|Mark Scheifele
|361
|39
Assists
1,100 Assists
|Player
|Career Assists
|Number of Assists Away
|Sidney Crosby
|1,091
|9
900 Assists
|Player
|Career Assists
|Number of Assists Away
|Patrick Kane
|872
|28
|Evgeni Malkin
|857
|43
|Anze Kopitar
|853
|47
800 Assists
|Player
|Career Assists
|Number of Assists Away
|Claude Giroux
|777
|23
|Connor McDavid
|776
|24
700 Assists
|Player
|Career Assists
|Number of Assists Away
|Erik Karlsson
|699
|1
|Nathan MacKinnon
|695
|5
|Nikita Kucherov
|686
|24
|Brent Burns
|665
|35
600 Assists
|Player
|Career Assists
|Number of Assists Away
|Leon Draisaitl
|599
|1
|John Carlson
|598
|2
|Brad Marchand
|579
|21
|Jamie Benn
|564
|36
500 Assists
|Player
|Career Assists
|Number of Assists Away
|Aleksander Barkov
|496
|4
|Mats Zuccarello
|493
|7
|David Pastrnak
|482
|18
|David Perron
|480
|20
|Taylor Hall
|469
|31
|J.T. Miller
|468
|32
|Tyler Seguin
|459
|41
|Mikko Rantanen
|455
|45
|Mika Zibanejad
|453
|47
Points
1,700 Points
|Player
|Career Points
|Number of Points Away
|Alex Ovechkin
|1,665
|35
1,400 Points
|Player
|Career Points
|Number of Points Away
|Evgeni Malkin
|1,381
|19
|Patrick Kane
|1,372
|28
1,300 Points
|Player
|Career Points
|Number of Points Away
|Anze Kopitar
|1,299
|1
1,200 Points
|Player
|Career Points
|Number of Points Away
|Connor McDavid
|1,167
|33
|John Tavares
|1,157
|42
|Claude Giroux
|1,151
|49
1,100 Points
|Player
|Career Points
|Number of Points Away
|Nikita Kucherov
|1,067
|33
1,000 Points
|Player
|Career Points
|Number of Points Away
|Jamie Benn
|970
|30
|Corey Perry
|959
|41
Power Play Goals
200 Goals
|Player
|Career Power-Play Goals
|Number of Goals Away
|Sidney Crosby
|194
|6
|Evgeni Malkin
|186
|24
Games Played (Skaters)
1,500 Games
|Player
|Career Games
|Number of Games Away
|Anze Kopitar
|1,491
|9
1,400 Games
|Player
|Career Games
|Number of Games Away
|Jordan Staal
|1,375
|25
1,300 Games
|Player
|Career Games
|Number of Games Away
|Nick Foligno
|1,260
|40
1,200 Games
|Player
|Career Games
|Number of Games Away
|Matt Duchene
|1,163
|37
|Lars Eller
|1,151
|49
1,100 Games
|Player
|Career Games
|Number of Games Away
|Cam Fowler
|1,092
|8
|Brayden Schenn
|1,072
|28
|Nick Leddy
|1,061
|39
1,000 Games
|Player
|Career Games
|Number of Games Away
|Roman Josi
|999
|1
|Alex Killorn
|999
|1
|Charlie Coyle
|999
|1
|Jared Spurgeon
|984
|16
|Mika Zibanejad
|980
|20
|Evander Kane
|978
|32
|Adam Larsson
|978
|32
Goalie Wins
450 Wins
|Player
|Career Wins
|Number of Wins Away
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|448
|2
400 Wins
|Player
|Career Wins
|Number of Wins Away
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|352
|48
350 Wins
|Player
|Career Wins
|Number of Wins Away
|Connor Hellebuyck
|334
|26
|Frederik Andersen
|315
|35
300 Wins
|Player
|Career Wins
|Number of Wins Away
|Cam Talbot
|277
|23
|Jacob Markstrom
|254
|46
Games Played (Goalies)
800 Games
|Player
|Career Games
|Number of Games Away
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|788
|12
600 Games
|Player
|Career Games
|Number of Games Away
|Connor Hellebuyck
|598
|2
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|571
|29
|Jacob Markstrom
|560
|40
|Cam Talbot
|555
|45
500 Games
|Player
|Career Games
|Number of Games Away
|Jake Allen
|485
|15
|Darcy Kuemper
|470
|30