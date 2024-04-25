Projected Lineups for the Panthers vs Lightning – Game 3

The Florida Panthers take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena tonight for Game 3 of their first-round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
(1A) PANTHERS at (1WC) LIGHTNING
Eastern Conference First Round, Game 3
7 p.m. ET, MAX, TBS, BSFLX, BSSUN, BSFL, TVAS2, SN
Florida leads best-of-7 series 2-0
Panthers projected lineup
Vladimir Tarasenko — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe — Anton Lundell — Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen — Kevin Stenlund — Evan Rodrigues
Nick Cousins — Steven Lorentz — Kyle Okposo
Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Brandon Montour
Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Dmitry Kulikov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Tobias Bjornfot, Uvis Balinskis, Josh Mahura, Jonah Gadjovich, Evan Cormier
Injured: Sam Bennett (upper body), Ryan Lomberg (illness)
- Bennett, a center, is expected to miss at least a week after being struck by a puck during the second period of a 3-2 overtime win in Game 2 on Tuesday.
- Lomberg, a forward, missed Game 2 and will not play in Game 3.
- Okposo will play in his first postseason game since 2016, when he was with the New York Islanders.
Lightning projected lineup
Anthony Duclair — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Steven Stamkos
Michael Eyssimont — Nicholas Paul — Mitchell Chaffee
Tyler Motte — Luke Glendening
Victor Hedman — Darren Raddysh
Matt Dumba — Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg — Max Crozier
Calvin de Haan
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Matt Tomkins
Scratched: Austin Watson, Conor Sheary
Injured: Haydn Fleury (upper body), Jonas Johansson (lower body), Mikhail Sergachev (leg)
Status report
- The Lightning are expected to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen.
