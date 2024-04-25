Projected Lineups for the Hurricanes vs Islanders – Game 3

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the New York Islanders tonight for Game 3 of their first-round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

(2M) Hurricanes at (3M) Islanders

Eastern Conference First Round, Game 3

7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN2, SN360, TVAS, MSGN, BSSO

Hurricanes lead best-of-7 series 2-0

Hurricanes projected lineup

Jake Guentzel — Sebastian Aho — Andrei Svechnikov

Teuvo Teravainen — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Seth Jarvis

Jack Drury — Evgeny Kuznetsov — Stefan Noesen

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns

Brady Skjei — Tony DeAngelo

Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield

Frederik Andersen

Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Jackson Blake, Brendan Lemieux, Scott Morrow, Bradly Nadeau, Spencer Martin

Injured: Jesper Fast (upper body), Brett Pesce (lower body)

Status report

Pesce, a defenseman, is expected to miss the rest of the series after suffering a noncontact injury in the second period of Game 2.

Islanders projected lineup

Casey Cizikas — Bo Horvat — Mat Barzal

Hudson Fasching — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri

Anders Lee — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Pierre Engvall

Matt Martin — Kyle MacLean — Cal Clutterbuck

Alexander Romanov — Noah Dobson

Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock

Mike Reilly — Robert Bortuzzo

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

Scratched: Simon Holmstrom, Sebastian Aho, Samuel Bolduc, Oliver Wahlstrom

Injured: None

Status report

Sorokin will start after Varlamov allowed four goals on 38 shots in Game 2.

Martin, who missed practice Wednesday due to maintenance, took the ice for an optional morning skate Thursday and is a game-time decision.

