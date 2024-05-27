NHL History Shows Jets Will Get Value With 37th Pick in 2024 Draft

With the Montreal Canadiens keeping the fifth slot after the NHL Draft Lottery, the Winnipeg Jets, who acquired the Canadiens’ second-round pick in the Pierre-Luc Dubois trade, will now pick 37th. Many will look for value picks, and they can most certainly be found.

These picks are far from guaranteed, but history has shown some success with the 37th overall pick. While past successes can’t be used to predict the future, it does display that with the right eye, impact players can also be found early in the second round.

Recent NHL Draft Selections

Selections from the past several years are largely unproven, but that can usually be expected of 32-50 range picks. They aren’t slam dunks, but some players can develop into something great.

In 2020, the Minnesota Wild drafted forward Marat Khusnutdinov. After spending the first five years of his professional career in Russia, Khusnutdinov signed with the Wild and made his NHL debut in 2023-24. In 16 games, he scored his first NHL goal and added three assists. This is a small sample size, but there’s likely more to come from the young forward as he continues to develop professionally.

Josh Doan made his NHL debut for the Arizona Coyotes this season. Many saw Doan’s selection at 37 as a reach, and with his father Shane Doan’s history with the organization, they wondered if that was the only reason his name was called. But after the dust settled and Doan committed to Arizona State University (ASU), he began to develop. After two years at ASU and two more at the American Hockey League level, Doan earned his first NHL call-up. In 11 games with the Coyotes, he posted five goals and nine points to show he belonged.

Related: 2024 NHL Draft Guide

Other players selected 37th overall include defenseman Ryan Chesley, goaltender Mads Sogaard, and defenseman Jett Woo. Chesley remains at the University of Minnesota, while the other two have spent time in their team’s farm system. Of the three, Sogaard is the only one with NHL experience, playing 21 games over three seasons with the Ottawa Senators.

NHLers Making an Impact

In the early to mid-2010s, some value picks became well-known impact NHLers, including St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk and Columbus Blue Jackets captain Boone Jenner. Selected in back-to-back drafts in 2010 and 2011, these two are undoubtedly the best players to have been selected at that position in the past 40 years.

Boone Jenner, Columbus Blue Jackets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Additionally, players like Brandon Carlo, who was selected 37th by the Boston Bruins in 2015, have become NHL regulars who have worked their way into big roles since their professional careers began. Carlo has successfully played in the Bruins’ top four over the past few seasons, establishing himself as a solid defender in a tough division.

NHL Scouts Finding Value

While many focus on the players, the amateur scouts finding impact players in the early-to-mid second round is just as important. The draft can carry a great deal of uncertainty after the first round, which is where amateur scouting departments work to discover the best bets later in the draft. This isn’t to say every team will find a Jenner, Faulk, or Carlo at pick 37, but with a good eye, they can uncover a gem that could have an impact on the franchise for years to come.

The Jets have this opportunity at the 2024 NHL Draft, and if they look closely enough, perhaps one of these gems will be available. A close eye could mean the difference between someone who may not make the jump to the NHL and someone who plays a key role in the team’s future.