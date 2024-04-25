Projected Lineups for the Panthers vs Lightning – Game 3

The Florida Panthers take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena tonight for Game 3 of their first-round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

(1A) PANTHERS at (1WC) LIGHTNING

Eastern Conference First Round, Game 3

7 p.m. ET, MAX, TBS, BSFLX, BSSUN, BSFL, TVAS2, SN

Florida leads best-of-7 series 2-0

Panthers projected lineup

Vladimir Tarasenko — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe — Anton Lundell — Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen — Kevin Stenlund — Evan Rodrigues

Nick Cousins — Steven Lorentz — Kyle Okposo

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Brandon Montour

Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Tobias Bjornfot, Uvis Balinskis, Josh Mahura, Jonah Gadjovich, Evan Cormier

Injured: Sam Bennett (upper body), Ryan Lomberg (illness)

Bennett, a center, is expected to miss at least a week after being struck by a puck during the second period of a 3-2 overtime win in Game 2 on Tuesday.

Lomberg, a forward, missed Game 2 and will not play in Game 3.

Okposo will play in his first postseason game since 2016, when he was with the New York Islanders.

Lightning projected lineup

Anthony Duclair — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Steven Stamkos

Michael Eyssimont — Nicholas Paul — Mitchell Chaffee

Tyler Motte — Luke Glendening

Victor Hedman — Darren Raddysh

Matt Dumba — Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg — Max Crozier

Calvin de Haan

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Matt Tomkins

Scratched: Austin Watson, Conor Sheary

Injured: Haydn Fleury (upper body), Jonas Johansson (lower body), Mikhail Sergachev (leg)

Status report

The Lightning are expected to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen.

