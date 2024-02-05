NHL Projected Lineups, Starting Goalies, Injuries, Updates

Compiled by NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and other sources.
AVALANCHE (32-14-3) at RANGERS (30-16-3)
7 p.m. ET; MSG, ALT
Avalanche projected lineup
Jonathan Drouin — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen
Zach Parise — Ryan Johansen — Artturi Lehkonen
Miles Wood — Ross Colton — Logan O’Connor
Andrew Cogliano — Fredrik Olofsson — Joel Kiviranta
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Samuel Girard — Josh Manson
Bowen Byram — Jack Johnson
Alexandar Georgiev
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Caleb Jones, Kurtis MacDermid
Injured: None
Status Report
- Zach Parise will make his Avalanche debut. He signed a one-year contract Jan. 26.
Rangers projected lineup
Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Blake Wheeler
Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle — Jonny Brodzinski — Kaapo Kakko
Jimmy Vesey — Barclay Goodrow — Tyler Pitlick
Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox
K’Andre Miller — Braden Schneider
Zac Jones — Erik Gustafsson
Jonathan Quick
Igor Shesterkin
Scratched: Jake Leschyshyn, Connor Mackey
Injured: None
Suspended: Jacob Trouba
Status Report
- Jacob Trouba will serve the second game of a two-game suspension the defenseman received from the NHL Department of Player Safety for elbowing Vegas Golden Knights forward Pavel Dorofeyev in a game Jan. 26.
ISLANDERS (20-17-12) at MAPLE LEAFS (25-14-8)
7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, MSGSN
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee — Bo Horvat — Mathew Barzal
Pierre Engvall — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri
Simon Holmstrom — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Oliver Wahlstrom
Matt Martin — Kyle MacLean — Cal Clutterbuck
Alexander Romanov — Noah Dobson
Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock
Mike Reilly — Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
Semyon Varlamov
Scratched: Samuel Bolduc, Sebastian Aho
Injured: Robert Bortuzzo (lower body), Casey Cizikas (lower body), Hudson Fasching (lower body)
Status Report
- Adam Pelech and Ryan Pulock each will be a game-time decision, coach Patrick Roy said. Pelech has missed one game because of an upper-body injury. Pulock has missed 24 games because of a lower-body injury.
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Mitchell Marner
Tyler Bertuzzi — John Tavares — William Nylander
Nicholas Robertson — Max Domi — Noah Gregor
Bobby McMann — Pontus Holmberg — Ryan Reaves
Morgan Rielly — TJ Brodie
Simon Benoit — Jake McCabe
Mark Giordano — Timothy Liljegren
Ilya Samsonov
Martin Jones
Scratched: William Lagesson, Connor Timmins
Injured: Joseph Woll (lower body), David Kampf (undisclosed), Calle Jarnkrok (broken knuckle)
Status Report
- David Kampf sustained an undisclosed injury during Toronto’s 4-2 win against the Winnipeg Jets on Jan. 27 and the forward will miss at least the next three games, coach Sheldon Keefe said.
