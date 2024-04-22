Projected Lineups for the Maple Leafs vs Bruins – Game 2

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Boston Bruins at TD Garden tonight for Game 1 of their first-round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
(3A) MAPLE LEAFS at (2A) BRUINS
Eastern Conference First Round, Game 2
Boston leads best-of-7 series 1-0
7 p.m. ET; ESPN, NESN, SN, TVAS, CBC
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Tyler Bertuzzi — Auston Matthews — Max Domi
Matthew Knies — John Tavares — Mitch Marner
Nicholas Robertson — Pontus Holmberg — Calle Jarnkrok
Connor Dewar — David Kampf — Ryan Reaves
Morgan Rielly — Ilya Lyubushkin
Simon Benoit — Jake McCabe
Joel Edmundson — Timothy Liljegren
Ilya Samsonov
Joseph Woll
Scratched: Martin Jones, Noah Gregor, TJ Brodie, Conor Timmins, Mark Giordano, Cade Webber
Injured: William Nylander (undisclosed), Bobby McCann (lower body)
Status report
- Nylander, a forward, participated in Toronto’s morning skate Monday, but he did not join line rushes. He also stayed on with projected scratches for extra work, but Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said they will “see how he feels the rest of the day” and make a decision.
Bruins projected lineup
Danton Heinen — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Jake DeBrusk
Jakub Lauko — Morgan Geekie — Trent Frederic
John Beecher — Jesper Boqvist — Pat Maroon
Hampus Lindholm — Charlie McAvoy
Matt Grzelcyk — Brandon Carlo
Kevin Shattenkirk — Andrew Peeke
Jeremy Swayman
Linus Ullmark
Scratched: James van Riemsdyk, Parker Wotherspoon
Injured: Justin Brazeau (upper body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)
Status report
- Forbort, a defenseman, was recalled from his LTIR conditioning loan with Providence of the American Hockey League on Monday. He participated in Boston’s morning skate but is not expected to return to the lineup.
- Bruins coach Jim Montgomery did not name a starting goalie for Monday. Swayman made 35 saves in Game 1, a 5-1 win.
