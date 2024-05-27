Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Kampf, Holmberg, Timmins & Stolarz

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll share three significant topics: how three Maple Leafs performed at the IIHF World Championships, the potential return of right-shot defenseman Conor Timmins next season, and the possibility of securing a reliable backup goaltender to support Joseph Woll.

Item One: Three Maple Leafs Players Stand Out at the World Championships

Three Maple Leafs made a splash in Prague. First, center David Kampf was pivotal in helping Czechia secure their first gold medal since 2010. The Czechs clinched the championship with a 2-0 victory over Switzerland, with Kampf scoring an empty-netter in the final seconds. Kampf’s play was outstanding throughout the tournament, recording seven points in nine games, his best output in his second tournament. This gold medal is Kampf’s first in the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) competition. Former Maple Leafs winger Ondrej Kase also represented the Czech team in this victorious campaign. It’s great to see him playing again.

Second, Pontus Holmberg helped Sweden claim the bronze medal with a comeback win against Canada. While Canada took a 2-1 lead early in the third period, Holmberg and his Swedish teammates rebounded to win 4-2. Holmberg finished the tournament as one of Sweden’s top playmakers, with six assists. This bronze medal is his first with the Swedish national team, and it marked Sweden’s first medal since their back-to-back golds in 2017 and 2018. His play might help him earn more ice time next season with the team.

Pontus Holmberg, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Finally, Maple Leafs captain John Tavares was instrumental in Canada’s run to the bronze medal game. Against Sweden, Tavares assisted on Pierre-Luc Dubois’ goal, which gave Canada a 2-1 lead early in the third period. Despite his strong play, Canada ultimately fell short. Tavares’ contributions throughout the tournament were significant, but the loss ended Canada’s four-year medal streak at the World Championships. The Maple Leafs captain still has some jump in his game.

Item Two: Will Conor Timmins Be Moved This Offseason?

Sadly for Conor Timmins, he faced health issues last season and found himself a healthy scratch during the playoffs. As a result, he was passed on the Maple Leafs’ defensive depth chart by Simon Benoit and (probably) late-season signee Cade Webber. Timmins is 25 years old and signed at a $1.1 million cap hit for the 2024-25 season, and his future with the team seems uncertain.

Despite his potential, Timmins is considered, at best, a depth player on the team. Given his struggles in the defensive zone, he is unlikely to break into Toronto’s top-six defence group next year. This situation raises a question: Is Timmins the type of player new head coach Craig Berube prefers?

Berube favours tough, physical players who excel at both ends of the ice. Timmins is offensively skilled but has had issues with his defensive reliability and physical play. It’s uncertain whether he fits into Berube’s vision for the team. For a player of his abilities, a move to a team that offers more chances on the back end might be beneficial.

Conor Timmins, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

General manager Brad Treliving might seek to trade Timmins, potentially for a low draft pick. That would free up valuable cap space and give Timmins a fresh start elsewhere. The primary concern is whether he will start the season as a healthy scratch, in the American Hockey League (AHL), or with a new team. A trade seems likely, given the roster, coaching philosophy, and salary-cap considerations.

Item Three: Maple Leafs Should Target an Affordable Backup Goalie to Backup Joseph Woll

I’ve tried to consistently push for the Maple Leafs to offer their youngsters more chances to make the roster. That’s especially true in the net. The team is looking to solidify its goaltending situation; however, I don’t believe it should attempt to supplant Woll as its primary goalie. Instead, the organization should find a reliable and affordable backup to support Woll and allow him to flourish. Instead of spending big on a high-profile goalie, why not try to re-sign Martin Jones? Then, adding another competent backup could be a sound strategy.

Florida Panthers goaltender Anthony Stolarz has been a stellar backup partnering with Sergei Bobrovsky this season. The 30-year-old goalie is enormous in the crease, at 6-foot-6 and 243 pounds. He signed a one-year, $1.1 million contract on July 1, 2023. That means he could be signed this offseason. He’d be a reliable 1B option who would bring solid experience.

In 27 games this season, Stolarz posted an impressive record of 16-7-2, with a 2.03 goals-against average and a .925 save percentage. These numbers underline his potential to be an excellent, cost-effective backup for the Maple Leafs. He could represent a competitive and inexpensive option, and his solid season with the Panthers makes him an attractive candidate who could play a crucial role beyond his contract value.

Anthony Stolarz, Florida Panthers (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

If the team could sign Stolarz – and it might not be easy to do given that he’s an American and probably appreciates the favourable tax advantage players have in Florida – the Maple Leafs could ensure strong support for Woll. However, given Woll’s injury history, Stolarz might be interested in playing more games. He would allow a young Woll to develop and thrive in the upcoming season.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

So far, fans have heard nothing about the staff that will support Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube. Who will be coming? One candidate seems to be Marc Savard. Shortly after the Maple Leafs hired Berube as the new head coach, the Calgary Flames and Savard, who previously worked with Berube in St. Louis during the 2019-2020 season, announced a mutually agreed upon parting of ways.

Perhaps it was a coincidence, but the Maple Leafs should be in the market for assistant coaches after struggling with both special teams. The connection with Savard is logical, making it a topic worth considering to strengthen their coaching staff.