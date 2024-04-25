Lucas Pettersson — 2024 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Lucas Pettersson

2023-24 Team: Modo Hockey J20 “A” (Sweden)

Date of Birth: April 17, 2006

Place of Birth: Örnsköldsvik, Sweden

Height: 5-foot-11, Weight: 172 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: Center

Rankings

Lucas Pettersson is a Swedish forward who played for MoDo Hockey J20 “A” in the J20 Nationell, scoring 27 goals and 57 points in 44 games. He also played in five games for MoDo’s senior team in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) but did not total any points. He fared very well internationally at the U18 level, scoring 22 points in 18 games for Team Sweden.

It sure seems Pettersson has a knack for scoring goals, and he has a variety of ways of doing so. He can score off the rush, but he’ll also go to dirty areas and knock home rebounds or loose pucks into the back of the net. Pettersson has good hand-eye coordination and has shown he can score off redirects, but his shot is also quite good.

The next thing that stands out about Pettersson is his skating. He’s an excellent skater who plays with pace, which allows him to excel off the rush. His hockey sense is another standout feature, as he makes good decisions with the puck offensively. But his hockey sense also allows him to be a sound two-way center.

Even though I’d say Pettersson’s shot is better than his playmaking, he’s still a good facilitator and does a good job setting up his teammates for quality scoring chances. Part of that comes from his hockey sense and pace, which allow him to see and think the game faster than his opponents.

Some questions about Pettersson’s game revolve around his compete level, but it’s hard to deny the talent. His skating is excellent, he has a great shot and is an underrated playmaker, and his hockey sense and decision-making are quite good. I don’t think I’d take him in the top 20, but there’s a late first-round talent in him.

Pettersson doesn’t have much left to do at the J20 level in Sweden, so it wouldn’t surprise me if he’s full-time with MoDo’s senior team in the SHL next season. He’s dominated in the J20 Nationell and has shown that the next step in his development would be getting time in the SHL, one of the top pro leagues outside of the NHL.

Lucas Pettersson — NHL Draft Projection

Pettersson is a first-round talent in my eyes. Perhaps a playoff contender will take a chance on him in the late first round because the toolkit suggests he has the potential to go somewhere in the 25-32 range. But based on his rankings, it seems like he’ll be a very early pick on Day 2.

Quotables

“One of the most tantalizing players of this year’s draft. Lucas Pettersson, at his best, is a slam-dunk first-round talent, he plays a fast, skilled game and can take over shifts with break-neck speed. A very accurate shot and a well-rounded defensive game should paint the picture of a minute-munching center at the NHL level. However, Pettersson hasn’t always been at his best, his engagement can waver, he can shy away from contact and he can be frustratingly passive. These tendencies tend to shrink during his SHL or international reps but all the puzzle pieces show a player who should be making magic happen in the J20 level…” – David Saad, Dobber Prospects

“Pettersson is a left-shot two-way center with great hockey sense and anticipation. For me, he is one of the smartest players coming out of Sweden this year. He always keeps his head on a swivel to be aware of his surroundings and oncoming opponents. This allows him to be fully aware of where his teammates are so he can attract coverage and then deliver passes to open areas and create high-danger shots…” – Erik Sjolund, FC Hockey

“[Pettersson] is a smart and well-rounded two-way center who has talent and understands how to get the most out of his game. He makes decisions quickly on the ice and shoots it quickly when he gets it in good spots, with a dangerously accurate snap shot and a confident one-touch shot. He’s got great hands and an ability to delay and hesitate on defenders, freezing them off the rush so that he can cut past and gain an advantage. He’s also a fairly fast skater who does a good job forcing turnovers, intercepting passes and creating breaks for himself. Plus, he’s a capable penalty killer.” – Scott Wheeler, The Athletic (From ‘2024 NHL Draft ranking: Macklin Celebrini leads Scott Wheeler’s March top 64 prospects’ – The Athletic, 3/25/2024)

Strengths

Skating

Playmaking

Hockey sense

Two-way presence

Decision-making

Shot/Shooting ability

Pace

Under Construction — Improvements to Make

Consistency

Compete level

Adding strength to his frame

NHL Potential

Normally, I wouldn’t say someone who projects to go in the late first round or early second has top-six potential, but you can see it with Pettersson. The offensive skills are there, as are the hockey sense and two-way play. I don’t have much concern about him being 5-foot-11, 172 pounds because of his hockey sense and skating. There’s a very intriguing prospect here.

Risk/Reward

Risk: 3.5/5, Reward: 4/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense: 8/10, Defense: 7.5/10

Awards/Achievements

J20 Nationell (Forts) Most Points (31)

Lucas Pettersson Highlights

Lucas Pettersson Stats