Projected Lineups for the Canucks vs Predators – Game 3

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena tonight for Game 3 of their first round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

(1P) CANUCKS at PREDATORS (1WC)

Western Conference First Round, Game 3

7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TBS, BSSO, TVAS2, SN

Best-of-7 series tied, 1-1

Canucks projected lineup

Pius Suter — J.T. Miller — Brock Boeser

Nils Hoglander — Elias Pettersson — Conor Garland

Dakota Joshua — Elias Lindholm — Ilya Mikheyev

Phillip Di Giuseppe — Teddy Blueger — Sam Lafferty

Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek

Carson Soucy — Tyler Myers

Ian Cole — Nikita Zadorov

Casey DeSmith

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Mark Friedman, Nils Aman, Noah Juulsen, Vasily Podkolzin, Nikita Tolopilo

Injured: Thatcher Demko (undisclosed)

Status report

Myers missed a 4-1 loss in Game 2 because of an illness but is expected to play. The Canucks held an optional morning skate.

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Gustav Nyquist

Anthony Beauvillier — Colton Sissons — Jason Zucker

Mark Jankowski — Tommy Novak — Luke Evangelista

Cole Smith — Michael McCarron — Kiefer Sherwood

Ryan McDonagh — Roman Josi

Jeremy Lauzon — Alexandre Carrier

Spencer Stastney — Luke Schenn

Juuse Saros

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Tyson Barrie, Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Cody Glass, Dante Fabbro, Gustavs Grigals, Juuso Parssinen

Injured: None

Status report

Parssinen, a forward, was recalled from the Milwaukee Admirals of the American Hockey League on Thursday but is not expected to play. Forsberg did not participate in the morning skate but is expected to play.

