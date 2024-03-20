2024 NHL Draft Guide

by

Consider The Hockey Writers your go-to source for everything related to the NHL Draft and this page your live home page for information on the upcoming 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

The Hockey Writers 2024 NHL Entry Draft Guide Macklin Celebrini and Ivan Demidov
2024 NHL Entry Draft Guide (The Hockey Writers)

Bookmark this page and check back often as it will be constantly updated leading up to hockey’s version of Christmas. THW’s 2024 NHL Draft Guide is your quintessential draft resource featuring:

  • Detailed unique prospect profiles on all the top prospects
  • Mock drafts
  • Exclusive rankings
  • Team-specific needs and speculations
  • Looking ahead to the 2024 NHL Draft and beyond

Recent Posts

2024 NHL Draft Rankings

Baracchini’s Top 96 March Rankings
Forbes’ Top 96 February Rankings
Horn’s Top 100 for February
Baracchini’s Top 64 January Rankings
Horn’s Top 32 for December
Baracchini’s Top 32 Preseason Rankings

Mock Drafts

Horn’s Early Top-16 Mock Draft

The Prospect Corner YouTube Show

2024 NHL Draft- Prospect Profiles

Top 5 Hopefuls

Celebrini, Macklin
Demidov, Ivan
Dickinson, Sam
Helenius, Konsta
Lindstrom, Cayden
Silayev, Anton

Top 16 Hopefuls

Brandsegg-Nygård, Michael
Buium, Zeev
Catton, Berkly
Celebrini, Macklin
Connelly, Trevor
Demidov, Ivan
Dickinson, Sam
Eiserman, Cole
Greentree, Liam
Helenius, Konsta
Iginla, Tij
Levhsunov, Artyom
Lindstrom, Cayden
Parekh, Zayne
Silayev, Anton
Yakemchuk, Carter

Forwards

Defensemen

Goalies

Draft Coverage by NHL Team (Alphabetical)

Anaheim Ducks

Arizona Coyotes

Boston Bruins

Buffalo Sabres

Calgary Flames

Carolina Hurricanes

Chicago Blackhawks

Colorado Avalanche

Columbus Blue Jackets

Detroit Red Wings

Edmonton Oilers

Minnesota Wild

Montreal Canadiens

Nashville Predators

New Jersey Devils

New York Islanders

New York Rangers

Ottawa Senators

Philadelphia Flyers

Pittsburgh Penguins

San Jose Sharks

Seattle Kraken

St. Louis Blues

Tampa Bay Lightning

Toronto Maple Leafs

Vancouver Canucks

Vegas Golden Knights

Washington Capitals

Winnipeg Jets

Player Features

World Junior Championship Coverage

World Junior Championship All Time Leading Scorers
Players to Watch at the 2024 WJC
Guide to the 2024 World Junior Championship
2024 World Junior Rosters by NHL Team
Celebrini Clearly Atop 2024 Draft Class with WJC Performance

Looking Back At Older NHL Drafts

10 Best 7th Round Picks Since 2005
1999: The Worst NHL Draft Class Ever?
1st Overall NHL Draft Picks: Regrets From the Last Decade
2007 NHL Draft: 5 Forgotten Picks
2010 NHL Entry Draft: 5 Forgotten Picks
2012 Redraft: What if the Edmonton Oilers Didn’t Take Nail Yakupov?
2013 NHL Entry Draft: Where Are They Now?
2016 NHL Entry Draft Top 10: Where Are They Now?
2017 NHL Entry Draft Top 10: Where Are They Now?
4 Oilers’ Early Draft Steals of the Past 5 Years
All-Decade NHL Draft – 2010 to 2019
Boston Bruins’ Top 5 Draft Picks of the Don Sweeney Era
Canucks’ 2011 Draft Remains Worst in Franchise History
Classic Draft Day Quotes
Did The 2005 NHL Lockout Help Make The 2003 Draft Class Great?
Edmonton Oilers’ Top 5 Draft Picks of Ken Holland Era
Grading Buffalo Sabres’ First-Round Picks in the Pegula Era
Grading the Red Wings’ First Round Picks of the Last Decade
Islanders Draft History: Missing Out on First-Round Selections
Kings’ Top 5 All-Time Draft Steals
Oilers’ 10 Best First Round Picks All-Time
Rangers Paying Price for Failed Top-10 Picks in 2017 & 2018
Re-Drafting the 2012 NHL Entry Draft
Revisiting Minnesota Wild Drafts – 2010
Revisiting Preseason Rankings for 2018 NHL Draft
Revisiting the Edmonton Oilers’ Disastrous 1990 Draft
Revisiting the Edmonton Oilers’ Dubious 2012 Draft After 10 Years
The Best Late-Round Picks Ever
The Sedin Twins and the 1999 NHL Entry Draft
The Worst 1st Overall Draft Pick…Ever
The Worst 1st Overall Draft Pick…Ever
The Worst First Overall Draft Picks in NHL History
Who’s Never Picked #1 in the Draft?

2023 NHL Draft Review

Grading Each Team’s Draft at the 2023 NHL Draft
Grading Every First Rounder in the 2023 Draft
Detroit Red Wings’ 2023 Draft Class Provides Depth & Debate
New Jersey Devils 2023 NHL Draft Review
Ottawa Senators’ 2023 Draft Class Full of Question Marks
Vegas Golden Knights’ 2023 Draft Review
Washington Capitals’ 2023 Draft Recap

Previous Draft Guides

Forgotten Draft Picks

Where Are They Now?