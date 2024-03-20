Consider The Hockey Writers your go-to source for everything related to the NHL Draft and this page your live home page for information on the upcoming 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

2024 NHL Entry Draft Guide (The Hockey Writers)

Bookmark this page and check back often as it will be constantly updated leading up to hockey’s version of Christmas. THW’s 2024 NHL Draft Guide is your quintessential draft resource featuring:

Detailed unique prospect profiles on all the top prospects

Mock drafts

Exclusive rankings

Team-specific needs and speculations

Looking ahead to the 2024 NHL Draft and beyond

Recent Posts

2024 NHL Draft Rankings

Baracchini’s Top 96 March Rankings

Forbes’ Top 96 February Rankings

Horn’s Top 100 for February

Baracchini’s Top 64 January Rankings

Horn’s Top 32 for December

Baracchini’s Top 32 Preseason Rankings

Mock Drafts

Horn’s Early Top-16 Mock Draft

The Prospect Corner YouTube Show

2024 NHL Draft- Prospect Profiles

Top 5 Hopefuls

Celebrini, Macklin

Demidov, Ivan

Dickinson, Sam

Helenius, Konsta

Lindstrom, Cayden

Silayev, Anton

Top 16 Hopefuls

Brandsegg-Nygård, Michael

Buium, Zeev

Catton, Berkly

Celebrini, Macklin

Connelly, Trevor

Demidov, Ivan

Dickinson, Sam

Eiserman, Cole

Greentree, Liam

Helenius, Konsta

Iginla, Tij

Levhsunov, Artyom

Lindstrom, Cayden

Parekh, Zayne

Silayev, Anton

Yakemchuk, Carter

Forwards

Defensemen

Goalies

Draft Coverage by NHL Team (Alphabetical)

Anaheim Ducks

Arizona Coyotes

Boston Bruins

Buffalo Sabres

Calgary Flames

Carolina Hurricanes

Chicago Blackhawks

Colorado Avalanche

Columbus Blue Jackets

Detroit Red Wings

Edmonton Oilers

Minnesota Wild

Montreal Canadiens

Nashville Predators

New Jersey Devils

New York Islanders

New York Rangers

Ottawa Senators

Philadelphia Flyers

Pittsburgh Penguins

San Jose Sharks

Seattle Kraken

St. Louis Blues

Tampa Bay Lightning

Toronto Maple Leafs

Vancouver Canucks

Vegas Golden Knights

Washington Capitals

Winnipeg Jets

Player Features

World Junior Championship Coverage

World Junior Championship All Time Leading Scorers

Players to Watch at the 2024 WJC

Guide to the 2024 World Junior Championship

2024 World Junior Rosters by NHL Team

Celebrini Clearly Atop 2024 Draft Class with WJC Performance

Looking Back At Older NHL Drafts

2023 NHL Draft Review

Grading Each Team’s Draft at the 2023 NHL Draft

Grading Every First Rounder in the 2023 Draft

Detroit Red Wings’ 2023 Draft Class Provides Depth & Debate

New Jersey Devils 2023 NHL Draft Review

Ottawa Senators’ 2023 Draft Class Full of Question Marks

Vegas Golden Knights’ 2023 Draft Review

Washington Capitals’ 2023 Draft Recap

Previous Draft Guides

Forgotten Draft Picks

Where Are They Now?