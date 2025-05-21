Revisiting the Alexandre Carrier Trade Between the Canadiens & the Predators

Alexandre Carrier was traded from the Nashville Predators to the Montreal Canadiens for Justin Barron just over three months ago. Carrier, known for his defensive reliability, came to Montreal in a straightforward swap for Barron, a young defenseman with some potential upside. As the dust settles and both players continue to grow into their roles with their new teams, it’s time to revisit the deal and assess how each player has fared. How has this trade impacted both the Canadiens and the Predators? Are there any early signs that one side got the better end of the deal?

Barron vs. Carrier

At the time of the trade, the Predators were at the bottom of the standings and looking to get younger. The 28-year-old Carrier was struggling, with a minus-14 rating through 28 games, with the team trending downward. After spending big money in free agency, general manager Barry Trotz was not happy and decided to add a young player to an aging blue line that was carried by Roman Josi (34), Brady Skjei (31), Carrier and Luke Schenn (35).

In Montreal, Barron, acquired in the Arturri Lehkonen trade to the Colorado Avalanche, never panned out. It became clear that the organization preferred Jayden Struble and Arber Xhekaj over him, as he was in and out of the lineup. With a solid prospect pool on defence, Barron had no future with the Canadiens. General manager Kent Hughes took the opportunity to add a solid defensive veteran to a young group of blueliners.

Carrier and Barron’s Impact

Carrier has been solid since he arrived in Montreal, solidifying the top four and bringing a much-needed veteran presence to the backend. In 51 games, the Quebec native has 18 points and a plus-4 rating. Playing mostly with Mike Matheson, Carrier averages 20:50 of ice time, and he has enabled the team to balance out their defensive pairs more effectively while also adding a bit of physicality and experience to a young group.

Alexandre Carrier, Montreal Canadiens (Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

On the other hand, Barron has found a role in Nashville. He hasn’t been as solid as Carrier in Montreal, but the 23-year-old has recorded 12 points in 45 games and is a minus-14 with the Predators. He was paired with Josi before the captain went down with an injury.

Canadiens vs. Predators Success

Since the trade was finalized on Dec. 18, the Canadiens have 27 wins, 15 losses in regulation and eight in overtime – a record that propelled them into the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. Montreal started the season with 12 wins through 31 games before the trade.

Nashville was the worst team in the NHL before acquiring Barron, but they finished with a 21-27-1 record. Still way out of the playoffs, the Predators have made progress and can look ahead to next season with Barron, who has found his role on the team and will be entering the final year of a two-year contract before he becomes a restricted free agent.

Overall, the trade represents a shift in priorities for both franchises. Montreal wanted to bolster its defensive group with a seasoned player, while Nashville bet on Barron’s development as a future top-four defender. How each player continues to adjust to their new team and system will determine if either team won this trade, but right now, both teams appear to have acquired pieces that align with their rebuilds and strategies moving forward.

