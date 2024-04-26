Rempe, Rangers Frustrating Capitals Physically in First-Round Series

The looks on the faces of the Washington Capitals, including forwards Alex Ovechkin and Tom Wilson, said so much.

Throughout Game 2 of their opening-round playoff series against the New York Rangers, both players – and several of their teammates – wore expressions of frustration and ire as the Blueshirts recorded a 4-3 victory April 23 that gave them a two-games-to-none-lead. Yet the Caps’ countenances might just have conveyed another sentiment: surprise.

For all the struggles that Washington has had dealing with the Rangers’ significantly deeper roster through the first 120 minutes of this postseason clash, it’s the Blueshirts’ physicality that had to come as a shock to the Caps, a perennially big and brawny outfit that’s given their opponents to the northeast plenty of problems over the years.

Rangers forward Matt Rempe celebrates scoring the first goal of Game 1 against the Washington Capitals (Photo by Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images)

Any belief that the Rangers were ripe to be pushed around in this series appears to have evaporated. With a much-needed team-wide attitude to take the physical battle to the Capitals, along with the personnel who specialize in doing so, the Blueshirts’ relishing of a street fight with their sometimes-tormentors has had as much to do with them taking control of this 1 vs. 8 matchup as anything else.

The Rangers outhit the Caps in both of the first two contests at a raucous Madison Square Garden, holding a 33-21 advantage in a 4-1 win in Game 1 on April 21 and pounding out 34 more hits to Washington’s 29 in Game 2. It’s the Blueshirts that have been more engaged in the brute-force aspect of this matchup, something the Caps aren’t remotely used to given their past meetings in the rivalry.

Rangers Getting Lineup-Wide Physicality, From Rempe to Panarin

The banging Blueshirts were epitomized in Game 2 by star winger Artemi Panarin, who’s never recorded more than 19 hits in a season but who blew up Caps forward T.J. Oshie with a huge check in the third period in Game 2, temporarily forcing Oshie from the game on a questionable play in which Panarin appeared to make contact with Oshie’s head in the open-ice collision. Legal or not – Panarin wasn’t penalized on the play – the encounter spoke volumes about a snarling Rangers team that appears to have come in with a desire to set the tone physically, rather than waiting to respond.

“Whenever you get guys like that that are more skilled players that are not necessarily expected to go out there and be physical, who are just expected to produce offensively, and when you get guys like that playing physical, it really shows the rest of the team if these guys are doing it then we all need to be doing it,’’ said linemate Vincent Trocheck, whose hard edge and fiery on-ice persona has predictably been on display through the first two contests as he delivered five hits in Game 2, to go with a goal and an assist. (From ‘Deep Rangers Completely Overpowering Capitals In Every Facet of Playoff Series’, New York Post, 4/24/24)

The Rangers’ newfound toughness, however, didn’t just appear at the start of the playoffs. What fans are seeing now appears to be, at least in part, a change in the collective persona that began when Matt Rempe arrived on the scene in February.

“Rempemania” is still going, even if it’s cooled somewhat from his crashing of the New York sports scene with his huge frame, unforgettable run of fights with a who’s who of NHL enforcers, and endearing personality. Amidst all of that, it was Rempe’s presence on the ice, energy and most importantly, hurling of his 6-foot-7, 241-pound body into opponents – he recorded 50 hits in 17 regular-season games – that has had an undeniable impact on the Rangers’ roster.

Coach Peter Laviolette deserves full credit for seeing the potential in the giant but raw rookie, recognizing that the 21-year-old possessed skills beyond fighting, and guided him through the early hype that could have engulfed the club’s sixth-round draft pick in 2020. Laviolette was willing to assume some risk in deploying Rempe in the playoffs, and the imposing forward has run with the opportunity, delivering 11 hits in the two games, scoring the opening goal of the series and powering up the Rangers’ forechecking game.

Rangers Need to Keep Hitting as Road Gets Harder

Rempe got some help early on from fellow rookie Twin Tower Adam Edstrom, who was already on the roster when Rempe made his debut Feb. 18, and he’s got more in the playoffs from a pair of teammates. With fellow rookie Will Cuylle and veteran Barclay Goodrow – who’s rediscovered his nasty, irritating on-ice self over the past three weeks – joining Rempe as bottom-six forwards who play a relentless, jagged style, the Blueshirts might have just enough grind up front to allow them to match up with bigger opponents throughout this postseason.

“I’m built for the playoffs, I think,” Rempe said after Game 1. (From The Athletic, 4/21/24)

Laviolette’s appreciation for Rempe’s effect on his team has led him to use the right wing in key situations. The coach has been unafraid to put Rempe back out after occasional bad moments, such as when he took a charging call early in Game 1 that was highly questionable, and in Game 2, when Rempe incurred a deserved roughing penalty in the second period. Laviolette has made clear his faith in the player while carefully managing him amidst what have been wild early days in the NHL, and coach and team have been rewarded for it.

“I can’t think of a player that’s come in and had that impact on a team, on a fan base, on a city,” Laviolette said. “If you watch him and look at him, he just smiles. He’s just happy. Loves being here. Loves to play the game, and he’s been great.”

If the work of Rempe, Goodrow and Cuylle has in fact flowed uphill the top six and down to the defense – which generally doesn’t need much inspiration to hit opponents with Jacob Trouba, Ryan Lindgren and Braden Schneider manning the blue line – they’ll need to keep it up in Game 3. Wilson, forever a villain at MSG after his mugging of Panarin and Pavel Buchnevich three years ago, is sure to lead the charge to re-establish Washington’s physical edge over the Rangers when the series resumes in front of the Caps’ home crowd April 26.

As far as the Rangers are concerned, it’s for the best, not just in this series but ones to come if the Blueshirts can finish off Washington. The Blueshirts are playing the hard playoff style that has so often eluded them in the past, and that will be necessary to advance deep into this postseason. Beating the Caps means continuing to match them physically. Maintaining the bite and killer instinct that has served them so well so far will undoubtedly be a requirement as the going gets tougher – which is likely to occur starting with Game 3.