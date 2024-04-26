Projected Lineups for the Canucks vs Predators – Game 3

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena tonight for Game 3 of their first round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
(1P) CANUCKS at PREDATORS (1WC)
Western Conference First Round, Game 3
7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TBS, BSSO, TVAS2, SN
Best-of-7 series tied, 1-1
Canucks projected lineup
Pius Suter — J.T. Miller — Brock Boeser
Nils Hoglander — Elias Pettersson — Conor Garland
Dakota Joshua — Elias Lindholm — Ilya Mikheyev
Phillip Di Giuseppe — Teddy Blueger — Sam Lafferty
Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek
Carson Soucy — Tyler Myers
Ian Cole — Nikita Zadorov
Casey DeSmith
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: Mark Friedman, Nils Aman, Noah Juulsen, Vasily Podkolzin, Nikita Tolopilo
Injured: Thatcher Demko (undisclosed)
Status report
- Myers missed a 4-1 loss in Game 2 because of an illness but is expected to play. The Canucks held an optional morning skate.
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Gustav Nyquist
Anthony Beauvillier — Colton Sissons — Jason Zucker
Mark Jankowski — Tommy Novak — Luke Evangelista
Cole Smith — Michael McCarron — Kiefer Sherwood
Ryan McDonagh — Roman Josi
Jeremy Lauzon — Alexandre Carrier
Spencer Stastney — Luke Schenn
Juuse Saros
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Tyson Barrie, Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Cody Glass, Dante Fabbro, Gustavs Grigals, Juuso Parssinen
Injured: None
Status report
- Parssinen, a forward, was recalled from the Milwaukee Admirals of the American Hockey League on Thursday but is not expected to play. Forsberg did not participate in the morning skate but is expected to play.
