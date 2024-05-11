4 Penguins Free Agent Targets for 2024 Offseason

At the end of their season, the Pittsburgh Penguins showed that they have the potential to be a serious contender in 2024-25. However, they still have a lot of work to do this summer. There are a few different areas in need of help, but perhaps the biggest focus should be on the bottom six. The Penguins once again struggled with depth scoring this season, and they have to find a way to solve this issue once and for all. There could be some good options available in free agency this summer. Here are some players that Pittsburgh should keep an eye on.

Anthony Duclair

Anthony Duclair became a member of the Tampa Bay Lightning in March via a trade with the San Jose Sharks. Prior to coming to Tampa, Duclair had a total of 27 points in 56 games with San Jose. He had no problem sliding into the Lightning’s top six, scoring 15 points in 17 games. He also had two assists in Tampa’s five postseason games. He has scored 15 or more goals four different times in his career. His speed and offensive production are definitely things the Penguins could use more of, and they should be watching him closely.

Sean Walker

Even though Pittsburgh’s main focus should be the bottom six, they could also use some more help at the blue line. Defenseman Sean Walker could be the perfect addition. Walker’s versatility, combined with his veteran status, make him a top prospect to play on the first pairing with Kris Letang. He moves the puck well and is a hard worker. He is currently playing with the Colorado Avalanche and will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of their season. The Penguins may have to free up some cap space in order to acquire him, but it is definitely something they should consider.

Jake DeBrusk

The Boston Bruins were smart to not move Jake DeBrusk at the trade deadline. He has proved to be huge for them through the first round of the playoffs. He had a total of five points in seven games against the Toronto Maple Leafs. He played in 80 regular season games and scored 19 goals, and had 21 assists.

Jake Debrusk, Boston Bruins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

At 27 years old, he is a good top-six forward who could provide some depth on Pittsburgh’s wing. He would be a good addition to the top six, which would enable them to move some other players down and create more bottom-six scoring. If the Bruins do not re-sign him there will be several teams interested, and the Penguins should definitely be one of them.

Sean Monahan

Sean Monahan was traded to the Winnipeg Jets by the Montreal Canadiens in February. He is a good middle-six player who can play up and down the lineup. In 49 games with the Canadiens, he scored 13 goals and had 22 assists. In the 34 games he played with the Jets, he scored 13 goals and had 11 assists.

He knows how to put the puck in the back of the net and plays a very up-tempo game. He is also good at winning faceoffs, finishing the regular season with a 54.9 win percentage. However, he will command a high salary this summer and maybe a little too far out of Pittsburgh’s reach.

Penguins Will Be Busy This Summer

Pittsburgh has already started making changes and will continue to do so as the summer ramps up. They have been struggling with depth scoring for the last two years and will not be successful if they can’t get production out of the bottom six. There will be some good options available in free agency this summer, and the Penguins need to be proactive in adding some depth to their lineup.