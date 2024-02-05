NHL Projected Lineups, Starting Goalies, Injuries, Updates

Compiled by NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and other sources.

AVALANCHE (32-14-3) at RANGERS (30-16-3)

7 p.m. ET; MSG, ALT

Avalanche projected lineup

Jonathan Drouin — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen

Zach Parise — Ryan Johansen — Artturi Lehkonen

Miles Wood — Ross Colton — Logan O’Connor

Andrew Cogliano — Fredrik Olofsson — Joel Kiviranta

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Samuel Girard — Josh Manson

Bowen Byram — Jack Johnson

Alexandar Georgiev

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Caleb Jones, Kurtis MacDermid

Injured: None

Status Report

Zach Parise will make his Avalanche debut. He signed a one-year contract Jan. 26.

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Blake Wheeler

Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle — Jonny Brodzinski — Kaapo Kakko

Jimmy Vesey — Barclay Goodrow — Tyler Pitlick

Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox

K’Andre Miller — Braden Schneider

Zac Jones — Erik Gustafsson

Jonathan Quick

Igor Shesterkin

Scratched: Jake Leschyshyn, Connor Mackey

Injured: None

Suspended: Jacob Trouba

Status Report

Jacob Trouba will serve the second game of a two-game suspension the defenseman received from the NHL Department of Player Safety for elbowing Vegas Golden Knights forward Pavel Dorofeyev in a game Jan. 26.

7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, MSGSN

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee — Bo Horvat — Mathew Barzal

Pierre Engvall — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri

Simon Holmstrom — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Oliver Wahlstrom

Matt Martin — Kyle MacLean — Cal Clutterbuck

Alexander Romanov — Noah Dobson

Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock

Mike Reilly — Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

Scratched: Samuel Bolduc, Sebastian Aho

Injured: Robert Bortuzzo (lower body), Casey Cizikas (lower body), Hudson Fasching (lower body)

Status Report

Adam Pelech and Ryan Pulock each will be a game-time decision, coach Patrick Roy said. Pelech has missed one game because of an upper-body injury. Pulock has missed 24 games because of a lower-body injury.

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Mitchell Marner

Tyler Bertuzzi — John Tavares — William Nylander

Nicholas Robertson — Max Domi — Noah Gregor

Bobby McMann — Pontus Holmberg — Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly — TJ Brodie

Simon Benoit — Jake McCabe

Mark Giordano — Timothy Liljegren

Ilya Samsonov

Martin Jones

Scratched: William Lagesson, Connor Timmins

Injured: Joseph Woll (lower body), David Kampf (undisclosed), Calle Jarnkrok (broken knuckle)

Status Report

David Kampf sustained an undisclosed injury during Toronto’s 4-2 win against the Winnipeg Jets on Jan. 27 and the forward will miss at least the next three games, coach Sheldon Keefe said.

