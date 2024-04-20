Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Marner, Matthews, McMann & Domi

As the NHL playoffs gear up, the Toronto Maple Leafs are set to face the Boston Bruins in a highly anticipated Eastern Conference first-round series, starting tonight in Boston. This matchup marks the beginning of yet another “second season.” Whatever happened in past performances and regular-season statistics has fallen by the wayside. Tonight, fans will see a different hockey brand, favoring the gritty and the deeply determined. The fact is that anything can and likely will happen.

The Maple Leafs enter the playoffs looking to snap a four-game losing streak from the end of the regular season and overturn a historic challenge. They have lost all six playoff series they’ve played against the Bruins in the NHL’s expansion era. This series will be the fourth playoff matchup between these Original Six rivals in the past eleven years, and fans should expect it to be intense and hotly contested.

Item 1: This Was a Series That Almost Didn’t Happen

This playoff match wasn’t expected until the last two games of the regular season. All along, it was a given that the Maple Leafs would face the Florida Panthers. Yet, the Bruins’ season-ending losses allowed the Panthers to clinch the division title, which shuffled the final standings. There was even speculation that the Bruins might have preferred to play the Maple Leafs, but that can’t be – could it?

Regardless of who each team plays in the first round, both teams know the tough road ahead. Teams must face several strong opponents to make this a long postseason run. For the Maple Leafs, why not start by slaying this old dragon? It might give the team the confidence that this postseason could be different. There are a lot of skeletons in the closet the Maple Leafs have to clear out.

Item 2: Both Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner Are Eager for Action

Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner expressed his eagerness to enter the postseason, highlighting the competitive nature of any playoff matchup. Meanwhile, based on his actions, star center Auston Matthews is ready for prime time. Despite failing to hit the 70-goal mark, he scored more goals in a season than anyone had for 30 years.

Auston Matthews Mitch Marner (The Hockey Writers)

Head coach Sheldon Keefe praised Matthews’ recent play and suggested that even greater achievements were possible. Matthews has scored 40 goals in five straight seasons; however, he will quickly shift his focus from personal records to team success. Fans should expect him to assume more of a leadership role as the Maple Leafs face the Bruins. Perhaps Keefe’s comments were a bit of a call to action for this season’s Rocket Richard winner.

Item 3: William Nylander Is “Uncertain”

As of the most recent update, William Nylander’s participation in Game 1 of the playoffs against the Bruins is uncertain. He missed practice on Friday due to an undisclosed issue. During the regular season, Nylander played in all 82 games, achieving a career-high 98 points. He also tied his career-high with 40 goals.

The Maple Leafs had planned to distribute their scoring strength by placing Nylander, Matthews, and Marner on separate lines. However, Nylander’s potential absence could nullify this strategy. Noah Gregor is expected to fill in for him if Nylander cannot go tonight.

Item 4: Bobby McMann Might Also Be Sidelined Tonight

Bobby McMann might also be sidelined for Game 1. He’s been dealing with a lower-body injury and, like Nylander, did not practice yesterday. He remains questionable for Game 1 on Saturday. The 27-year-old rookie forward missed the last two games of the regular season.

During the 2023-24 season, McMann was a huge surprise for his team. In a small sample, he scored 15 goals and added nine assists (for 24 points) in 56 games, averaging 11:34 ice time per game. If he can play, he’s likely to follow the same pattern during the postseason.

Item 5: Max Domi Will Be Ready for Action

Max Domi will be ready for action in tonight’s game. He returned to practice on Friday after missing the last two regular-season games due to an undisclosed issue. Fans should look for him to rejoin the top line alongside Matthews and Tyler Bertuzzi.

This group showed strong chemistry over the regular season’s final stretch. Domi seemed to find his calling in feeding his first-line center. He scored a goal and 12 points in his last 13 games, playing alongside Matthews and Bertuzzi. Domi’s playmaking adds depth and offensive power to the Maple Leafs’ lineup as they begin their playoff journey.

How Do Things Look for the Maple Leafs?

As the Maple Leafs gear up for Game 1 of their playoff series against the Bruins, they recognize the clean slate that postseason hockey offers. While the Bruins dominated the regular-season games, riding standout performances from goalie Jeremy Swayman, all that is out the window. Both teams suffered playoff disappointments last year and are determined that this postseason will be different.

The unpredictable nature of playoff play could trump everything that’s happened before. Now, on to Game 1.