Projected Lineups for the Hurricanes vs Islanders – Game 3

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the New York Islanders tonight for Game 3 of their first-round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
Related: 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1 Hub
(2M) Hurricanes at (3M) Islanders
Eastern Conference First Round, Game 3
7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN2, SN360, TVAS, MSGN, BSSO
Hurricanes lead best-of-7 series 2-0
Hurricanes projected lineup
Jake Guentzel — Sebastian Aho — Andrei Svechnikov
Teuvo Teravainen — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Seth Jarvis
Jack Drury — Evgeny Kuznetsov — Stefan Noesen
Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Brady Skjei — Tony DeAngelo
Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield
Frederik Andersen
Pyotr Kochetkov
Scratched: Jackson Blake, Brendan Lemieux, Scott Morrow, Bradly Nadeau, Spencer Martin
Injured: Jesper Fast (upper body), Brett Pesce (lower body)
Status report
- Pesce, a defenseman, is expected to miss the rest of the series after suffering a noncontact injury in the second period of Game 2.
More from THW:
- Islanders Turning to Ilya Sorokin Won’t Steal Hurricanes Series
- Hurricanes Come Back From 3-0 Deficit to Win 5-3
- Projected Lineups for the Islanders vs Hurricanes – Game 2
Islanders projected lineup
Casey Cizikas — Bo Horvat — Mat Barzal
Hudson Fasching — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri
Anders Lee — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Pierre Engvall
Matt Martin — Kyle MacLean — Cal Clutterbuck
Alexander Romanov — Noah Dobson
Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock
Mike Reilly — Robert Bortuzzo
Ilya Sorokin
Semyon Varlamov
Scratched: Simon Holmstrom, Sebastian Aho, Samuel Bolduc, Oliver Wahlstrom
Injured: None
Status report
- Sorokin will start after Varlamov allowed four goals on 38 shots in Game 2.
- Martin, who missed practice Wednesday due to maintenance, took the ice for an optional morning skate Thursday and is a game-time decision.
More from THW:
- Islanders Turning to Ilya Sorokin Won’t Steal Hurricanes Series
- Former New York Islanders in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs
- 2023-24 Bridgeport Islanders: A Season Filled With Lessons
Related: 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Bracket