2024 NHL Draft Rankings – Forbes’ Top 100 for May

Britney sang it best when she said, “Oops, I did it again!”

That’s exactly how I feel coming back with another set of my 2024 NHL Draft rankings. Graduating from just 96 prospects and adding four more to reach that 100 mark, there has been a lot of movement on the list — including some players jumping into the first-round conversation.

The obvious first overall remains Macklin Celebrini, because… well, it’s obvious. But from there we shuffled the deck, re-dealt the prospects and have come closer to reaching our final rankings for the season.

Macklin Celebrini and Cole Eiserman (The Hockey Writers)

While some, like Aron Kiviharju, dropped outside of my top-10 due in large part to an early-season injury, others like Tij Iginla have played themselves into the top-20 conversation and could still climb the ladder before this summer’s draft.

My February rankings had some input in the comment section challenging the lack of WHL players in the first round with others looking for their favourite prospects to bump up my list. So, I did some more follow up and watched some more video on the 2024 draft prospects and here’s how it broke down for me this time around.

First Round

1. Macklin Celebrini, C, Boston University (NCAA)

Not much has changed when it comes to Celebrini landing in the number one spot. He’s pushed himself further ahead of the rest of the group with his play this season and he’s an electric offensive talent that almost suited up for Canada at the World Championship this summer.

He finished with 64 points in 38 games in his freshman year at Boston University — an average of 1.68 points per game, including 21 in his last 10 games. He won the Hobey Baker as the top collegiate player as well as the Tim Taylor Award as the top collegiate rookie. He was Hockey East’s scoring champion along with a number of other individual awards this season.

Offensively, he’s the full package. He’s dynamic and sees the game on another level. He’s made a difference everywhere that he’s played and it’s because he came make plays, open the game up for his teammates and drives the opposition nuts with his ability to move the puck. His shot, it’s lethal. It’s accurate and with his quick release it’s so deceptive. Away from the puck he makes plays that not many offensively-minded prospects make. But he’s as close to being an NHL starter as he can be as his age.

2. Ivan Demidov, C/RW, SKA St. Petersburg (KHL)

Alongside Celebrini, Demidov might be one of the stronger puck handlers in the class. He keeps the puck on a string and because of that is able to make plays that not many players can. With 60 points in 30 games for SKA-1946 St. Petersburg in the MHL, he’s set to make the full jump to the KHL next season where he played four games in 2023-24.

Earlier in the season, he had a 17-game point streak that included 16 goals and 45 points which is incredible. What makes it more insane is the fact that when he does it, he looks like it takes next to no effort. He’s quick and his play is dictated by his speed. He can make plays at top speed and that’s what sets him apart from others in the class.

3. Berkly Catton, C, Spokane Chiefs (WHL)

Catton had a big year in 2023-24 and more than double his total offensive output from 2022-23. In 68 games for the Spokane Chiefs he put up 54 goals and 116 points, adding four assists in their four playoff games.

Berkly Catton rush offence:



Placing pucks under sticks and inside feet, backhand skill, manipulating defenders' feet, and cutting inside behind defenders' heels.#2024NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/jvz1LfsIMo — Mitchell Brown (@MitchLBrown) April 24, 2024

While it wasn’t the team outcome that he was looking for, Catton finished fourth in WHL in scoring averaging 1.71 points per game. He’s incredibly deceptive with the puck and his possession game is above average for this draft class. He’s quick and that allows him to open up the game as he can use his speed to drive the play. Offensively-minded, he drives the offence, but it will be interesting to see if his size plays a role in where he’s taken.

4. Artyom Levshunov, RD, Michigan State (NCAA)

Let’s be honest, being a right-handed defenceman does play a role in making a player a little more sought after. Add to that the size of Levshunov and his offensive production and why wouldn’t a team take a waiver on him in the top five?

He’s a high-risk, high-reward defender. However, this season at Michigan State he sured up his defensive numbers while still tallying nearly a point per game with nine goals and 35 points in 38 games. A B1G champion and rookie of the year, Levshunov could draw the ire of a number of teams looking to add to their defensive prospects. That said, his high-risk plays could influence teams who might end up having more questions about his game and could push him down the ladder a bit. Regardless, he’s a first-round pick and if he can fill the gaps in his game, he should be a top-five pick.

5. Sam Dickinson, LD, London Knights (OHL)

A member of the Western Conference champion London Knights in the OHL, Dickinson still has some hockey to play this season. That said, there’s already no question that he’s one of the closest in this class of defensemen to being NHL ready.

He’s confident. He sees the game on a different level and the Knights staff have allowed him to play his game which includes a strong two-way presence and big offensive contributions. He more than tripled his offensive production this season with 18 goals and 70 points in 68 games and has been a force on the Knights’ run to another OHL Final berth.

He’s big. He’s strong. At 17, he still has more growing to do and that will just help his game exponentially on both sides of the puck.

6. Cole Eiserman, LW, USA U18 (NTDP)

I’m in limbo when it comes to Eiserman. His shot and ability to finish plays makes him a solid prospect from a scoring standpoint. That said, there are questions that have come into play about the consistency to his overall game. He’s certainly not the player that drives the play up ice, but can that be sacrificed for what he provides at the offensive end?

Cole Eiserman, USNTDP (Rena Laverty / USA Hockey’s NTDP)

Simply put, he could be a top-10 prospect that will end up scoring a ton or a later first-round pick that could end up being a middle-six player that some see as one dimensional.

7. Konsta Helenius, RW, Jukurit (Liiga)

He’s another smaller forward, but he can also play. On loan with Jukurit, Helenius put up 36 points in 51 games in 2023-24. What he lacks in size, he makes up for in tenacity and drive. He’s a determined little water bug that plays a feisty game along the boards and when he does have the puck keeps it away from opponents with his deceptive puck handling and quick directional changes. He has energy — that’s for sure. It remains to be seen if that can keep him in the top 10.

8. Zeev Buium, LD, University of Denver (NCAA)

Another defenceman in the top-10, but it’s hard not to with Buium’s 50 points in 42 games for the University of Denver in 2023-24. He’s strong on the offensive line and can push the pace of play with his skating. He changes direction quickly and that allows him to steer clear of opposing players and make plays that head the other direction. He makes crisp passes and that puts his teammates in good position to score, driving the team’s offence.

9. Cayden Lindstrom, C, Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL)

One player who’s injury shouldn’t hurt him this season is Lindstrom. He has all the assets of a strong middle man. He’s big, fast and has the skill set to drive the play down the middle of the ice. He moves well for his size and uses that to protect the puck and fight off defenders. He drives the net and that creates opportunities for both Lindstrom as well as his teammates who are looking for the loose puck to bounce out to them. He’s the perfect prototype for an NHL centre. Teams will be salivating at the thought of him.

10. Michael Brandsegg-Nygård, RW, Mora IK (HockeyAllsvenskan)

His numbers aren’t as telling as some of the others in the first round of this list. Brandsegg-Nygård made the jump to HockeyAllsvenskan in 2023-24 and while his numbers dropped to just 18 points in 41 games, his work ethic didn’t change. He’s a hard-working player that has pro qualities and that makes him stand out amongst the group. He’s composed in the way that he plays and that allows him to see the ice better and create plays from nothing. He doesn’t shy away from the tough areas and uses his size to find open lanes with the puck.

11. Zayne Parekh, RD, Saginaw Spirit (OHL)

He was a top-10 scorer in the OHL this season and the top defenceman when it came to points with 96 in just 66 games played for the Saginaw Spirit. He finished with the most points of any Spirit defenceman in franchise history and led the team to a big playoff run — stopped only by the torrid run of the London Knights. His awareness on both sides of the puck makes him a dangerous player in every facet of the game.

Zayne Parekh (2024) always stands out, but Oct 22nd was a different level. At 5v5, he led the game with:



• 8 shots

• 6 shot assists

• 5 scoring chances created

• 6 slot passes

• 5 entries prevented



These would be incredible totals for a top-line forward. He's a defenceman. pic.twitter.com/Kwec9RIAPg — Mitchell Brown (@MitchLBrown) October 25, 2023

Obviously, he’s offensively skilled and sees the game well with the puck. He lets the puck go quick when it hits his stick and when a shot isn’t available he can cycle the puck well. Defensively he’s still developing into a top-end defender, but his size and strength fills the gaps in his defensive game for the time being.

12. Anton Silayev, LD, Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod (KHL)

This defensive-heavy first round continues with Silayev who landed a main spot with his club in the KHL this season as a 17-year-old. With it, came a lot of attention and that might lead to him moving up these rankings by the time we get to June. He plays a confident game and skates well to back it up. He doesn’t overplay the puck, but he can push the play up ice and works extremely well under pressure. I don’t think he’s where he could be, but given that he made the jump to the KHL, he’s on track to hitting his full potential and could be a dangerous option wherever he goes.

13. Adam Jiricek, RD, HC Plzen U20 (Czechia)

Wait, another defenceman? Another right-handed defenceman? Yes, Jiricek adds to the already impressive defensive class. Another guy who’s injury woes may play into where he lands in the draft, Jiricek has top-10 potential, but will likely fall just short. He’s a good skater and that allows him to push the play in transition.

He’s strong on both sides of the puck and his size makes him an interesting selection for teams — a player who can hold his own without the puck as well. Could he be a first-round nugget? Maybe.

14. Igor Chernyshov, LW, MHK Dynamo Moskva (MHL)

A guy that could fall a bit in the final rankings, Chernyshov isn’t the most naturally skilled player in this group. That said, his hard work, tenacity and overall awareness make him a strong candidate to be a top-15 pick in this draft. He sees the ice well and that allows him to create space in the offensive zone. Even if he’s not a walking highlight reel, his skating makes him a difference maker for any team.

15. Liam Greentree, RW, Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

He’s a competitor and the Spitfires saw that earlier this season when it came to making him part of their leadership group. One of his biggest strengths is that Greentree wins puck battles and is able to come away with the puck creating opportunities for his team. He has a natural ability when it comes to scoring goals and he reacts quick which gives him an upper-hand on both sides of the puck.

16. Carter Yakemchuk, RD, Calgary Hitmen (WHL)

He’s got the size and with it the strength and ability to be a big game breaker on the back end. Yakemchuk is another offensively-driven right-handed defenceman that really showed his ability to score goals this season with the Calgary Hitmen — with 30 goals in 66 games played. He has a knack for being involved in the play and, as such, plays a big role offensively for his team. He’s quick and has incredible awareness which makes him a dangerous option, but he can still improve on the other side of the puck.

17. Tij Iginla, C, Kelowna Rockets (WHL)

It’s been an outstanding climb through the ranks by Iginla who still might end up higher on my final rankings. That said, he’s a top-20 pick without any doubt and could be a top-15 player based on the needs of the teams picking in that order. It’s no surprise that he’s tough to play against and gives 100 percent effort on every shift. He has quick release which makes him lethal offensively, but an added facet to his game is his ability to see the ice and make plays on top of his goal scoring.

Tij Iginla, Kelowna Rockets (Image: Tri-City Americans)

He finished with 47 goals and 84 points in 64 games for the Rockets this season, a big jump from his 18 points in 48 games for the Seattle Thunderbirds in 2022-23. He’s aggressive off the puck and goes into battles with the intention of coming away with every puck — extremely reminiscent of his dad’s game.

18. Aron Kiviharju, LD, HIFK (Liiga)

I’m still extremely high on Kiviharju who kicked off the 2023-24 season with an injury. He’s smaller and only played in seven games for HIFK this season, but he has the potential of a first-round pick. The issue being that most didn’t get to see much of his this past season. For me, he could be a steal in the first round. At this point he’s a high-risk, high-reward prospect. As for what he brings, he strong on his skates and tough to battle off the puck. His ability to break out and transition the game out of his own end is impressive and he can be a difference maker in setting the pace of the game. Time will tell if a team is willing to take the first-round risk on Kiviharju.

19. Andrew Basha, LW, Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL)

Hard-nosed and determined, Basha is a no-doubt first-round pick in the upcoming NHL Draft. He’s quick and agile and attacks the puck with purpose. His ability to turn the puck back up ice quickly can create chances as he keeps defenders guessing, but he’s a player that takes pride in being in position and playing an honest game.

20. Beckett Sennecke, RW, Oshawa Generals (OHL)

One of the main reasons the Generals will be playing for an OHL Championship against London, Sennecke was an offensive juggernaut for them this season. He’s a power forward that would rather go through defenders than around them and it works with his size and strength. His foot speed is a question mark in his game right now, but what he lacks in that department he makes up for in stick handling and playmaking.

21. Emil Hemming, LW/RW, TPS (Liiga)

He’s a danger from all areas in the offensive zone. While he can find open seams to get away good shot opportunities, he’s also a player that isn’t afraid to take it to the net hard. He uses his size and strength to protect the puck and — like Sennecke — should be considered a strong power forward in this defensively-driven first round.

22. Ryder Ritchie, RW, Prince Albert Raiders (WHL)

Another injury-affected season, Ritchie did miss some time with a lower-body injury he suffered in December. But it’s likely that most teams got a good feel for what he can bring to the table, even with the missed time. He’s a possession player and can control the puck well. He’s shifty and that makes him dangerous in the opposition’s end. His ability to move his feet makes him a tough matchup for any team and an interesting prospect for teams coming into the draft.

23. Michael Hage, C, Chicago Steel (USHL)

It wouldn’t be a first round without a member of the USHL’s Chicago Steel. Hage scored 33 goals and 75 points in 54 games for the Steel in 2023-24 and finished fourth in USHL scoring. He’s headed to the University of Michigan in the NCAA in September and while he will get some collegiate play in, I’d be surprised if Hage sticks it out for four seasons.

He’s poised, he’s creative and he’s not afraid to challenge with the puck. His skating makes that more of a danger to opposing players who could bite as he pushes them back into their end of the ice. Shoulder injury? Safe to say that’s a thing of the past.

24. Nikita Artamonov, RW, Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod (KHL)

Another young player getting a good opportunity in the KHL, Artamonov had solid production in Russia’s top league. He’s got drive and a strong work ethic on both sides of the puck. His vision is an asset and it allows him to be the play-making winger that he is. He’s a tough defender in the neutral zone and that should draw the ire of a number of teams in the first round of this draft.

25. Sacha Boisvert, C, Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL)

He finished 11th in the USHL in scoring with 68 points in 61 regular season games. That said, he was fifth in goals which makes sense considering how impressive and accurate his shot is. He’s deceptive and finds a way to get himself open which makes him a dangerous asset — both as a scorer, but also as a playmaker.

26. Luke Misa, C, Mississauga Steelheads (OHL)

Can we call Misa underrated at this point even as a first-round likelihood? Sure we can. It’s hard to think that 81 points in 66 games for the Steelheads would see him as a late first-round pick, but the 18-year-old still isn’t getting a ton of consideration as a top-tier threat. No problem — his playmaking puts him above others in the class and his vision on the ice is undervalued as an asset that sets him apart from others. Misa opens up the lanes for others on his game and ultimately creates a number of opportunities each time he’s on the ice.

27. Trevor Connelly, LW, Tri-City Storm (USHL)

We’ve seen this story in other forms — a talented player having made questionable choices at some point early on. While Connelly understands his poor decision as a 16-year-old, prior to his arrival in the USHL, he’s also taken steps to understand and grow from that by participating in community service and inclusivity groups when it comes to hockey and his community. Some might still put a shadow over his selection in this draft, however, his character issues seem to be put at bay and he is looking as though he’s coming out a better individual. As for his game, his talent is unquestionable. He’s quick and can make plays at top speed which surely will land him in the first round alone.

28. Charlie Elick, RD, Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL)

He’s a big boy, and his right-handedness might set Elick apart from others in this draft. He’s not the most offensive blue liner in the class, but that shouldn’t take away from his size, strength and physicality. His 71 minutes in penalties is no joke. This kid uses his size to define his game and he’s a strong defender which could land him a spot in the top-32 in June.

29. Lucas Pettersson, C, MoDo Hockey J20 (Nationell)

A play-maker that can score goals. Pettersson is also a goal scorer that can make plays. He’s dangerous every time he touches the puck because you never know what he’s going to do with it — pass or shoot. He opens lanes and makes plays that make those around him better and he’s not afraid to attack the middle of the ice and earn his spot on the ice.

30. Veeti Väisänen, LD, KooKoo (Liiga)

Another defenceman that can produce offensively, he’s not going to blow you away with his overall production. That said, he’s a big defender at six feet and just 18 years old. He struggled a bit in 2023-24 to find his game with KooKoo in the Liiga, but I’m still confident that he can be a first-round talent.

31. Henry Mews, RD, Ottawa 67’s (OHL)

Another point-per-game right-handed defenceman out of the OHL. Surprise. Mews finished seventh in defensive scoring in the OHL with 61 points in 65 games, including 15 goals for the 67’s.

Henry Mews, Ottawa 67’s (Terry Wilson / OHL Images)

While he plays a safe game, he’s a fluid puck-mover that any team would be happy to add to their prospect pool. While he’s not a stalwart in his own end at the moment, a little development on the aspect of his game could make him a game-changer.

32. Tanner Howe, C/LW, Regina Pats (WHL)

Howe doesn’t shy away from a tough, close, tenacious game. He plays instinctively and that has benefitted his game on the offensive side of the puck. He wins puck battles when he’s in along the boards and attacks high-danger areas making him a threat to create offence any time he’s on the ice. That said, he’s reliable in his own end and that makes him a highly-sought after prospect with potential of being a strong 200-foot player.

Second Round

33. Alfons Freij, LD, Växjö Lakers HC J20 (Nationell)

34. Teddy Stiga, LW, USA U18 (NTDP)

35. Jett Luchanko, RW, Guelph Storm (OHL)

36. Dominik Badinka, RD, Malmö Redhawks J20 (Nationell)

37. Matvei Shuravin, LD, Krasnaya Amiya Moskva (MHL)

38. Maxim Massé, RW, Chicoutimi Saguenéens (QMJHL)

39. Cole Hutson, LD, USA U18 (NTDP)

When Cole Hutson decides to gain the zone, there isn’t much teams can do to stop him.



Once he gets there, he’s so good at drawing opponents and finding teammates in open ice. He’s fun! https://t.co/N6YqT5PWsi — Hadi Kalakeche (@HadiK_Scouting) May 5, 2024

40. Terik Parascak, RW, Prince George Cougars (WHL)

41. Dean Letourneau, C, St. Andrew’s College (HIGH-ON)

42. Alexander Zetterberg, C, Örebro HK J20 (Nationell)

43. Matvei Gridin, RW, Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL)

44. Cole Beaudoin, C, Barrie Colts (OHL)

45. John Mustard, LW, Waterloo Blackhawks (USHL)

46. Tomas Galvas, LD, Bílí Tygri Liberec (Czechia)

47. Leo Sahlin Wallenius, LD, Växjö Lakers HC J20 (Nationell)

48. Daniil Ustinov, LD, ZSC Lions (National League)

49. E.J. Emery, RD, USA U18 (NTDP)

50. Linus Eriksson, C, Djurgårdens IF (HockeyAllsvenskan)

51. Kamil Bednarik, C, USA U18 (NTDP)

52. Adam Jecho, RW, Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)

53. Miguel Marques, LW, Lethbridge Hurricanes (WHL)

54. Topias Hynninen, F, Jukurit (Liiga)

55. Simon Zether, C, Rögle BK J20 (Nationell)

56. Ryerson Leenders, G, Mississauga Steelheads (OHL)

57. Melvin Fernström, F, Örebro HK J20 (Nationell)

58. Noel Fransén, LD, Färjestad BK J20 (Nationell)

59. Will Skahan, LD, USA U18 (NTDP)

60. Yegor Surin, C, Loko Yaroslavl (MHL)

61. Adam Kleber, RD, Lincoln Stars (USHL)

62. Will Zellers, F, Shattuck St. Mary’s 18U Prep (USHS)

63. Stian Sølberg, LD, Vålerenga (Norway)

64. Ben Danford, RD, Oshawa General (OHL)

Third Round

65. Leon Muggli, LD, EV Zug (NL)

66. Clarke Caswell, LW, Swift Current Broncos (WHL)

67. Herman Träff, LW/RW, HV71 J20 (Nationell)

68. Fyodor Avramov, LW, Kapitan Stupino (MHL)

69. Marek Vanacker, LW, Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)

70. Maximillian Curran, C, Tri-City Americans (WHL)

71. Sam O’Reilly, RW, London Knights (OHL)

72. Julius Miettinen, C/LW, Everett Silvertips (WHL)

73. Carter George, G, Owen Sound Attack (OHL)

74. Jesse Pulkkinen, LD, JYP (Liiga)

75. Spencer Gill, RD, Rimouski Océanic (QMJHL)

76. Tomas Lavoie, RD, Cape Breton Eagles (QMJHL)

77. Aidan Park, F, Shattuck St. Mary’s 18U Prep (USHS)

78. Justin Poirier, RW, Baie-Comeau Drakkar (QMJHL)

79. Christian Humphreys, C, USA U18 (NTDP)

80. Eriks Mateiko, LW, Saint John Sea Dogs (QMJHL)

81. Mac Swanson, F, Fargo Force (USHL)

82. Colton Roberts, RD, Vancouver Giants (WHL)

83. Riley Patterson, C, Barrie Colts (OHL)

84. Max Plante, RW, USA U18 (NTDP)

85. Gabriel Frasca, C, Kingston Frontenacs (OHL)

86. Sebastian Soini, RD, Ilves (Liiga)

87. Ollie Josephson, C, Red Deer Rebels (WHL)

88. Yegor Graf, C, SKA-1946 St. Petersburg (MHL)

89. Arvid Westlin, LW/RW, Linköping HC J20 (Nationell)

90. Raoul Boilard,C, Baie-Comeau Drakkar (QMJHL)

91. Carson Wetsch, RW, Calgary Hitmen (WHL)

92. Jacob Battaglia, RW, Kingston Frontenacs (OHL)

93. Tuomas Suoniemi, C, Kiekko-Espoo U20 (SM-sarja)

94. Ondrej Kos, LW, Ilves U20 (SM-sarja)

95. Marcus Gidlöf, G, Leksands IF J20 (Nationell)

96. Anthony Cristoforo, RD, Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

Fourth Round

97. Oskar Vuollet, C/LW, Skellefteå AIK J20 (Nationell)

98. Karl Sterner, RW, Frölunda HC J20 (Nationell)

99. Alexandre Blais, LW, Rimouski Océanic (QMJHL)

Honourable Mention: Matvei Babenko; Ilya Nabokov; Owen Allard; John Whipple; Maxim Velikov

Who’s missing or who should be higher/lower in these 2024 NHL Draft rankings? Have your say by leaving a comment in the section below.