5 Winnipeg Jets’ Draft Targets with 37th Pick

With the 2024 NHL Draft taking place in less than a month, draft lists and ranking are slowly starting to mold into what could shake out. The Winnipeg Jets are slated to pick 37th thanks to the Montreal Canadiens selection they acquired in the Pierre-Luc Dubois trade, and they could find some legitimate value in that slot.

That slot has provided some value over the past several years, but is this another one of those situations? Well, there is a great deal of potential that could be on the board when the Jets come up to pick and they’re definitely going to have the chance to make an impact value selection.

Tanner Howe, C/LW, Regina Pats (WHL)

H: 5-foot-11 W: 182 pounds

2023-24 Stats: 68 GP – 28 G – 49 A – 77 P

Tanner Howe might not be the biggest body on the ice, but he may just be the hardest worker. It’s because of his style that he may not even be available at the Jets’ opening selection. That said, most rankings have him ranging anywhere between 25 and 45, with The Hockey Writers’ own Logan Horn having him ranked 37th in his Top 100 for April.

Howe is known for his ability to make smart decisions on the forecheck, using his fearless style to gain puck possession and finish in tight. In recent years, teams have been focusing on the right type of “grit,” which prioritizes the balance of offensive ability and fierce forechecking. Having played with Connor Bedard with the Regina Pats, he’s used that ability to help free things up and could play that role with other skilled players as well.

Howe fits that mold and would be a fantastic pick if he falls to 37th. He projects as a middle-six winger with offensive upside. If he can clean up his defensive game, which is noted in his draft profile, his ceiling could be higher.

Lucas Pettersson, C, MoDo Hockey J20 (Nationell)

H: 5-foot-11 W: 181 pounds

2023-24 Stats: 44 GP – 27 G – 30 A – 57 P

Lucas Pettersson being available at 37 feels like more of a reach, but with him projected to be chosen near the end of the first round, he could become a player who could settle a little lower than that. If he managed to fall as low as 37, the Jets could be getting the closest thing available to a first-round talent outside of the first round.

In his time with MoDo in Sweden, he has developed into a legitimate two-way centre with spectacular playmaking. His crisp skating makes him one of the most dynamic players in this range, leading to speculation he won’t fall out of the first round.

That said, it has been noted that he will occasionally become passive in his play, leading to questions about his compete level. If he is going to be a first-round pick, teams will have to take that into consideration as to whether it is a trend that could translate to the professional game.

Aron Kiviharju, LD, HIFK (Liiga)

H: 5-foot-11 W: 172 pounds

2023-24 Stats: 7 GP – 1 G – 1 A – 2 P

In by far the most “high-risk, high-reward” target of the bunch, Aron Kiviharju is a talented defenseman who missed nearly the entire season with injury. His track record, however, shows immense potential and could be worth the gamble at this selection.

The NHL is trending toward a more transition and skating-heavy league, and with the successes of young, offensively-brilliant defensemen, this is certainly a pick that fits the direction of the game. Kiviharju carries a lot of his strengths in his transition game, using his incredible passing ability to break the puck out and keep things out of his end.

The skill set is clearly there, but his lack of play time leaves a lot of questions unanswered. He would likely need a couple of years to adjust to the North American game, but his style would be easy to integrate into a dynamic offensive approach should the Jets choose to do so.

Dominik Badinka, RD, Malmö Redhawks J20 (Nationell)

H: 6-foot-3 W: 190 pounds

2023-24 Stats: 17 GP – 2 G – 11 A – 13 P

Dominik Badinka split time between the under-20 Malmö Redhawks squad and the top-level Swedish Hockey League (SHL) Redhawks, playing 33 games among older players. Despite his age, he averaged nearly 15 minutes per night which is very rare to see in the veteran-dominated SHL.

Badinka is a big, puck-moving defender who has great skating ability. For a young defender, according to his prospect profile, his hockey sense is off the charts. Some work remains on the finer skills of his game, but his overall talent as a puck mover is enough to open NHL teams’ eyes.

Most projections have him sitting somewhere in the early to mid-second round, which in theory should have him available at pick 37. With the current state of the Jets’ right side, a big, puck-moving defender for the future could be something they keep their eye on.

EJ Emery, RD, USA U18 (United States National Team Development Program)

H: 6-foot-3 W: 185 pounds

2023-24 Stats: 61 GP – 0 G – 16 A – 16 P

Another big right-handed defenseman, EJ Emery has shown up on many draft rankings as a potential future shutdown defender. He isn’t flashy by any means, but his defensive strengths and ability to move the puck have the makings of a steady force on an NHL back end.

Slated to begin his time at the University of North Dakota, Emery would be at least a year or two away from making an impact at the professional level, but with his defensive ability, it’s safe to assume that the jump from collegiate to professional would be a welcome challenge.

One of his best traits is his ability to counter speed and force players to the outside, meaning he would make a good counter to the increasing speed of the NHL. His offensive abilities aren’t wowing teams, but with his skill of facilitating breakouts while being a standout defender, he has shown up on the radar in the early second round. Combine that with his size and he could be an interesting pick for any team in that range.

Is There a Slam Dunk Pick?

Ultimately, like most drafts, there will be some players who fall into the second round and still go on to be impactful NHLers. The reality, however, is that a lot of them won’t necessarily find that success without a long road ahead.

The five potential targets are based on what has happened in their young careers so far, but what happens remains to be seen. The Jets, in recent years, have found what appears to be some value in the early to mid-second round, but without any tangible NHL success to this point.

Is this year different? Well, with some of the talent that will undoubtedly be available at 37, they have the chance to find some real value when they approach the podium.