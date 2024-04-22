Projected Lineups for the Islanders vs. Hurricanes – Game 2

The New York Islanders take on the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena tonight for Game 2 of their first round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
Related: 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1 Hub
(3M) ISLANDERS at (2M) HURRICANES
Eastern Conference First Round, Game 2
Carolina leads best-of-7 series 1-0
7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSSO, ESPN2, TVAS2, SN360
Islanders projected lineup
Casey Cizikas — Bo Horvat — Mathew Barzal
Simon Holmstrom — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri
Anders Lee — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Pierre Engvall
Matt Martin — Kyle MacLean — Cal Clutterbuck
Alexander Romanov — Noah Dobson
Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock
Mike Reilly — Robert Bortuzzo
Semyon Varlamov
Ilya Sorokin
Scratched: Hudson Fasching, Oliver Wahlstrom, Sebastian Aho, Samuel Bolduc, Ruslan Iskhakov
Injured: None
Status report
- Pageau is expected to play after participating in the morning skate. He missed Game 1 with a lower-body injury.
More from THW:
- Islanders Can Still Win Despite Game 1 Loss
- Patrick Roy Needs to Adjust for the Islanders to Overcome the Canes
- Islanders Hoping Roy Effect Is Strong Enough to Upset the Hurricanes
Hurricanes projected lineup
Jake Guentzel — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis
Teuvo Teravainen — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Andrei Svechnikov
Jack Drury — Evgeny Kuznetsov — Stefan Noesen
Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Brady Skjei — Brett Pesce
Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield
Frederik Andersen
Pyotr Kochetkov
Scratched: Brendan Lemieux, Tony DeAngelo, Spencer Martin, Scott Morrow, Bradly Nadeau, Jackson Blake
Injured: Jesper Fast (upper body)
Status report
- The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate.
- Fast, a forward, will miss his second straight game.
More from THW:
- Islanders Can Still Win Despite Game 1 Loss
- Patrick Roy Needs to Adjust for the Islanders to Overcome the Canes
- Hurricanes Survive Game 1 to Lead Series Over Islanders
Related: 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Bracket