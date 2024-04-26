Nikita Zadorov Is Key to Canucks Achieving Playoff Success

With the series tied 1-1 and Games 3 and 4 to be played in hostile territory, the Vancouver Canucks may have to rely on a player who wasn’t on the roster at the start of the season. Defenceman Nikita Zadorov, who has lined up alongside Ian Cole through two games in their first-round series against the Nashville Predators, has already had a big impact. His size, toughness, offensive contributions, and playoff experience will be invaluable when the series outcome hangs in the balance.

Surprising Trade That’s Paid Dividends

The Canucks and Calgary Flames did business multiple times this season. The most important was the trade that allowed Vancouver to handle its Andrei Kuzmenko dilemma. That was closer to the February trade deadline. Bringing in Elias Lindholm in return was also a nice touch.

But with the Round 1 series against the pesky Predators there for the taking, the acquisition of Zadorov in December is making the biggest impact. Not to slight Lindholm – a fine player who could play a big role, too – but Zadorov has the crowds buzzing. Apart from energizing attendees, he’s energized his team as well.

The Moscovite is a big man, after all. At 6-foot-6 and 248 pounds, the 11-year veteran sports a terrific blend of physicality and skill. His hit on Nashville’s Cole Smith late in the third period of Game 1 as the Canucks clung to a precious 3-2 lead is a perfect example. It happened near the Vancouver blue line, with the Predators attempting to muster an offensive push to level the score. A clear message was sent: You shall not pass. Zadorov also assisted on Lindholm’s second-period goal that got the team going.

In Game 2, he plastered Roman Josi against the boards in the first period. It was a perfect moment. Nashville had already pounced to a 1-0 lead through a somewhat fluky deflection. Once again, Zadorov signalled to the opposition that entering Canucks territory was going to be at their own risk. Lo and behold, the big defenceman was also the lone Vancouver goal scorer. His marker made it a 3-1 game late in the second period.

Zadorov: Big Man with Big Baggage

The Canucks have a minus-1 goal differential in the series, but Zadorov is at an even 0. Yes, that means he’s been on the ice for a few Nashville goals, but he’s also been involved in Vancouver goals. He’s also averaging 18:34 a game, which puts him in the middle of the pack on the roster. Arguably, there are risks and rewards when he’s on the ice, but in the playoffs, he’s the kind of player every team needs – something is going to happen or at least has a high probability of happening.

Related: Canucks News & Rumours: Demko, Pettersson & Tocchet

Zadorov’s postseason experience is also crucial. He played 33 playoff games with the Colorado Avalanche over three seasons, and, perhaps more critically, he was on the 2022 Calgary Flames squad that made it to the second round.

Nikita Zadorov, Vancouver Canucks (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images)

That team faced the relentless Dallas Stars in the opening round and needed seven games to put a dagger in it. Although the Flames bowed out to the archrival Edmonton Oilers in five games in Round 2, Zadorov finished the postseason with a plus-2. What’s more, he was involved in one of the NHL’s great rivalries. He knows what it means to be involved in battles when the stakes and emotions are high.

The Canucks will rely on that experience. It’s been well noted that a lot of players on the roster have made it to the playoffs only once and played in front of nobody in the 2020 bubble. Zadorov’s contributions through two matches should not be overlooked. Some players thrive under pressure and excitement, and he is one of those players. When all is said and done, especially if Elias Pettersson‘s struggles persist, Zadorov will quickly become a key contributor in this series.