NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Wild, Penguins

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the William Nylander watch continues in Toronto. Meanwhile, uncertainty in Minnesota looms and at least one player is wondering about his future there. Sidney Crosby and the Penguins want to get a deal done, but there haven’t been any formal talks between the two sides. Finally, what have the Penguins told Bryan Rust about his future with the team?

Nylander and McMann Closer to Returning?

As per TSN’s Darren Dreger, “The Willy watch continues in Toronto as the Leafs hope to even their series with the Bruins on Saturday. Bobby McMann is also being evaluated daily and most definitely hasn’t been ruled out for the series.” He adds that Toronto misses his game, size and speed. Dreger’s counterpart from TSN, Chris Johnston, also believes the Leafs are getting closer to a full lineup.

Johnston writes in a post for The Athletic:

“With an extra day to prepare for Game 4 in this first-round matchup with the Boston Bruins, the Leafs are expected to return with reinforcements when the teams battle here again on Saturday night. That would include William Nylander, who has yet to appear in this best-of-seven due to an undisclosed injury suffered in the final week of the regular season. He is trending toward a return to the lineup, according to league sources, after skating multiple times in recent days.” source – ‘Maple Leafs could be back to full strength after 2-day break — including William Nylander’ – Chris Johnston – The Athletic – 04/25/2024

Gustavsson Not Sure He’s Sticking in Minnesota

With changes possibly coming to the Wild roster and Marc-Andre Fleury signed to an extension recently, goaltender Filip Gustavsson is not sure what’s next for him in Minnesota. Elliotte Friedman writes in his latest 32 Thoughts column:

Filip Gustavsson wonders if he’s going to be traded, and this is definitely going to be an interesting summer on the goalie market. But the sense is Minnesota’s top priority will be to prove to Kirill Kaprizov they can find him more scoring help. He can extend next summer.

Gustavsson has two seasons remaining on a contract that pays him $3.75 million per season.

Penguins and Crosby’s Camp Yet to Talk Extension

As per Rob Rossi of The Athletic, Sidney Crosby wants to stay in Pittsburgh and the Penguins want to retain him. Still, the two sides haven’t had formal talks. Rossi writes:

There have yet to be formal negotiations between Penguins president of hockey operations/general manager Kyle Dubas and CAA Hockey’s Pat Brisson on Crosby’s next contract, multiple team and league sources said. The sources were granted anonymity so they could speak freely about the process. source – ‘Why Sidney Crosby’s next Penguins contract could look a lot different’ – Rob Rossi – The Athletic – 04/24/2024

Granted, Crosby can’t actually sign anything until after July 1, so it could be that everyone is just waiting for that date with a number already informally worked out. Rossi adds that both parties expect a new deal not long after that date. He notes, “the sources said, with contract length and salary cap hit as the major elements still to be worked out.”

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman wrote that two or three seasons at $10.5 million AAV is where he expects this deal to land. The Penguins want a long-term deal to lock him in until retirement, but some wonder if Crosby wants a shorter-term deal to ensure the Penguins can’t suddenly begin a rebuild while he’s under contract.

In other Penguins news, according to a source within the league, Bryan Rust received assurance prior to the NHL trade deadline in March that he would remain a part of the Penguins for the upcoming season. Despite interest from several teams, Dubas ultimately chose not to trade Rust, as the focus was on dealing Jake Guentzel instead.

Rust, who holds a no-movement clause for one more season, is set to continue with the Penguins for the foreseeable future.