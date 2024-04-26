Projected Lineups for the Rangers vs Capitals – Game 3

The New York Rangers take on the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena tonight for Game 3 of their first round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
Related: 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1 Hub
(1M) RANGERS at (2WC) CAPITALS
Eastern Conference First Round, Game 3
7 p.m. ET; MAX, MNMT, truTV, MSGSN, TNT, MSG, SN360, TVAS
New York leads best-of-7 series, 2-0
Rangers projected lineup
Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Jack Roslovic
Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle — Alex Wennberg — Kaapo Kakko
Jimmy Vesey — Barclay Goodrow — Matt Rempe
Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox
K’Andre Miller — Braden Schneider
Erik Gustafsson — Jacob Trouba
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Zac Jones, Jonny Brodzinski, Chad Ruhwedel, Filip Chytil, Louis Domingue, Adam Edstrom
Injured: Blake Wheeler (lower body)
Status report
- Wennberg took part in an optional morning skate Friday and said he will play after not practicing Thursday for maintenance.
More from THW:
- Rempe, Rangers Frustrating Capitals Physically in First-Round Series
- 3 Keys to the Rangers Winning Games 3 & 4 in Washington
- 3 Most Underrated Rookies From the 2023-24 NHL Season
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin — Connor McMichael — T.J. Oshie
Aliaksei Protas — Dylan Strome — Tom Wilson
Max Pacioretty — Hendrix Lapierre — Sonny Milano
Beck Malenstyn — Nic Dowd — Ivan Miroshnichenko
Martin Fehervary — John Carlson
Lucas Johansen — Trevor van Riemsdyk
Alexander Alexeyev — Dylan McIlrath
Charlie Lindgren
Darcy Kuemper
Scratched: Michael Sgarbossa, Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Hardy Haman Aktell
Injured: Rasmus Sandin (upper body), Nick Jensen (upper body), Vincent Iorio (upper body)
Status report
- Milano skated Friday and will play after taking a maintenance day Thursday.
- Defensemen Sandin and Jensen each took part in the morning skate in a regular jersey Friday and coach Spencer Carbery did not rule out either’s return after missing the first two games.
- Miroshnichenko will make his NHL playoff debut.
More from THW:
- 3 Keys to the Rangers Winning Games 3 & 4 in Washington
- Rangers Hold Off Capitals to Take Game 2
- Projected Lineups for the Capitals vs Rangers – Game 2
Related: 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Bracket