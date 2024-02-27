Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Jarnkrok, Giordano, Liljegren & Woll

Tonight the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Vegas Golden Knights in a return match from last week. Here are three key things that Maple Leafs fans should look for in the game. First, who can take their eyes off Auston Matthews, who leads the league with 52 goals? Despite not scoring in the last game against the Colorado Avalanche, his offensive power could heavily influence the outcome of the game against the Golden Knights.

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Second, will the Golden Knights be able to improve their team defence? In their last game last week, the game disappeared before the end of the first period was over. Expect the Golden Knights to work hard not to be embarrassed again. If they can maintain a strong defensive presence, it could pose challenges for the Maple Leafs’ offence. The winning streak has to end sometime, but can the team put up another victory and then another? One game at a time is the old mantra.

Third, who will start in goal for the Maple Leafs? Right now, I have not heard any updates about Toronto’s goaltending situation. Could Joseph Woll get the start? Thinking ahead, I’m guessing that the Maple Leafs will keep all three goalies (Woll, Ilya Samsonov, and Martin Jones) on the roster and then figure out how to deploy them. It will be interesting to see if Woll gets the game after his strong play against the Laval Rocket in the American Hockey League (AHL) on Friday night.

Item 1: Sheldon Keefe Is Fine Managing 3 Goalies

In an interview after practice on Monday (see the video below), we got the answer to what head coach Sheldon Keefe thinks about the possibility of managing three goalies on the team’s roster. It’s fine by him, but it isn’t up to him (or so he notes). When he addressed the management of three goaltenders, he was confident in the team’s ability to handle the situation. Specifically, while acknowledging the potential challenges of carrying three goalies, he declared that he wouldn’t have any issues with this arrangement. However, he will leave the final decision to the team’s management and roster considerations.

When Keefe was asked to provide insights into Woll’s return and his plan to reintegrate him into action gradually, he underlined the importance of assessing Woll’s readiness after his recent return to practice with the NHL squad. He noted that Woll feels good but further evaluation is necessary to determine what the team’s next steps will be.

Item 2: Calle Jarnkrok Making Strides in Recovery

Calle Jarnkrok has been sidelined due to a broken knuckle on his left hand. He was placed on long-term injured reserve; however, he is showing promising signs of progress in his recovery. The news is that he might receive clearance to begin full practice early next week.

Although Jarnkrok is expected to miss several more games as he continues to recover from his hand injury, the news of his potential return to practice is encouraging. The 32-year-old forward has been a valuable contributor this season. He has scored 10 goals and added nine assists (for 19 points) in 46 games.

Item 3: Mark Giordano Returns to Team Practice

Mark Giordano, who had been absent due to personal reasons, rejoined the team for practice on Monday. He should be ready to play tonight against Vegas if he is needed. He’s been absent for five games since the death of his father. The 40-year-old defenceman’s last game was on Feb. 15 against the Philadelphia Flyers before he was placed on non-roster injured reserve.

Mark Giordano, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images)

In the 36 games he’s played this season, Giordano has averaged 17:02 of ice time, scoring one goal and adding six assists. He should be able to provide a significant boost as the team gears up for the remainder of the season.

Item 4: Timothy Liljegren Might Not Play Tonight

Timothy Liljegren was injured and is labeled as day-to-day, which means he might not play in tonight’s game against the Golden Knights. He has been playing better over the past seven games (but of course everyone has on the team’s winning streak) and has put up 16 points in his 40 games this season.

If Liljegren is unable to play, Giordano is expected to fill the void in the lineup against the Golden Knights.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

I’m wondering if Samsonov might get the start tonight. He’s on a six-game winning streak; and, according to coach Keefe, he was a huge reason for the win against the Colorado Avalanche. Yesterday, Keefe was quoted as saying that:

“Frankly, for most of the game, I thought we were pretty overwhelmed, but I thought we didn’t break. There’s just a lot of belief in what they’re doing, belief in the group. Obviously, ‘Sammy’ in net battled real hard tonight and kept it out, gave the guys hope.”

Keefe’s assessment highlights the importance that Samsonov had in keeping his team competitive and ultimately gaining the win. He might take the road that you don’t fix something that ain’t broken; and, Samsonov has won six games in a row. Or, he might feel as if he owes Samsonov for his stellar play in Colorado. Whichever, I’m betting he gets the crease.