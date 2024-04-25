Projected Lineups for the Hurricanes vs Islanders – Game 3

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the New York Islanders tonight for Game 3 of their first-round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

(2M) Hurricanes at (3M) Islanders

Eastern Conference First Round, Game 3

7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN2, SN360, TVAS, MSGN, BSSO

Hurricanes lead best-of-7 series 2-0

Hurricanes projected lineup

Jake Guentzel — Sebastian Aho — Andrei Svechnikov

Teuvo Teravainen — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Seth Jarvis

Jack Drury — Evgeny Kuznetsov — Stefan Noesen

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns

Brady Skjei — Tony DeAngelo

Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield

Frederik Andersen

Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Jackson Blake, Brendan Lemieux, Scott Morrow, Bradly Nadeau, Spencer Martin

Injured: Jesper Fast (upper body), Brett Pesce (lower body)

Status report

  • Pesce, a defenseman, is expected to miss the rest of the series after suffering a noncontact injury in the second period of Game 2.

Islanders projected lineup

Casey Cizikas — Bo Horvat — Mat Barzal

Hudson Fasching — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri

Anders Lee — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Pierre Engvall

Matt Martin — Kyle MacLean — Cal Clutterbuck

Alexander Romanov — Noah Dobson

Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock

Mike Reilly — Robert Bortuzzo

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

Scratched: Simon Holmstrom, Sebastian Aho, Samuel Bolduc, Oliver Wahlstrom

Injured: None

Status report

  • Sorokin will start after Varlamov allowed four goals on 38 shots in Game 2.
  • Martin, who missed practice Wednesday due to maintenance, took the ice for an optional morning skate Thursday and is a game-time decision.

