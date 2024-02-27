2024 NHL Draft: Forbes’ Top 96 February Rankings

It’s that time again. It’s time to check in, revisit and revise the rankings for the 2024 NHL Draft.

My last release came WAY back in July when we took a look at my way-too-early top 32 prospects for the 2024 NHL Draft. Macklin Celebrini led the charge, as he continues to do in many rankings, while a number of others closed out another strong first round in the upcoming draft.

Macklin Celebrini and Cole Eiserman (The Hockey Writers)

Since then, we’ve had two international tournaments, injuries have played a role for some of this season’s prospects and others have made a name for themselves in their draft year — creating tough decisions and controversy when deciding who should be considered a first-round selection.

Players like Aron Kiviharju have seen their stock drop, while others like Tij Iginla have sparked interest and discussion. Still, the focus for NHL teams heading into the draft is where the likes of Celebrini will end up when it’s all said and done. Outside of that, who will be a first-round steal? Who will be the biggest movers on the list? And — being in the London market — the London Knights have another first-round talent in Sam Dickinson.

With that, here’s a look at my top-96 ranked players for the 2024 NHL Draft.

First Round

1. Macklin Celebrini, C, Boston University (NCAA)

Any other player in this position would be an absolute shock to the hockey world. Celebrini has been the unanimous number one for a while now and there’s little speculation — if any at all — that he won’t go number one.

He delivered on the international stage for Canada and his game has been on full display all season as a key member of the Boston University hockey team. He can see the ice on a level unlike many others, but doesn’t shy away from shooting the puck either — averaging nearly a goal per game this season in the NCAA.

Sign up for our NHL Prospects & Draft Substack newsletter

He has all the tools to be a complete player and live up to the number one status that will come with being the top prospect this season, including his puck handling skills and ability to possess it in all areas of the ice. He brings a lot to the table already, but has a ceiling that is far more impressive than others in the class.

2. Ivan Demidov, C/RW, SKA St. Petersburg (KHL)

Don’t let his size deceive you. His speed and ability to handle the puck — especially at top speed — make him such a dynamic player. He can drive the offence and make opponents crumble in the defensive zone with his deceptiveness.

He averaged two points per game in the MHL this season and can really drive the play with his ability to see the ice.

I’ll be the first to admit, I didn’t see him as a top-three prospect coming into the season, but his game and consistency has me reconsidering just how special he could be.

3. Artyom Levshunov, RD, Michigan State (NCAA)

If the fact that he’s a right-handed shot isn’t enough, Levshunov has been playing the North American game for two seasons, kicking it off with the Green Bay Gamblers of the USHL in 2022-23.

Artyom Levshunov, Michigan State University (MSU Athletic Communications)

This season with Michigan State, he has 30 points through 32 games and sits tied atop the team’s points list with both Isaac Howard and Joey Larson — two wingers for the team. He’s also second on the team in penalty minutes (40) and uses his size to add physicality to his game.

He sees the ice well and could easily quarterback a power play with his in-zone vision. His shot is an underrated attribute of his as well. He doesn’t always need to wind up big, but he can step into the puck and get it through to the net. Just 20 points back in the NCAA scoring race, it’s not a stretch that he could be the first defenceman off the board.

4. Cole Eiserman, LW, USA U18 (NTDP)

Well, he’s dropped off a little from my early rankings, but that’s more of a testament to the players that have jumped over him and what they’ve done this season.

Even with the drop, Eiserman has been on an absolute tear this season with 39 goals and 61 points in 38 games with the development program and another 17 goals and 22 points in 15 games in the USHL. To say he’s a natural goal scorer is an understatement.

The 17-year-old winger has a deceptive shot that has people comparing him to Toronto Maple Leafs’ star Auston Matthews, but his overall consistency of play in other aspects of the game have some questioning his legitimacy as a potential star player.

Having lacklustre attempts at puck battles and engaging puck handlers on the defensive side of the puck on a consistent basis have given snapshots of a player that seems disengaged at times. Still, that doesn’t take away from his natural skill set. If he can learn to play on both ends of the puck and create for his teammates, he has the talent to be a top-five pick.

5. Berkly Catton, C, Spokane Chiefs (WHL)

Small. Skilled. And incredibly smart with the puck. He sees the game differently than a number of his first-round colleagues and it has shown in his play this season. He creates offensively — both as a goal scorer and a playmaker. He has 43 goals and 92 points through just 56 games with the Chiefs this season and sits fifth in the WHL in points.

What makes him even more dangerous is his ability to read the game. He sees the ice so well and that allows him to create even in situations where it looks like a broken play. He has played in all situations and even has a handful of shorthanded markers this season. Teams shouldn’t pass up on the small centre.

6. Sam Dickinson, LD, London Knights (OHL)

I wanted him higher on my list and he could potentially be a top-five pick, but the skill set and right-handedness of Levshunov beat out the left-handed blue liner from the London Knights’ organization in Sam Dickinson. That said, his offensive production this season and the development that has come from that organization makes him a very exciting pick for whichever team might get their hands on him.

He has 62 points in just 57 games for the Knights this season which has him 26th in the OHL in points and the third-highest scoring defenceman in the league this season. Hopes were high for him when he was first drafted into the OHL and after his trade to the Knights he really came into his own.

Sam Dickinson, London Knights (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

He cuts off opponents well and drives the to the outside giving little space to make plays. He can break out of his own end and drives the pace up with his speed and decision making. Dickinson might not be the first defenceman off the board, but he will be a coveted asset for a number of NHL teams.

7. Konsta Helenius, RW, Jukurit (Liiga)

He dropped slightly from my early rankings — but again it has more to do with the play of others than his lack of ability. He’s a versatile winger that makes plays with the puck to open up opportunities for his linemates.

He’s smaller, but plays with an edge that makes him seem bigger to opponents. He’s hard on the puck and even tougher when he doesn’t possess it. His edge work and play along the boards makes him a headache for opposing players and his relentlessness might be one of his strongest assets.

8. Zayne Parekh, RD, Saginaw Spirit (OHL)

Another offensively driven defenceman that shoots right-handed, Parekh leads the OHL in points among defensemen this season. There’s no question he’s an asset when he has the puck and has control of it, but instinctually he can be inconsistent at times.

He’s reminds me of an Evan Bouchard type when it comes to the offset of his offensive play and defensive decision-making. He’s a stud when he’s involved on the offensive end, but has you raising your eyebrows at times with his play inside his own zone.

Zayne Parekh (2024) has a hat trick so far tonight and we’re barely 25 minutes in.



He’s up to 6 goals and 20 points in ~15 OHL games…. As a 17-year-old defenseman.



He’s going real early on draft day.



pic.twitter.com/3Q9fQTB1dI — /Cam Robinson/ (@Hockey_Robinson) November 9, 2023

He needs to be more attentive and engaged in puck battles and that could push his game to the top of his ceiling. Still, he’d be outside my top-five as his natural instinct is to avoid those plays rather than engage.

9. Michael Brandsegg-Nygård, RW, Mora IK (HockeyAllsvenskan)

This winger has jumped into my top-10 with a strong campaign this season overseas. He may be one of the hardest workers naturally inside my top-10 and it shows in every shift that he takes. He may not be as gifted offensively as some above him in these rankings, but his hard work makes up for that difference.

He has size and strength that helps him drive the play when he doesn’t have the puck and he doesn’t back down from any battle on the ice. He plays a composed game and because of that is able to make good decision both with the puck and without it.

As for his shot, it’s accurate and that allows him to be a threat offensively. As he transitions to the next level in Sweden, his equal play as a scorer and playmaker has been evident.

10. Aron Kiviharju, LD, TPS (Liiga)

For me, Kiviharju is still a top-10 pick in this draft. More importantly, he should still be regarded as one of the best defenders in this draft class. Aside from an injury that sidelined him for four months with HIFK, he has all the tools to make him a reliable asset on the back end.

For some, he might fall outside the top-15 or even the first round because of the lack of play this season, but if he falls further than 15th, I think he could end up being one of the steals of the draft.

11. Zeev Buium, LD, University of Denver (NCAA)

12. Adam Jiricek, RD, HC Plzen U20 (Czechia)

13. Igor Chernyshov, LW, MHK Dynamo Moskva (MHL)

14. Henry Mews, RD, Ottawa 67’s (OHL)

15. Cayden Lindstrom, C, Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL)

16. Tanner Howe, C/LW, Regina Pats (WHL)

17. Anton Silayev, LD, Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod (KHL)

18. Ryder Ritchie, RW, Prince Albert Raiders (WHL)

Ryder Ritchie, Prince Albert Raiders (Mark Peterson/Prince Albert Raiders)

19. Maxim Massé, RW, Chicoutimi Saguenéens (QMJHL)

20. Carter Yakemchuk, RD, Calgary Hitmen (WHL)

21. Charlie Elick, RD, Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL)

22. Emil Hemming, LW/RW, TPS (Liiga)

23. Andrew Basha, LW, Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL)

24. Liam Greentree, RW, Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

25. Cole Hutson, LD, USA U18 (NTDP)

26. Tij Iginla, C, Kelowna Rockets (WHL)

Tij Iginla is drawing a lot of attention for his goal-scoring prowess (and for good reason), but he's not a one-trick pony



I really like his defensive play on this PK shift (#11 white). First some really nice NZ pressure, and then he forces a turnover that leads to an A+ chance pic.twitter.com/FETGt71SXL — Derek Neumeier (@Derek_N_NHL) October 27, 2023

27. Beckett Sennecke, RW, Oshawa Generals (OHL)

28. Sacha Boisvert, C, Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL)

29. Michael Hage, C, Chicago Steel (USHL)

30. Nikita Artamonov, RW, Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod (KHL)

31. Luke Misa, C, Mississauga Steelheads (OHL)

32. Veeti Väisänen, LD, KooKoo (Liiga)

Second Round

33. Trevor Connelly, LW, Tri-City Storm (USHL)

34. Terik Parascak, RW, Prince George Cougars (WHL)

35. Lucas Pettersson, C, MoDo Hockey J20 (Nationell)

36. Cole Beaudoin, C, Barrie Colts (OHL)

37. E.J. Emery, RD, USA U18 (NTDP)

EJ Emery, USNTDP (Rena Laverty / USA Hockey’s NTDP)

38. Leo Sahlin Wallenius, LD, Växjö Lakers HC J20 (Nationell)

39. Adam Jecho, RW, Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)

40. Alexander Zetterberg, C, Örebro HK J20 (Nationell)

41. Will Skahan, LD, USA U18 (NTDP)

42. Matvei Shuravin, LD, Krasnaya Amiya Moskva (MHL)

43. Simon Zether, C, Rögle BK J20 (Nationell)

44. Anthony Cristoforo, RD, Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

45. Alfons Freij, LD, Växjö Lakers HC J20 (Nationell)

46. Matvei Gridin, RW, Muskegon Lumberjakcs (USHL)

47. Jett Luchanko, RW, Guelph Storm (OHL)

48. Dominik Badinka, RD, Malmö Redhawks J20 (Nationell)

49. Leon Muggli, LD, EV Zug (NL)

50. Will Zellers, F, Shattuck St. Mary’s 18U Prep (USHS)

51. Kamil Bednarik, C, USA U18 (NTDP)

52. Dean Letourneau, C, St. Andrew’s College (HIGH-ON)

53. Tomas Galvas, LD, Bílí Tygri Liberec (Czechia)

54. Maximillian Curran, C, Tri-City Americans (WHL)

55. Ryerson Leenders, G, Mississauga Steelheads (OHL)

56. Miguel Marques, LW, Lethbridge Hurricanes (WHL)

57. Sam O’Reilly, RW, London Knights (OHL)

58. Daniil Ustinkov, LD, ZSC Lions (NL)

59. Raoul Boilard, C, Baie-Comeau Drakkar (QMJHL)

60. Marcus Gidlöf, G, Leksands IF J20 (Nationell)

61. Marek Vanacker, LW, Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)

62. Melvin Fernström, F, Örebro HK J20 (Nationell)

63. Ben Danford, RD, Oshawa Generals (OHL)

64. Tomas Lavoie, RD, Cape Breton Eagles (QMJHL)

Third Round

65. Noel Fransén, LD, Färjestad BK J20 (Nationell)

66. John Mustard, C/W, Waterloo Black Hawks (USHL)

67. Aidan Park, F, Shattuck St. Mary’s 18U Prep (USHS)

68. Yegor Surin, C/RW, Loko Yaroslavl (MHL)

69. Lukas Fischer, LD, Sabrina Sting (OHL)

70. Jesse Pulkkinen, LD, JYP U20 (U20 SM-sarja)

Jesse Pulkkinen is someone to pay attention to as an overager. 6'6 Finnish Defenseman for KeuPa on loan from JYP who has taken massive leaps at both ends this season. Good skating for his size and decent puck-moving ability. https://t.co/79PIlQdtap — Austin Kelly (@AustinReporting) November 26, 2023

71. Spencer Gill, RD, Rimouski Océanic (QMJHL)

72. Carson Wetsch, RW, Calgary Hitmen (WHL)

73. Clarke Caswell, LW, Swift Current Broncos (WHL)

74. Stian Sølberg, LD, Vålerenga (Norway)

75. Eriks Mateiko, LW/RW, Saint John Sea Dogs (QMJHL)

76. Christian Humphreys, C, USA U18 (NTDP)

77. Oskar Vuollet, C/LW, Skellefteå AIK J20 (Nationell)

78. Mac Swanson, LW, Fargo Force (USHL)

79. Karl Sterner, RW, Frölunda HC J20 (Nationell)

80. Alexandre Blais, LW, Rimouski Océanic (QMJHL)

81. Justin Poirier, RW, Baie-Comeau Drakkar (QMJHL)

82. Jakub Fibigr, LD, Mississauga Steelheads (OHL)

83. Riley Patterson, C, Barrie Colts (OHL)

84. Ollie Josephson, C, Red Deer Rebels (WHL)

85. Jakub Chromiak, RD, Kingston Frontenacs (OHL)

86. Colton Roberts, RD, Vancouver Giants (WHL)

87. Max Plante, C, USA U18 (NTDP)

88. Nathan Villeneuve, C, Sudbury Wolves (OHL)

89. Teddy Stiga, LW, USA U18 (NTDP)

90. Gabriel Fasca, C, Kingston Frontenacs (OHL)

91. Carter George, G, Owen Sound Attack (OHL)

92. Sebastian Soini, RD, KOOVEE (Mestis)

93. Matvei Babenko, RW, Toros Neftekamsk (VHL)

94. Tuomas Suoniemi, C, Kiekko-Espoo U20 (U20 SM-sarja)

95. Ondrej Kos, LW, KOOVEE (Mestis)

96. Owen Allard, C, Soo Greyhounds (OHL)

Honourable Mentions

Ilya Nabokov, G, Metallurg Magnitogorsk (KHL); Artyom Shchuchinov, LD, Traktor Chelyabinsk (KHL); Austin Baker, C/W, USA U18 (NTDP)

Are there any names that maybe you feel were missed or overlooked? Where would you rank your favourite prospects for the 2024 NHL Draft? Be sure to leave your thoughts in the comments below.