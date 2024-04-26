Projected Lineups for the Rangers vs Capitals – Game 3

The New York Rangers take on the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena tonight for Game 3 of their first round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

(1M) RANGERS at (2WC) CAPITALS

Eastern Conference First Round, Game 3

7 p.m. ET; MAX, MNMT, truTV, MSGSN, TNT, MSG, SN360, TVAS

New York leads best-of-7 series, 2-0

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Jack Roslovic

Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle — Alex Wennberg — Kaapo Kakko

Jimmy Vesey — Barclay Goodrow — Matt Rempe

Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox

K’Andre Miller — Braden Schneider

Erik Gustafsson — Jacob Trouba

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Zac Jones, Jonny Brodzinski, Chad Ruhwedel, Filip Chytil, Louis Domingue, Adam Edstrom

Injured: Blake Wheeler (lower body)

Status report

Wennberg took part in an optional morning skate Friday and said he will play after not practicing Thursday for maintenance.

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin — Connor McMichael — T.J. Oshie

Aliaksei Protas — Dylan Strome — Tom Wilson

Max Pacioretty — Hendrix Lapierre — Sonny Milano

Beck Malenstyn — Nic Dowd — Ivan Miroshnichenko

Martin Fehervary — John Carlson

Lucas Johansen — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Alexander Alexeyev — Dylan McIlrath

Charlie Lindgren

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Michael Sgarbossa, Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Hardy Haman Aktell

Injured: Rasmus Sandin (upper body), Nick Jensen (upper body), Vincent Iorio (upper body)

Status report

Milano skated Friday and will play after taking a maintenance day Thursday.

Defensemen Sandin and Jensen each took part in the morning skate in a regular jersey Friday and coach Spencer Carbery did not rule out either’s return after missing the first two games.

Miroshnichenko will make his NHL playoff debut.

