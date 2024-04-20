Best 2024 NHL Trade Deadline Additions

It has been just over a month since the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline, and the season has ended. In the hours and days leading up to the deadline, contending teams made moves to improve their chances of winning the Stanley Cup. They usually sent assets to teams looking to rebuild for the future. However, it is a delicate process for the contending teams, who must identify the right player that fits their culture and can help them win. They must also determine how many assets they will surrender and their value.

With the playoffs here, it’s time to see if specific deals were made necessary. They will be crucial benefactors in these coming weeks, and we will see if they can help their team win the Stanley Cup. Let us go over some of the best players who were moved at the deadline and how they impacted their new team differently than before.

Jake Guentzel, Carolina Hurricanes

One of the most coveted players in the Trade Deadline class was a former forward of the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Carolina Hurricanes acquired him on March 7, and he has since proven his worth. He debuted with the Hurricanes on March 12 and has been on a roll ever since. He is in tenth place in the league for the most points scored since then. He has accumulated 25 points, including eight goals and 17 assists, in just 17 games, with only two games without a point. He also had the most points in NHL history for any player traded at the deadline through the rest of the regular season. Since heading to Carolina, the team went 13-3-3 with Guentzel in the lineup.

Jake Guentzel, Carolina Hurricanes (Photo by Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images)

They acquired Guentzel along with Ty Smith in exchange for Micheal Bunting, Vasili Ponomarev (2020 second-round pick), Cruz Lucius (2022 fourth-round pick), Ville Koivunen (2021 second-round pick), a 2024 second-round pick (that can become a first if the Hurricanes make it to the 2024 Stanley Cup) and a 2024 fifth-round pick (only if they win the 2024 Stanley Cup). At first glance, the package is pretty hefty with all the prospects. However, the Hurricane’s prospect pool still has more “highly touted” prospects like Alexander Nikishin, Scott Morrow, and Bradley Nadeau. If we are discussing the player who has had the most significant impact on his new team, it has to be Guentzel. Let’s not overthink this. Over the past month, he has been among the most exceptional players in the NHL.

Michael Bunting, Pittsburgh Penguins

When Guentzel was traded to the Hurricanes, Bunting was included as a throw-in, but since joining the Penguins on March 7, he has proven to be much more than that. Starting the season with the Hurricanes, he had 13 goals and 23 assists for 36 points in 60 games. But since moving to Pittsburgh, he scored six goals and 13 assists for 19 points in only 21 games, including finishing the season on a four-game point streak that saw him score five points. He has meshed well in the top six, rather than pairing with Sidney Crosby and Bryan Rust on the top line or with Evgeni Malkin and Rickard Rakell on the second line. His impact on the powerplay was the most effective, scoring one goal and six assists while being a solid net-front presence or playing from behind the net to open Crosby or Malkin up.

Despite going 10-8-4, storming up the point ladder, and pushing for the final wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference, more was needed for Pittsburgh to get into the playoffs. They were too far down the standings to make the playoffs, making this the second straight year they would miss the playoffs. This will be an exciting offseason for General Manager Kyle Dubas to see what he does with this team to make them better for next year. Bunting has two more seasons left on his contract with a cap hit of $4.5 million. Could those new prospects and picks come into play this summer via trade or potentially see some playing time?

Sean Monahan, Winnipeg Jets

The Winnipeg Jets traded away a first-round pick in the 2024 draft and a conditional third-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft in exchange for center Sean Monahan. The trade has proven to be a success so far, as Monahan has provided the team with an added scoring boost at center since he was acquired from the Montreal Canadiens on February 2. The Jets also acquired forward Tyler Toffoli and defenseman Colin Miller from the New Jersey Devils closer to the trade deadline to improve their roster for the postseason. However, Monahan has had the most significant impact on the team, racking up 24 points, 13 goals, and 11 assists in 29 games since joining the Jets while having 35 points, 13 goals, and 22 assists in 49 games while playing for the Canadiens.

Monahan took some time to adjust to his new team. However, he scored his first goal in his fifth game with the team on February 17, and since then, he has been consistently producing points. Monahan had a hat trick in a 6-3 loss against the Calgary Flames, who drafted him into the NHL on February 19. Monahan is a perfect fit for the Jets and has helped them truly become formidable opponents in the playoffs.

Anthony Duclair, Tampa Bay Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning got Anthony Duclair and an additional 2025 seventh-round pick in exchange for only a 2024 third-round pick. In 17 games, he had eight goals and seven assists for 15 points and looked great, producing those points while playing on the top line with Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point. Playing with the Florida Panthers and San Jose Sharks, he often saw most of his playing time on the second or third line, so capitalizing on this opportunity was a blessing for the Lighting to help bolster their depth.

Since joining the team, the Lighting has gone 12-4-2 and quickly secured the top wildcard in the Eastern Division. Funny enough, Duclair now gets the opportunity to face and get revenge on his old team, the Panthers, in the first round of the 2024 NHL Playoffs, who traded him away last offseason after they made that run to the Stanley Cup Finals during the 2023 NHL Playoffs.

Numerous trades occurred during the 2024 Trade Deadline, and there will undoubtedly be more. However, not all trades can be as successful as those highlighted, and there will be time for those not mentioned to make a significant impact during this time in the 2024 NHL Playoffs.