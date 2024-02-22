Ottawa Senators Trade History

From the trades during expansion to the most recent deal, here is a collection of every trade in the history of the Ottawa Senators. Below is every trade broken down by each separate year. You can scroll through the page, use your browser’s search function, or use the table below to jump to any desired year.

1992 – Acquiring Jody Hull, Neil Brady, and Bob Kudelski

June 20, 1992 – Senators trade their 1992 11th-round pick (D Christer Olsson) to the New York Rangers for a 1993 11th-round pick (G Petter Ronnquist)

June 22, 1992 – Senators trade LW Chris Lindberg to the Calgary Flames for D Mark Osiecki

July 20, 1992 – Senators trade D Brad Marsh to the Toronto Maple Leafs for future considerations

July 28, 1992 – Senators trade future considerations to the Rangers for RW Jody Hull

Aug. 13, 1992 – Senators trade future considerations to the Washington Capitals for G Steve Weeks

Sept. 3, 1992 – Senators trade future considerations to the New Jersey Devils for C Neil Brady

Nov. 5, 1992 – Senators trade 1993 5th-round draft pick (G Frederik Beaubien) to Rangers for RW Dave Archibald

Dec. 19, 1992 – Senators trade C Marc Fortier and RW Jim Thomson to the LA Kings for C Bob Kudelski and C Shawn McCosh

1993 – Trading Peluso, Luongo & Acquiring Demitra, Billington

Feb. 25, 1993 – Senators trade Brad Miller to the Maple Leafs for a 1993 9th-round draft pick (C Pavol Demitra)

March 4, 1993 – Senators trade 1993 4th-round pick (D Ruslan Batyrshin) to the Winnipeg Jets for the signing rights to D Dmitri Filimonov

May 7, 1993 – Senators trade 1993 11th-round draft pick (D Pavel Komarov) to the Rangers for the signing rights to RW Robert Burakovsky

June 20, 1993 – Senators trade G Peter Sidorkiewicz, Mike Peluso, and a 1994 4th-round draft pick (RW Nils Ekman) to the Devils for G Craig Billington, LW Troy Mallette, and a 1993 4th-round draft pick (LW Cosmo Dupaul)

June 30, 1993 – Senators trade D Chris Luongo to the New York Islanders for the signing rights to D Jeff Finley

Sept. 15, 1993 – Senators trade a 1994 8th-round draft pick (D Rob Guinn) to the Edmonton Oilers for D Brian Glynn

1994 – Trading Kudelski & Acquiring Hill, Zent

Jan. 6, 1994 – Senators trade C Bob Kudelski to the Florida Panthers for LW Evgeny Davydov, RW Scott Levins, a 1994 6th-round draft pick (D Mike Gaffney), and a 1995 4th-round draft pick (D Kevin Bolibruck)

March 5, 1994 – Senators trade C Mark Lamb to the Philadelphia Flyers for LW Claude Boivan and the signing rights to G Kirk Daubenspeck

March 11, 1994 – Senators trade a 1994 11th-round draft pick (RW Rob Mara) to the Chicago Blackhawks for C Troy Murray and a 1994 11th-round draft pick (LW Antti Tormanen)

March 21, 2994 – Senators trade future considerations to the Rangers for D Phil Bourque

March 21, 1994 – Senators trade G Daniel Berthiaume to the Detroit Red Wings for D Steve Konroyd

June 25, 1994 – Senators trade a 1995 7th-round draft pick (D Benoit Larose) to the Kings for D Jim Paek

June 28, 1994 – Senators trade a 1994 3rd-round draft pick (C Vadim Epanchintsev) to the Anaheim Ducks for D Sean Hill and a 1994 9th-round draft pick (G Frederic Cassivi)

Oct. 15, 1994 – Senators trade a 1996 5th-round draft pick (D Andy Berenzweig) to the Islanders for LW Jason Zent

1995 – Trading Billington, Huard & Acquiring Duchesne, Straka

Jan. 18, 1995 – Senators trade a 1995 5th-round draft pick (C Benoit Gratton) to the Capitals for G Don Beaupre

April 7, 1995 – Senators trade a 1995 9th-round draft pick (D Libor Zabransky) to the St. Louis Blues for D Dan Laperriere and a 1995 9th-round draft pick (RW Erik Kaminski)

April 7, 1995 – Senators trade G Craig Billington to the Boston Bruins for a 1995 8th-round draft pick (D Ray Schultz)

April 7, 1995 – Senators trade LW Bill Huard to the Quebec Nordiques for a 1995 4th-round draft pick (LW Kevin Boyd) and the signing rights to D Mika Stromberg

April 7, 1995 – Senators trade D Norm Maciver and C Troy Murray to the Pittsburgh Penguins for C Martin Straka

July 8, 1995 – Senators trade a 1995 4th-round draft pick (C Alyn McCauley) to the Devils for D Jaroslav Modry

Aug. 4, 1995 – Senators trade a 1996 2nd-round draft pick (D Cory Sarich) to the Blues for D Steve Duchesne

September 20, 1995 – Senators trade future considerations to the Colorado Avalanche for G Jean-Francois Labbe

Oct. 5, 1995 – Senators trade C Steve Larouche to the Rangers for RW Jean-Yves Roy

Oct. 7, 1995 – Senators trade a 1997 4th-round draft pick (D Chris St. Croix) to the Flames for D Frantisek Musil

1996 – Trading Berard, Beaupre & Acquiring Rhodes, Redden, Salo

Jan. 23, 1996 – Senators trade G Don Beaupre to the Maple Leafs for G Damian Rhodes, and C Martin Straka and D Bryan Berard to the Islanders for D Wade Redden

Jan. 23, 1996 – Senators trade cash considerations to the Flyers for C Dan Quinn

Jan. 25, 1996 – Senators trade the signing rights to LW Brad Larsen to the Avalanche for D Janne Laukkanen

March 1, 1996 – Senators trade D Kerry Huffman to the Flyers for a 1996 9th-round draft pick (D Sami Salo)

March 20, 1996 – Senators trade D Jaroslav Modry and a 1996 8th-round draft pick to the Kings for RW Kevin Brown

May 21, 1996 – Senators trade LW Michel Picard to the Capitals for cash considerations

June 22, 1996 – Senators trade RW Trent McCleary and a 1996 3rd-round draft pick (LW Eric Naud) to the Bruins for LW Shawn McEachern

July 1, 1996 – Senators trade RW Kevin Brown to the Ducks for LW Mike Maneluk

Oct. 1, 1996 – Senators trade C Ted Drury and the signing rights to D Marc Moro to the Ducks for D Jason York and C Shaun Van Allen

Nov. 27, 1996 – Senators trade C Pavol Demitra to the Blues for D Christer Olsson

1997 – Trading Duchesne, Maneluk & Acquiring Hurme, Kravchuk

March 18, 1997 – Senators trade RW Denis Chasse, a 1998 6th-round draft pick (RW Chris Neil), and the signing rights to D Kevin Bolibruck to the Blackhawks for RW Mike Prokopec

June 21, 1997 – Senators trade a 1997 2nd-round draft pick (LW Stanislav Gron) to the Devils for two 1997 3rd-round draft picks (G Jani Hurme & RW Josh Langfeld)

Aug. 25, 1997 – Senators trade D Steve Duchesne to the Blues for D Igor Kravchuk

Sept. 24, 1997 – Senators trade G Kirk Daubenspeck to the Blackhawks for a 1998 6th-round draft pick (RW Chris Neil)

Oct. 21, 1997 – Senators trade LW Mike Maneluk to the Flyers for cash considerations

Nov. 17, 1997 – Senators trade D Sean Hill to the Carolina Hurricanes for RW Chris Murray

1998 – Trading Daigle & Acquiring Prospal, Gustafsson

Jan. 17, 1998 – Senators trade RW Alexandre Daigle to the Flyers for RW Pat Falloon, LW Vaclav Prospal, and a 1998 2nd-round draft pick (LW Chris Bala)

March 9, 1998 – Senators trade D Frantisek Musil to the Oilers for D Scott Ferguson

March 17, 1998 – Senators trade a 1998 8th-round draft pick (D Dwight Wolfe) to the Maple Leafs for D Per Gustafsson

June 27, 1998 – Senators trade a 1999 8th-round draft pick (D Douglas Murray) to the San Jose Sharks for a 1998 8th-round draft pick (LW Sergei Verenkin)

Aug. 21, 1998 – Senators trade D Justin Hocking to the Blackhawks for LW Brian Felsner

Nov. 27, 1998 – Senators trade D Stanislav Neckar to the Rangers for LW Bill Berg and a 1999 2nd-round draft pick (D Jordan Leopold)

1999 – Trading Rhodes, Donato & Acquiring Lalime, Ruutu

March 8, 1999 – Senators trade a 1999 6th-round draft pick (C Justin Cox) to the Panthers for C Viacheslav Butsayev

March 12, 1999 – Senators trade D Radim Bicanek to the Blackhawks for a 1999 6th-round draft pick (G Martin Prusek)

March 19, 1999 – Senators trade cash consideration to the Islanders for D Chris Luongo

March 20, 1999 – Senators trade a 1999 4th-round draft pick (C Preston Mizzi) to the Islanders for LW Ted Donato

March 23, 1999 – Senators trade RW Chris Murray to the Blackhawks for RW Nelson Emerson

June 18, 1999 – Senators trade G Damian Rhodes to the Atlanta Thrashers for future considerations

June 18, 1999 – Senators trade LW Ted Donato and the signing rights to D Antti-Jussi Niemi to the Ducks for G Patrick Lalime

June 26, 1999 – Senators trade a 1999 2nd-round draft pick (D Jordan Leopold) to the Ducks for a 1999 2nd-round draft pick (G Simon Lajeunesse) and a 1999 7th-round draft pick (RW Mikko Ruutu)

June 30, 1999 – Senators trade C Andreas Johansson and the signing rights to GM Rick Dudley to the Tampa Bay Lightning for LW Rob Zamuner and a 2002 2nd-round draft pick (G Tobias Stephan)

Nov. 11, 1999 – Senators trade C Bruce Gardiner to the Lightning for LW Colin Forbes

2000 – Trading Tugnutt, Traverse & Acquiring Barrasso, Hnidy

March 14, 2000 – Senators trade D Janne Laukkanen and G Ron Tugnutt to the Penguins for G Tom Barrasso

June 4, 2000 – Senators trade a 2000 7th-round draft pick (C Paul Gaustad) to the Lightning for G Rich Parent

June 12, 2000 – Senators trade D Patrick Traverse to the Ducks for D Joel Kwiatkowski

June 25, 2000 – Senators trade a 2000 4th-round draft pick (D Lubomir Visnovsky) to the Kings for two 2000 5th-round draft picks (D Greg Zanon & C Grant Potulny)

June 25, 2000 – Senators trade a 2000 8th-round draft pick (LW Todd Jackson) to the Red Wings for D Shane Hnidy

2001 – Trading Prospal, Yashin & Acquiring Chara, Spezza, Emery

Jan. 20, 2001 – Senators trade LW Vaclav Prospal to the Panthers for a 2001 4th-round draft pick (C Cory Stillman)

March 1, 2001 – Senators trade LW Colin Forbes to the Rangers for LW Eric Lacroix

March 13, 2001 – Senators trade a 2001 3rd-round draft pick (LW Stephane Veilleux) to the Minnesota Wild for D Curtis Leschyshyn

March 13, 2001 – Senators trade C John Emmons to the Lightning for D Craig Millar

March 13, 2001 – Senators trade 2001 4th-round draft pick (C Cory Stillman) to the Panthers for C Mike Sillinger

June 23, 2001 – Senators trade a 2001 2nd-round draft pick (D Victor Uchevatov) to the Devils for two 2001 3rd-round draft picks (D Neil Komadoski & RW Evgeni Artukhin)

June 23, 2001 – Senators trade a 2001 1st-round draft pick (D Jeff Woywitka), a 2001 7th-round draft pick (D David Printz), and a 2002 2nd-round draft pick (G Tobias Stephan) to the Flyers for a 2001 1st-round draft pick (D Tim Gleason)

June 23, 2001 – Senators trade C Alexei Yashin to the New York Islanders for D Zdeno Chara, RW Bill Muckalt, and a 2001 1st-round draft pick (C Jason Spezza) [Trade Tree]

June 23, 2001 – Senators trade a 2001 3rd-round draft pick (RW Evgeni Artukhin) to the Lightning for a 2001 4th-round draft pick (G Ray Emery) and a 2001 7th-round draft pick (D Jan Platil)

June 24, 2001 – Senators trade RW Andreas Dackell to the Montreal Canadiens for a 2001 8th-round draft pick (D Neil Petruic)

June 29, 2001 – Senators trade D Sean Gagnon to the Rangers for D Jason Doig and RW Jeff Ulmer

2002 – Trading McEachern, Salo, Hurme & Acquiring Schaefer

March 15, 2002 – Senators trade LW Andre Roy and a 2002 6th-round draft pick (D Paul Ranger) to the Lightning for C Juha Ylonen

March 16, 2002 – Senators trade a 2003 6th-round draft pick (D Elias Granath) to the Dallas Stars for LW Benoit Brunet

June 22, 2002 – Senators trade a 2002 3rd-round draft pick (LW Marcus Jonasen) and a 2002 4th-round draft pick (D Nate Guenin) to the Rangers for a 2002 3rd-round draft pick (LW Arttu Luttinen)

June 23, 2002 – Senators trade a 2002 7th-round draft pick (G Fredrik Norrena) to the Lightning for D Josef Boumedienne

June 29, 2002 – Senators trade RW Shawn McEachern and a 2004 6th-round draft pick (G Dan Turple) to the Thrashers for D Brian Pothier

Sept. 21, 2002 – Senators trade D Sami Salo to the Vancouver Canucks for LW Peter Schaefer

Oct. 1, 2002 – Senators trade G Jani Hurme to the Panthers for G Billy Thompson and C Greg Watson

Dec. 16, 2002 – Senators trade D Josef Boumedienne to the Capitals for D Dean Melanson

2003 – Trading Gleason & Acquiring Ray, Smolinski, Hamel

Jan. 15, 2003 – Senators trade D Joel Kwiatkowski to the Capitals for a 2003 9th-round draft pick (RW Mark Olafson)

Feb. 25, 2003 – Senators trade C Jakub Klepis to the Buffalo Sabres for LW Vaclav Varada and a 2003 5th-round draft pick (D Tim Cook)

March 4, 2003 – Senators trade G Simon Lajeunesse to the Panthers for RW Joey Tetarenko

March 10, 2003 – Senators trade future considerations to the Nashville Predators for C Bob Wren

March 10, 2003 – Senators trade future considerations to the Sabres for RW Rob Ray

March 11, 2003 – Senators trade signing rights to D Tim Gleason to the Kings for C Bryan Smolinski

June 20, 2003 – Senators trade a 2003 9th-round draft pick (RW Mark Olafson) to the Capitals for a 2004 9th-round draft pick (C Travis Morin)

June 26, 2003 – Senators trade LW Chris Bala to the Predators for D Peter Smrek

Sept. 10, 2003 – Senators trade a 2004 9th-round draft pick (D Luke Beaverson) to the Panthers for C Serge Payer

Oct. 5, 2003 – Senators trade a 2004 9th-round draft pick (C Travis Morin) to the Capitals for LW Denis Hamel

Dec. 29, 2003 – Senators trade LW Wade Brookbank to the Panthers for future considerations

2004 – Trading Laich, Hnidy, Bonk, Lalime & Acquiring Bondra, Regin

Jan. 6, 2004 – Senators trade C Daniel Corso to the Thrashers for RW Brad Tapper

Jan. 23, 2004 – Senators trade RW Dennis Bonvie to the Avalanche for C Charlie Stephens

Feb. 4, 2004 – Senators trade LW Petr Schastlivy to the Ducks for D Todd Simpson

Feb. 18, 2004 – Senators trade C Brooks Laich and a 2005 2nd-round draft pick (C Chris Durand) to the Capitals for RW Peter Bondra

March 9, 2004 – Senators trade D Shane Hnidy to the Predators for a 2004 3rd-round draft pick (C Peter Regin)

March 9, 2004 – Senators trade C Alexandre Giroux and D Karel Rachunek to the Rangers for D Greg de Vries

June 26, 2004 – Senators trade C Radek Bonk to the Kings for a 2004 3rd-round draft pick (LW Shawn Weller)

June 27, 2004 – Senators trade G Patrick Lalime to the Blues for a 2005 4th-round draft pick (C Ilya Zubov)

2005 – Trading Hossa & Acquiring Heatley

July 30, 2005 – Senators trade C Todd White to the Wild for a 2005 4th-round draft pick (C Cody Bass)

Aug. 23, 2005 – Senators trade D Greg de Vries and RW Marian Hossa to the Thrashers for LW Dany Heatley [Revisit]

Oct. 5, 2005 – Senators trade future considerations to the Panthers for Filip Novak

2006 – Trading Bochenski, Havlat & Acquiring Preissing, Weircioch

March 9, 2006 – Senators trade RW Brandon Bochenski and a 2006 2nd-round draft pick (D Simon Danis-Pepin) to the Blackhawks for C Tyler Arnason

July 9, 2006 – Senators trade RW Martin Havlat and C Bryan Smolinski to the Blackhawks for D Michal Barinka, C Josh Hennessy, D Tom Preissing, and a 2008 2nd-round draft pick (D Patrick Wiercioch)

2007 – Trading Schaefer & Acquiring Comrie, Donovan

Jan. 3, 2007 – Senators trade C Alexei Kaigorodov to the Arizona/Phoenix Coyotes for C Mike Comrie

Jan. 5, 2007 – Senators trade D Tomas Malec to the Islanders for C Matt Koalska

Feb. 26, 2007 – Senators trade D Andy Hedlund and a 2007 6th-round draft pick (C Justin Taylor) to the Capitals for D Lawrence Nycholat

Feb. 26, 2007 – Senators trade a 2008 2nd-round draft pick (RW Jared Staal) to the Coyotes for LW Oleg Saprykin and a 2007 7th-round draft pick (G Torrie Jung)

June 23, 2007 – Senators trade a 2007 5th-round draft pick (RW Matt Marshall) and two 2007 7th-round draft picks (G Torrie Jung & LW Justin Courtnall) to the Lightning for a 2008 4th-round draft pick (C Derek Grant)

July 17, 2007 – Senators trade LW Peter Schaefer to the Bruins for RW Shean Donovan

2008 – Trading Corvo, McGrattan, Meszaros & Acquiring Karlsson, Kuba

Feb. 11, 2008 – Senators trade D Joe Corvo and RW Patrick Eaves to the Hurricanes for D Mike Commodore and C Cory Stillman

Feb. 26, 2008 – Senators trade a 2008 6th-round draft pick (RW Ben Smith) to the Blackhawks for RW Martin Lapointe

June 20, 2008 – Senators trade a 2008 1st-round draft pick (G Chet Pickard) and a 2008 3rd-round draft pick (RW Taylor Beck) to the Predators for a 2008 1st-round draft pick (D Erik Karlsson)

June 25, 2008 – Senators trade RW Brian McGrattan to the Coyotes for a 2009 5th-round draft pick (LW Jeff Costello)

Aug. 29, 2008 – Senators trade D Andrej Meszaros to the Lightning for D Filip Kuba, D Alexandre Picard, and a 2009 1st-round draft pick (RW Kyle Palmieri)

Sept. 2, 2008 – Senators trade D Lawrence Nycholat to the Canucks for C Ryan Shannon

Nov. 3, 2008 – Senators trade C Alexander Nikulin to the Coyotes for D Drew Fata

2009 – Trading Heatley, Vermette, Auld & Acquiring Stone, Leclaire, Cheechoo

Feb. 20, 2009 – Senators trade LW Dean McAmmond and a 2009 1st-round draft pick (RW Kyle Palmieri) to the Islanders for D Chris Campoli and C Mike Comrie

March 4, 2009 – Senators trade C Antoine Vermette to the Columbus Blue Jackets for G Pascal Leclaire and a 2009 2nd-round draft pick (G Robin Lehner)

June 27, 2009 – Senators trade a 2010 6th-round draft pick (LW Drew Czerwonka) to the Edmonton Oilers for a 2009 7th-round draft pick (D Michael Sdao)

July 8, 2009 – Senators trade G Alex Auld to the Stars for a 2010 6th-round draft pick (RW Mark Stone)

Sept. 4, 2009 – Senators trade LW Shawn Weller to the Ducks for RW Jason Bailey

Sept. 12, 2009 – Senators trade LW Dany Heatley and a 2010 5th-round draft pick (D Issac Macleod) to the Sharks for RW Jonathan Cheechoo, LW Milan Michalek, and a 2010 2nd-round draft pick (G Kent Simpson)

2010 – Trading Picard, Tarasenko & Acquiring Cullen, Rundblad

Feb. 12, 2010 – Senators trade D Alexandre Picard and a 2010 2nd-round draft pick (D Martin Marincin) to the Hurricanes for C Matt Cullen

March 2, 2010 – Senators trade 2010 2nd-round draft pick (G Kent Simpson) to the Islanders for D Andy Sutton

June 25, 2010 – Senators trade 2010 1st-round draft pick (RW Vladimir Tarasenko) to the Blues for D David Rundblad

2011 – Trading Fisher, Kelly, Kovalev & Acquiring Anderson, Turris

Feb. 10, 2011 – Senators trade C Mike Fisher to the Predators for a 2011 1st-round draft pick (LW Stefan Noesen) and a 2012 3rd-round draft pick (C Jarrod Maidens)

Feb. 15, 2011 – Senators trade C Chris Kelly to the Bruins for a 2011 2nd-round draft pick (LW Shane Prince)

Feb. 17, 2011 – Senators trade LW Jarkko Ruutu to the Ducks for a 2011 6th-round draft pick (LW Max McCormick)

Feb. 18, 2011 – Senators trade G Brian Elliott to the Avalanche for G Craig Anderson

Feb. 24, 2011 – Senators trade RW Alexei Kovalev to the Penguins for a 2011 7th-round draft pick (LW Ryan Dzingel)

Feb. 28, 2011 – Senators trade D Chris Campoli to the Blackhawks for C Ryan Potulny and a 2011 2nd-round draft pick (D Xavier Ouellet)

June 24, 2011 – Senators trade two 2011 2nd-round draft picks (LW Tomas Jurco & D Xavier Ouellet) to the Red Wings for a 2011 1st-round draft pick (LW Matt Puempel)

June 25, 2011 – Senators trade a 2011 3rd-round draft pick (C T.J Tynan) to the Blue Jackets for LW Nikita Filatov

Dec. 2, 2011 – Senators trade a 2013 7th-round draft pick (D John Gilmour) to the Blackhawks for LW Rob Klinkhammer

Dec. 17, 2011 – Senators trade D David Rundblad and a 2012 2nd-round draft pick (G Anthony Stolarz) to the Coyotes for C Kyle Turris

2012 – Trading Lee, Foligno & Acquiring Bishop, Methot

Feb. 26, 2012 – Senators trade a 2013 2nd-round draft pick (D Thomas Vannelli) to the Blues for G Ben Bishop

Feb. 27, 2012 – Senators trade D Brian Lee to the Lightning for D Matt Gilroy

July 1, 2012 – Senators trade RW Nick Foligno to the Blue Jackets for D Marc Methot

2013 – Trading Bishop, Silfverberg & Acquiring Kassian, Ryan

March 12, 2013 – Senators trade a 2014 6th-round draft pick (D Pontus Sjalin) to the Wild for C Matt Kassian

April 3, 2013 – Senators trade G Ben Bishop to the Lightning for LW Cory Conacher and LW Tobias Lindberg [Revisit]

June 7, 2013 – Senators trade D Sergei Gonchar to the Stars for a 2013 6th-round draft pick (RW Chris Leblanc)

July 5, 2013 – Senators trade LW Jakob Silfverberg, LW Stefan Noeson. and a 2014 1st-round draft pick (LW Nick Ritchie) to the Ducks for LW Bobby Ryan [News]

July 8, 2013 – Senators trade C Patrick Cannone to the Blues for future considerations

2014 – Trading Spezza & Acquiring Hemsky, Paul

March 2, 2014 – Senators trade LW Jeff Costello to the Canucks for D Patrick Mullen

March 5, 2014 – Senators trade a 2015 3rd-round draft pick (D Sergey Zborovskiy) and a 2014 5th-round draft pick (LW Liam Coughlin) to the Oilers for RW Ales Hemsky

March 5, 2014 – Senators trade LW Andre Petersson to the Ducks for D Alex Grant

June 28, 2014 – Senators trade a 2015 6th-round draft pick (C David Cotton) to the Jets for a 2014 7th-round draft pick (D Kelly Summers)

July 1, 2014 – Senators trade C Jason Spezza and RW Ludwig Karlsson to the Stars for RW Alex Chiasson, LW Alexander Guptill, C Nick Paul, and a 2015 2nd-round draft pick (G Mackenzie Blackwood)

2015 – Trading Legwand, Lehner, Gryba & Acquiring White

June 26, 2015 – Senators trade RW David Legwand and G Robin Lehner to the Sabres for a 2015 1st-round draft pick (C Colin White) [News]

June 27, 2015 – Senators trade a 2015 2nd-round draft pick (G Mackenzie Blackwood) and a 2016 2nd-round draft pick (RW Joey Anderson) to the Blackhawks for a 2015 2nd-round draft pick (RW Gabriel Gagne)

June 27, 2015 – Senators trade D Eric Gryba to the Oilers for C Travis Ewanyk and a 2014 4th-round draft pick (D Christian Wolanin) [News]

2016 – Trading Michalek, Zibanejad & Acquiring Brassard, Phaneuf

Jan. 14, 2016 – Senators trade D Patrick Mullen to the Predators for D Conor Allen

Feb. 9, 2016 – Senators trade LW Colin Greening, LW Milan Michalek, D Jared Cowen, LW Tobias Lindberg, and a 2017 2nd-round draft pick (D Eemieli Rasanen) to the Maple Leafs for D Dion Phaneuf, RW Matt Frattin, C Ryan Rupert, C Casey Bailey, and D Cody Donaghey [Revisit]

Feb. 27, 2016 – Senators trade C Eric O’Dell, LW Alexander Guptill, D Michael Sdao, and LW Cole Schneider to the Sabres for RW Jason Akeson, D Jerome Leduc, and C Phil Varone

Feb. 29, 2016 – Senators trade LW Shane Prince and a 2016 7th-round draft pick (LW Nick Pastujov) to the Islanders for a 2016 3rd-round draft pick (C Brandon Gignac) [News]

Feb. 29, 2016 – Senators trade D Conor Allen to the Wild for LW Michael Keranen

June 24, 2016 – Senators trade a 2016 1st-round draft pick (C Michael McLeod) and a 2016 3rd-round draft pick (C Brandon Gignac) for a 2016 1st-round draft pick (C Logan Brown)

June 27, 2016 – Senators trade RW Alex Chiasson to the Calgary Flames for D Patrick Sieloff [News]

July 18, 2016 – Senators trade C Mika Zibanejad and a 2018 2nd-round draft pick (LW Jonatan Berggren) to the Rangers for C Derick Brassard and a 7th-round draft pick (C Luke Loheit) [Revisit]

Nov. 2, 2016 – Senators trade a 2017 5th-round draft pick (LW Jan Drozg) to the Penguins for G Mike Condon

2017 – Trading Turris, Byram, Lazar & Acquiring Duchene, Burrows

2018 – Trading Brassad, Karlsson & Acquiring Stutzle, Norris

2019 – Trading Duchene, Dzingel, Stone & Acquiring Brannstrom, Brown

2020 – Trading DeMelo, Pageau & Acquiring Greig, Watson, Stepan

2021 – Trading Galchenyuk, Dadonov & Acquiring Holden, Sanford

2022 – Trading Paul, Murray & Acquiring DeBrincat, Talbot

March 20, 2022 – Senators trade a 2022 3rd-round draft pick (D Elias Pettersson) to the Canucks for D Travis Hamonic

March 20, 2022 – Senators trade C Nick Paul to the Lightning for LW Mathieu Joseph and a 2024 4th-round draft pick [News]

March 21, 2022 – Senators trade D Josh Brown and a 2022 7th-round draft pick (D Jackson Edwards) to the Bruins for RW Zach Senyshyn and a 2022 5th-round draft pick (G Kevin Reidler)

March 21, 2022 – Senators trade future considerations to the Flames for G Michael McNiven

March 21, 2022 – Senators trade RW Zachary Sanford to the Jets for a 2022 5th-round draft pick (RW Cameron O’Neill) [News]

July 7, 2022 – Senators trade a 2022 1st-round draft pick (D Kevin Korschinski), a 2022 2nd-round draft pick (C Paul Ludwinski), and a 2024 3rd-round draft pick to the Blackhawks for LW Alex DeBrincat [News]

July 11, 2022 – Senators trade G Matt Murray, a 2023 3rd-round draft pick (LW Juraj Pekarcik), and a 2024 7th-round draft pick to the Maple Leafs for future considerations [News]

July 12, 2022 – Senators trade G Filip Gustavsson to the Wild for G Cam Talbot [News]

July 13, 2022 – Senators trade RW Connor Brown to the Capitals for a 2024 2nd-round draft pick

2023 – Trading Zaitsev, DeBrincat & Acquiring Chychrun

Feb. 19, 2023 – Senators trade RW Tyler Motte to the Rangers for RW Julien Gauthier and a 2023 7th-round draft pick (RW Nicholas Vantassell)

Feb. 22, 2023 – Senators trade D Nikita Zaitsev, a 2023 2nd-round draft pick (RW Roman Kantserov), and a 2026 4th-round draft pick [News]

March 1, 2023 – Senators trade a 2023 1st-round draft pick (LW Daniil But), a 2024 2nd-round draft pick, and a 2026 2nd-round draft pick to the Coyotes for D Jakob Chychrun [News]

March 3, 2023 – Senators trade a 2023 6th-round draft pick (C Ryan MacPherson) to the Flyers for C Patrick Brown

March 10, 2023 – Senators trade LW Jayce Hawryluk to the Devils for future considerations

March 10, 2023 – Senators trade D Kristians Rubins to the Flames for future considerations

July 9, 2023 – Senators trade LW Alex DeBrincat to the Red Wings for LW Dominik Kubalik, D Donovan Sebrango, a 2024 1st-round draft pick, and a 2024 4th-round draft pick [News]

Sept. 13, 2023 – Senators trade LW Jakov Novak to the Canadiens for future considerations