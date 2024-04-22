Projected Lineups for the Maple Leafs vs Bruins – Game 2

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Boston Bruins at TD Garden tonight for Game 1 of their first-round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

Eastern Conference First Round

Boston leads best-of-7 series 1-0

7 p.m. ET; ESPN, NESN, SN, TVAS, CBC

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Tyler Bertuzzi — Auston Matthews — Max Domi

Matthew Knies — John Tavares — Mitch Marner

Nicholas Robertson — Pontus Holmberg — Calle Jarnkrok

Connor Dewar — David Kampf — Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly — Ilya Lyubushkin

Simon Benoit — Jake McCabe

Joel Edmundson — Timothy Liljegren

Ilya Samsonov

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Martin Jones, Noah Gregor, TJ Brodie, Conor Timmins, Mark Giordano, Cade Webber

Injured: William Nylander (undisclosed), Bobby McCann (lower body)

Status report

Nylander, a forward, participated in Toronto’s morning skate Monday, but he did not join line rushes. He also stayed on with projected scratches for extra work, but Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said they will “see how he feels the rest of the day” and make a decision.

Bruins projected lineup

Danton Heinen — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Jake DeBrusk

Jakub Lauko — Morgan Geekie — Trent Frederic

John Beecher — Jesper Boqvist — Pat Maroon

Hampus Lindholm — Charlie McAvoy

Matt Grzelcyk — Brandon Carlo

Kevin Shattenkirk — Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: James van Riemsdyk, Parker Wotherspoon

Injured: Justin Brazeau (upper body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)

Status report

Forbort, a defenseman, was recalled from his LTIR conditioning loan with Providence of the American Hockey League on Monday. He participated in Boston’s morning skate but is not expected to return to the lineup.

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery did not name a starting goalie for Monday. Swayman made 35 saves in Game 1, a 5-1 win.

