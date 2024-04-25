Maple Leafs Test William Nylander for Concussion Concern

While the hope is William Nylander will be available for Game 4 of the playoff series between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins, some information is surfacing regarding what’s been ailing the dynamic forward. According to reports, the issues might be head-related, specifically, a migraine that caused the organization to be concerned that he may be dealing with concussion problems.

As per an update by Elliotte Friedman:

According to multiple sources, William Nylander’s absence from the Toronto lineup has to do with a migraine so severe that team doctors tested to see if he suffered a concussion. One of the reasons for the secrecy around his situation is that an actual diagnosis has been hard to come by, whether it is a migraine, a concussion or something else that could affect that area.

Team doctors conducted tests to determine if it was a concussion-related scare or if there was another condition affecting him. This is not the first time the player has been dealing with headache issues, reportedly having switched to a tinted visor in 2022 because of migraines.

Morgan Rielly and William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrate an overtime goal during Game 3 of the First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Tampa Bay Lightning (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Fortunately, while no report has been made public by the franchise, many insiders are under the impression Nylander will return for Game 4. If he’s able to go, that would be a huge plus for the team.

Insiders have had trouble pinpointing the exact issues because the team has maintained secrecy around the situation.

Not the Only Player the Leafs Are Close to Getting Back

Bobby McMann is also said to be nearing a return, although his status for Game 4 seems unlikely. He could return by Game 5, or Game 6 if the series gets to that point.

The Maple Leafs are also looking forward to having a healhtier Auston Matthews back after a two-day rest. Matthews didn’t miss any games, but he did sit out practice due to illness and many wonder if it affected his energy level in Game 3. That said, he did have eight hits, so Matthews was able to find another level for game action.