NHL Fines Jacob Trouba For Illegal Hit

The National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today that New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for elbowing Florida Panthers forward Evan Rodrigues during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final in Florida on Sunday, May 26.

Jacob Trouba has been fined $5,000 for this elbow, @NHLPlayerSafety announced. pic.twitter.com/iYljVuz4FJ — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 27, 2024

The play in question occurred at 17:35 of the second period, with the Rangers having just taken a 3-2 lead on Alexis Lafreniere’s second goal of the afternoon. On a delayed penalty, Trouba was already going to be penalized for slashing. Rodrigues cut to the net with the puck, and the Rangers captain lunged toward him, leading with his right arm and making contact in the head area.

The two teams will meet again for Game 4 of their Eastern Conference Final on Tuesday, May 28.