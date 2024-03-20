Macklin Celebrini – 2024 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Macklin Celebrini

2023-24 Team: Boston Univ. (NCAA)

Date of Birth: Jun. 13, 2006

Place of Birth: Vancouver, BC, CAN

Ht: 6-feet Wt: 190 pounds

Shoots: L

Position: C

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2024 first-year eligible

Rankings

While there’s no generational talent label in this year’s draft, Boston University’s Macklin Celebrini is definitely playing like one. The consensus first overall pick continues to run away with that label after he continues to tear up the NCAA as a 17-year-old freshman.

Celebrini has been absolutely entertaining to watch ever since he recovered from shoulder surgery. This season he has 55 points in 33 games played, putting him third overall in collegiate scoring, a 1.67 point per game rate. While it’s lower than Jack Eichel’s 1.78 and Adam Fanilli’s 1.81 rate in their draft years, Celebrini isn’t that far behind these two high-end talents. When you watch him play, it’s clear why he’s destined to be selected first overall.

Celebrini is a highly competitive, offensive and lethal catalyst every time he’s on the ice. He wants to be at the forefront and involved in every play, either leading it in transition or to just toy with defenders in the offensive zone with the moves he pulls off.

Macklin Celebrini, Boston University (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

Celebrini’s got excellent IQ on both sides of the puck. With his strong bursts of speed, he’s able to push defenders back, allowing him to attack the middle of the ice easily. He has the hands, quick puck skills and control to pull off moves at a quick pace, making soft touches to make moves in tight spaces. He’s extremely creative with his movement providing strong protection with his positioning as well as his ability to manoeuvre in high traffic areas effortlessly. He’s extremely quick and can shake off attackers in tight spaces with strong edgework, pivots and stop and go plays, finding the open ice. He plays with a great amount of confidence and isn’t afraid of getting to the tough areas on the ice.

On the other side of the puck, Celebrini is just as effective, displaying a strong work ethic and drive. He’s an absolute workhorse when retrieving pucks with speed or getting involved along the boards to win puck battles, maintain control and disrupting plays. He’s always battling hard, using timely stick lifts to create a turnover and quickly regain possession, as well as using his speed and body to create separation. Even when in transition, he’s always in the right spot positionally to break up plays and take advantage of a mistake.

Celebrini’s main weapon is his lethal, quick release shot and pinpoint accuracy. No matter where he is on the ice, no matter what obstacles are in his path, the chances of the puck going in is very high when he has the opportunity to shoot. Whether it’s down low on the goal line or in the high danger area, his power and accuracy allow him to find the back of the net. Much like some of the best shooters in the NHL now, he can change the angle easily and be very deceptive with his shot location fooling defenders and goaltenders.

Macklin Celebrini with his 18th goal of the season in his 22nd game.



Reminder: The average age in the NCAA is a little over 22. Celebrini won't turn 18 until June pic.twitter.com/K510LzEaiU — Cam Robinson (@Hockey_Robinson) January 31, 2024

There are very few flaws in Celebrini’s game as he’s everything that you want in a top line centre. Players like him that have the full package are extremely difficult to find and he checks off every box. He’s dynamic, creative, quick and tough to go up against as a franchise altering player.

Macklin Celebrini- NHL Draft Projection

There really isn’t a debate about it, Celebrini is the first overall pick in 2024 NHL Draft. While there was some talk about other players closing the gap early on, he has clearly separated himself from the rest of the class and left them behind. Even when he missed some time at the start of the season, he was still the early favourite to go first overall. Since his first collegiate game, he clearly continues to impress and solidify the number one spot.

Quotables

“A supreme rush chance creator. He jumpstarts offensive transitions with solid defensive positioning, great intensity, and refined technique in board battles. Once the puck is secured, he has the technical abilities to either skate it out himself while evading pressure with his crossovers, or to find an outlet and outrace back-checkers to open ice in order to make himself a shooting threat.” – Hadi Kalakeche, Dobber Prospects

“His greatest strength lies in his elite hockey sense, particularly at high speeds. His adept use of strong edge work, even when flat-footed, allows him to navigate open lanes with precision and speed. This ability to make split-second decisions and capitalize on openings sets him apart as an elite player.” – Blake McGuire, FC Hockey

“Celebrini is involved all over the ice offensively. He is a true dual-threat scorer who can gash a defense with a slick pass across the seam or cut to the middle of the ice with the puck on his stick and get a shot off for himself.” – Tony Ferrari, The Hockey News

Strengths

Shooting and accuracy

Puck skills and handling

Offensive IQ

Competitive in board battles

Strong on the rush

200-foot game

Attention to detail

Under Construction- Improvements to Make

Improve physical strength

Continue improving defensively

NHL Potential

Celebrini’s potential is sky high given the high-end skill, creativity and drive that he possesses. He has top-line centre with superstar potential written all over him. He’s decimating older competition night in and night out and has the size and stature to handle himself in any situation. He’s a strong facilitator with the puck, being a major factor at even strength or on the top power play unit. I see a lot of Jack Hughes in his game given the way he plays and the pace where he can easily hit the 80-point mark or higher in his prime.

Risk- Reward Analysis

Risk- 1/5, Reward 5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense- 8.5/10, Defense 7.5/10

Awards/ Achievements

Celebrini has already been earning a long list of accolades early on in his career. In 2022-23, he was the USHL’s Player and Rookie of the Year with the Chicago Steel while also winning a bronze medal for Canada at the World U18 Championship. He represented Canada at the 2024 World Junior Championship being named a top three player. He was recently named Hockey East rookie and player of the Year.

CBC- Celebrini Turning Heads at World Junior Camp

Youtube- Donnie and Dahli Interview

Youtube- ECH: All Access

Macklin Celebrini Stats

Videos