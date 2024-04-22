Projected Lineups for the Islanders vs. Hurricanes – Game 2

The New York Islanders take on the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena tonight for Game 2 of their first round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

(3M) ISLANDERS at (2M) HURRICANES

Eastern Conference First Round, Game 2

Carolina leads best-of-7 series 1-0

7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSSO, ESPN2, TVAS2, SN360

Islanders projected lineup

Casey Cizikas — Bo Horvat — Mathew Barzal

Simon Holmstrom — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri

Anders Lee — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Pierre Engvall

Matt Martin — Kyle MacLean — Cal Clutterbuck

Alexander Romanov — Noah Dobson

Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock

Mike Reilly — Robert Bortuzzo

Semyon Varlamov

Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Hudson Fasching, Oliver Wahlstrom, Sebastian Aho, Samuel Bolduc, Ruslan Iskhakov

Injured: None

Status report

Pageau is expected to play after participating in the morning skate. He missed Game 1 with a lower-body injury.

Hurricanes projected lineup

Jake Guentzel — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis

Teuvo Teravainen — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Andrei Svechnikov

Jack Drury — Evgeny Kuznetsov — Stefan Noesen

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns

Brady Skjei — Brett Pesce

Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield

Frederik Andersen

Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Brendan Lemieux, Tony DeAngelo, Spencer Martin, Scott Morrow, Bradly Nadeau, Jackson Blake

Injured: Jesper Fast (upper body)

Status report

The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate.

Fast, a forward, will miss his second straight game.

