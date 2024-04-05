2024 NHL Draft Rankings – Horn’s Top 100 for April

With the 2023-24 season coming to a close in most leagues, and many prospects’ draft seasons nearing the finish line, I think it’s time to do another ranking of the top prospects available in the 2024 NHL Draft. Some players will still have the chance to show what they’re made of in their league’s playoffs or even at the upcoming U18 World Championship, but others will have nothing to do but prepare for the draft combine.

This draft class has grown on me over the course of the year, and it looks like the lottery picks (picks one through 16) will be a very strong group. Draft classes are always defined by the stars, the players who not only make it to the NHL, but excel at hockey’s highest level. I believe the top 12 prospects in this year’s draft all have a great chance to be top of the lineup type players who will be either top-four defenders or top-six forwards.

Macklin Celebrini and Cole Eiserman (The Hockey Writers)

Macklin Celebrini has slowly pulled away from the pack this year, but has done so consistently enough that there’s no doubt in my mind he’s first off the board this year. I believe he’s the best draft eligible prospect not named Connor Bedard since Auston Matthew back in 2016 (and even then there’s a case for Celebrini I think). Now, I’m not saying Celebrini is going to be a near-generational talent in the NHL, but his NCAA play this year has shown that he can be a dominant two-way center capable of being an excellent first line center on a competitive NHL team.

I’ve seen many draft rankings with a similar group for picks 2-12 and I think most arrangements are valid as the gaps in talent aren’t massive. I expect guys like Konsta Helenius and Berkly Catton could slide toward the end of this group on draft day simply given their size, though both of them look like future NHL centers to me given their high compete level and hockey sense.

Cayden Lindstrom is a player I’ve loved over the past 18 months or so in Medicine Hat, and I’ve been careful not to drop him too far this season as he’s missed significant time. Lindstrom’s speed and athleticism are exciting on their own, but what makes him such a tantalizing NHL prospect is his size and goal scoring ability. I expect he’ll be a top-five pick in this year’s draft although he’s ranked a bit lower than that here.

Most of the players in my top-12 are centers or defensemen (as is usually the case given the additional value placed on those positions), but there are a few really talented wingers just outside of the top group who could be impact players as well. Someone like Michael Brandsegg-Nygård looks about as NHL-ready as anyone in this year’s draft despite not having the highest upside. Prospects like Liam Greentree, Beckett Sennecke, and Trevor Connely each represent a good upside bet for any team picking in the 16-24th overall range.

With all that said, let’s take a look at the very best players available in the 2024 NHL Draft!

First Round:

1. Macklin Celebrini, C, Boston University (NCAA)

Macklin “Mack” Celebrini is the top player this year. He’s a center with a June birthday, meaning he’s one of the younger players in the 2024 class. Celebrini excels at everything, with great skating, goal scoring ability, off-puck play, defensive effort, confidence, and just about every other attribute you could dream of. After tearing up the United States high school prep circuit with Shattuck St. Mary’s, Celebrini tried his hand in the USHL last season with the Chicago Steel and was immediately the best player in the league.

Macklin Celebrini, Boston University (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

He was so good, in fact, that he has made the choice to enter the NCAA early, playing as a 17-year-old for Boston University this season. His play in the NCAA has been wildly impressive, with him already establishing himself as the best player in all of college hockey (in my books at least). Celebrini’s performance for Team Canada at the 2024 World Juniors was borderline dominant, and he was their best player in the entire tournament despite his age.

There’s a clear path for Celebrini to become an excellent first-line center in the NHL and 11 NHL fan bases will be waiting with baited breath on the night of the NHL Draft Lottery to see if their team will get the pleasure of drafting him.

2. Artyom Levshunov, RD, Michigan State University (NCAA)

Artyom Levshunov has one of the most exciting tool kits in this draft as a big, right-handed defender who skates incredibly well. The Belarussian tore up the USHL last season, with 42 points in 61 games, making him the league’s fifth highest scoring defender as a 17-year-old. His physical and statistical profile reminds me a lot of Owen Power, though Levshunov produced more points than Power did at the same age in the USHL.

Levshunov has a very projectable game, with the size, skating, and offense to be a great NHL defender. He plays with a ton of confidence, which can be a bit of a double-edged sword at times. Levshunov’s offensive game is dynamic, with his smooth skating serving as the catalyst for each thing he does well. He’s strong in breakout/entry situations, has some clever stretch passes in his toolkit, and walks the blueline with confidence.

He is still a bit of a raw prospect at this point, which means there’s a lot of room for growth. Levshunov was a poor defender in the USHL when he first arrived, but finished the year as a strong two-way player. His first NCAA mirrored that closely, with an increased defensive responsibility as the year wore on. I think Levshunov could make the jump to the AHL next year quite easily, though I don’t think another season in College would be a bad thing for him at all. There’s definitely a lot of room for growth in his game, but Levhusnov has a ton of potential and will be selected very early this year.

3. Anton Silayev, LD, Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod (KHL)

Anton Silayev was the story of the year early on this season, going from an unknown defender in Russia’s junior system last year to a potentially elite prospect who was tearing up the KHL. He’s a difficult player to rank because the sample size of his great play is still relatively small, but his potential is as high as any defense prospect we’ve seen in the past few years so I couldn’t justify putting him any lower than this.

Silayev is 6-foot-7, but he moves like he’s 6-foot-2, and he has shown great two-way play so far in the KHL. He scored six points in his first six games, but has since slowed down significantly, sitting at 11 points after 63 regular season games. There’s a very real chance that he ends up as the top defender in this class given the massive potential his frame and agility provide.

Anton Silayev, Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod (Photo Credit: Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod)

I see a lot of Simon Edvinsson in Silayev’s game. In their draft year’s both were super-sized defenders who showed excellent skating and two-way potential, though Silayev has already shown more defensive potential and skill with the puck than Edvinsson did at the same age. There’s a lot of projection going on here so there’s a chance he under or over shoots expectations significantly. He’s a unicorn, and one who I expect will be a big difference maker in the NHL someday.

4. Sam Dickinson, LD, London Knights (OHL)

Sam Dickinson is a big two-way defender with a tool kit that NHL General Managers dream of. He’s a 6-foot-3 defender who defends well, has shown flashes of great puck skills, and competes incredibly hard. Dickinson skates well for his size which bodes well for his NHL projection, though he will need to put in some work for his offensive game to be worthy of power play minutes in the NHL someday.

Dickinson’s defensive game has shone in an increased role this year and his offense has improved as well, nearly tripling his previous career high for points. There’s a ton of two-way, top-four defender potential in his game, and room for something more if his offensive numbers from this year are to be believed.

He’s not the most gifted playmaker out of this year’s defensive group, but there isn’t another defender in the 2024 Draft who I can see earning an NHL spot sooner than him. Dickinson has grown on me a lot this year as his offensive game has improved. I went from seeing a second/third pairing shutdown defender to a complete defender with a great chance to be a top-pairing minute muncher with enough offensive skill to earn some power play time. He won’t be on the board long on draft day.

5. Cayden Lindstrom, C, Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL)

Cayden Lindstrom has been a favorite of mine in the 2024 Draft class going back a year or so. He’s a massive power forward (6-foot-3, 205 pounds) who is incredibly quick and difficult to knock off the puck. After a few rough seasons, the Medicine Hat Tigers are finally emerging on the other side as a serious contender, with Lindstrom standing out as one of their most important pieces.

His size advantage is part of what makes him a nearly immovable object in the WHL, but he also has great hands, a strong shot, and really good puck protection instincts. His defensive game has looked significantly improved this year and I think his offensive totals would have earned him a bit more attention this season if he hadn’t dealt with finger and back injuries back to back.

Some scouts are a bit worried about projecting Lindstrom since his play was so greatly improved this year, but he only got to play 32 regular season games, but I’m not worried. What I’ve seen from him this year is a natural progression of him getting bigger and stronger, allowing him to dominate the WHL. It’s not just his improved finishing that makes him exciting, it’s his strength, speed, and motor.

6. Cole Eiserman, LW, USA U18 (NTDP)

Cole Eiserman is the 2024 Draft’s premier goal scoring prospect, and he’s by far the most polarizing player in this year’s group. Eiserman was dominant for the NTDP’s U17 team last season, earning himself a late-season call-up to the U18 level where he scored 16 goals and 20 points in just 12 games on the second line. His late August birthday makes him one of the youngest players in the draft class, just 17 days away from being eligible for the 2025 Draft.

Eiserman has committed to Boston University for the 2024-25 season and is expected to be a strong goal scorer at that level, especially if Celebrini returns to the NCAA and the two can light up the league together. Eiserman can play physically at times, but can sometimes get caught chasing hits and losing track of defensive coverage.

Cole Eiserman, USNTDP (Rena Laverty / USA Hockey’s NTDP)

The reason people are so high on Eiserman, is that he has scored 72 goals in 69 games this season for the NTDP. Those are some absolutely absurd numbers. While he may not be the most reliable player when it comes to play driving or defensive results, he is the most reliable goal scorer in the draft and projects to be a near 40-goal scorer in the NHL someday. Pair him with your best playmaking center and watch him do the hardest thing there is in hockey, score goals.

7. Ivan Demidov, RW, SKA St. Petersburg (KHL)

Ivan Demidov is an incredibly talented offensive player, with great hands, a zippy shot, and some sneaky-good playmaking instincts. He spent last season in the MHL, Russia’s top junior league, where he was dominant as a 17-year-old rookie, scoring 64 points in 44 games (third most points in the league).

Demidov isn’t quite at the same level as top 2023 Draft prospect Matvei Michkov, but he is a legit top-end talent who has clear top-line potential in the NHL. One thing he and Michkov have in common is a difficulty earning serious minutes in the KHL as a draft eligible player. Demidov sat out many games to start the year and has played full time in the MHL ever since returning from an injury. He has dominated that level so far, but we’ve seen him do that already so it’s no surprise. I’d really love to see him against pros full-time next season, hopefully in the KHL.

There’s no player in the 2024 Draft who can handle the puck quite like Demidov. He absolutely torched the MHL this year (2 points per game) and has scored 19 points in just nine playoff games so far. I’m confident he’ll score a ton of points in the NHL, it’s just a question of how effective of a player he can be at even strength given his smaller frame and lack of play-driving.

8. Berkly Catton, C, Spokane Chiefs (WHL)

Berkly Catton is a remarkably intelligent player, creating chances and advantages for his teammates through clever manipulations rather than through physical force. The Spokane Chiefs have a lack of high-end talent and Catton, the first overall pick from the 2021 WHL Draft, has been leaned upon heavily for the past two seasons. Luckily for the Chiefs, Catton has more than been up to the task this year, scoring points at an absurdly high rate. There are only four players on the Chiefs who scored more than 35 points on the season, and Catton led the team with 116!

Catton was phenomenal for Team Canada at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup as well where he scored 10 points in just five games while captaining Canada to the gold medal. He is a very skilled player with a ton of speed and a high-end motor. While his lack of size may limit his draft stock among some NHL General Managers, I think his offensive versatility and his potential while attacking off the rush will make him a very early pick.

9. Zayne Parekh, RD, Saginaw Spirit (OHL)

Zayne Parekh was a fun player to follow last year, especially once it became clear that he was going to set the record for the most goals in OHL history by a U17 defenseman. The final count was 21 goals in 50 games (even though he missed a few weeks toward the end of the season), and he earned those goals with his confidence and willingness to carry the puck over the opposing team’s blueline himself before trying a shot.

Parekh is constantly involved on offense, pinching in along the boards when needed, and creating a ton of chances for himself and his teammates as a result. He’s without a doubt the most talented offensive creator on the backend in the 2024 Draft. So why is he not rated higher? Well, Parekh’s defensive game leaves a lot to be desired. He cheats for offense a lot which can leave him way out of position.

I do think he’s a solid defender when he’s properly engaged, cutting off passes and angling opponents toward the boards. Parekh is a remarkable talent, with Quinn Hughes-like offensive upside if things go well, but the defensive end is in need of some real work. He’s talented enough that I think he’ll figure it out in the NHL, especially with some defensive improvements.

10. Carter Yakemchuk, RD, Calgary Hitmen (WHL)

Carter Yakemchuk is one of the oldest first-time eligible prospects in the 2024 Draft, roughly a week away from being eligible for the 2023 Draft. If he had been eligible in last year’s draft, I believe he would have been a first round pick. Yakemchuk has an enviable physical makeup as a right-shot defender who already measures at 6-foot-2, 194 pounds and he produces a ton of offense for the Calgary Hitmen.

His offensive game is impressive for a defender of his size and his skating makes him even more intriguing as an NHL prospect. Yakemchuk has a rocket of a shot, scoring 19 goals last season, something that makes him a true goal scoring threat from the point. He’s a well rounded defender who can play both a very physical defensive game and then turn around and deke through half of a team on his way to the net.

Carter Yakemchuk, Calgary Hitmen (Photo by Dale Preston/Getty Images)

This year, he led all WHL defensemen in goals with 30, making him the first WHL defender to score at least 30 goals in their first draft eligible season since Ian White did it back in the 2001-02 season, 22 years ago!

Yakemchuk finished this season with 71 points in 66 games, making him the Hitmen’s second highest scorer despite being an 18-year-old defenseman. He was also the fifth-highest scoring defender in the WHL, behind players like Luca Cagnoni and Denton Mateychuk.

11. Konsta Helenius, C/RW, Jukurit (Liiga)

Konsta Helenius is an excellent playmaker who competes hard enough to succeed in the Finnish Liiga as a 17-year-old. Helenius is level-headed under pressure and makes remarkable passes look routine, setting his teammates up for success. He was one of Finland’s best players at the 2023 U18 WJC, driving play on offense and showing an encouraging amount of engagement defensively. He was also good for Finland at the 2024 World Juniors in Sweden, though the stat sheet might not give you the best idea of how impactful he was.

Helenius’ two-way play against pros as a teenager has been very impressive, especially in transition where he is able to keep up with the pace of play both physically and mentally. The biggest question with Helenius is if he has more skill to show. He has shown flashes of skill against his peers that make you think he could be a top-line player in the NHL, but then whenever he plays against men he plays a more reserved and safe game. Is he simply doing that in order to earn minutes as a young pro or does he not have enough skill to beat men? That’s the question that’ll decide if he’s a top-five pick or if he goes a bit later in the 1st.

12. Zeev Buium, LD, University of Denver (NCAA)

Zeev Buium is a complete defenseman who has had a ton of success early in his collegiate career, scoring well above a point-per-game as a freshman defender. Buium has grown at least one inch since last season which bodes well for his draft stock since his biggest weakness at this point is his physical play. Luckily for Buium, he is an excellent skater and has plenty of hockey sense which allows him to defend incredibly well in the NCAA, and will likely help him in the NHL as well. It’s becoming increasingly common to see NHL defenders succeed through puck skills and clever positioning rather than simply through physicality and I think Buium could fit that mold.

Buium has a great motor and always finds himself in the thick of the action on both ends of the ice. He has good skill with the puck but his calling card will be his skating and sense which he uses to his advantage best on the rush both as a passer and a scoring threat. His performance for the Gold medal winning American team was great and I think that level of success from an 18-year-old will draw a ton of NHL attention.

13. Michael Brandsegg-Nygård, RW, Mora IK (HockeyAllsvenskan)

Michael Brandsegg-Nygård is a Norwegian winger who was excellent in the top Swedish junior league last year, scoring 38 points in 35 games and earning a try-out in the second-tier Swedish pro league HockeyAllsvenskan. He isn’t going to produce a ton of highlight reel plays with his skill, but he’s got enough skill with the puck to compete in the NHL, and he works hard all over the ice.

Brandsegg-Nygård’s best attribute is his shot, which is quite heavy. He’s scored eight goals and 18 points this year as a first time pro and should score quite a few more if he stays in Sweden next year, especially if he earns some time on the power play where he excels from the bumper spot as a one-timer option. He has spent a small part of the season in Sweden’s J20 league where he has been clearly ahead of his peers.

Few prospects are as NHL ready in their draft year as Brandsegg-Nygård is, with a compete level that could make him a contender for an NHL bottom six as soon as next Fall. I’m not saying that’s necessarily what’s best for his development, but I do think he has the strength and work ethic to compete for an NHL lineup sooner rather than later.

14. Adam Jiricek, RD, HC Plzen (Czechia)

Adam Jiricek has proven to be a difficult prospect to evaluate this year, much like his older brother David was. He plays a similar style to his brother, with lots of physical engagement and a penchant for taking big point shots, but he appears to be a better and more confident skater at the same age. Adam produces a ton of chances on offense from the blueline, readily activating into play to support his teammates and keep the puck moving.

Unfortunately, his excitement to join the play offensively means that he takes a lot of risks, leaving himself in really poor positions to recover defensively if things don’t go according to plan. Jiricek is really great at scanning the play off puck and he persists through pressure quite well so I think he will be able to cut down on the over-the-top risks in time. I like him as a two-way defensive prospect and his right-handed shot and 6-foot-2 frame will help him out on draft day.

The biggest thing holding him back this year was a major injury that has kept him out of the lineup since he sustained it in the first game of the World Juniors in December. He only played 22 league games this year and who knows how he’ll bounce back following his injury. In fact, I could see him sliding a bit as a result of this on draft day, though I think it’d be a mistake to let him go in the 20s or later.

15. Tij Iginla, C, Kelowna Rockets (WHL)

Tij Iginla has been a very pleasant surprise in the WHL this season. After scoring just 18 points with the Seattle Thunderbirds last season, spending portions of the season being scratched, Iginla has flourished with the Kelowna Rockets. His game relies heavily on speed and he’s able to do a ton of damage on the rush at the junior level because of it. Iginla has an excellent wrist shot as well, but he isn’t the most gifted playmaker or physical guy. Regardless, he works hard and is often the first guy in on the forecheck.

Tij Iginla, Kelowna Rockets (Image: Tri-City Americans)

Iginla scored an impressive 47 goals in the WHL this season, which ties him for the sixth most goals in the whole league. His go-to shot is the “curl-and-drag” wrister that we’ve seen so much lately, and he gets it off quicker than most, not allowing the goalie hardly any time to adapt or predict his next move. Once the top-12 or so prospects are off the board, Iginla will be the next best option for a team looking to add some speed and goal scoring, things that are always in short supply.

16. Aron Kiviharju, LD, HIFK (Liiga)

Aron Kiviharju has been the most talked about 2024 Draft eligible prospect over the two or three years, after playing most of his age-15 season in the top U20 junior league in Finland, scoring roughly a point per game as a small defenseman. Kiviharju’s stature (5-foot-10) will likely go a long way to dictate his draft position next summer (unless he gains another inch or two by then), but that would be doing him a disservice as he’s one of the smartest players in this draft class. He is an excellent puck handler in transition and walks the blue-line very confidently in the offensive zone.

Kiviharju suffered a knee injury in a practice this Fall that led him to miss the majority of his draft year. He only played seven games in Liiga before getting hurt so it’s a good thing we’ve heard and seen so much of him in recent years or else we’d have no idea what we’re dealing with here. Kiviharju is a really intelligent puck mover, controlling play with a poise beyond his years. If his defensive game can translate to the NHL despite his size, I think he’ll be a great top-four defender someday..

17. Liam Greentree, RW, Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

Liam Greentree is a big winger who looks like he could be a great all-round player in the NHL someday if he can make some improvements to his acceleration. Greentree was excellent in the OHL this season for a rebuilding Windsor Spitfires team. He finished the season in the top 20 for goals and points in the OHL which is really impressive for a draft eligible player on a weaker team.

Greentree does most things well, fighting hard in puck battles, making smart passes, and handling defensive responsibilities well. His greatest strength is his shot which looks like a quality NHL tool though his skill with the puck is noteworthy as well. The biggest barrier in the way of NHL success for Greentree at the moment is his skating. He’s got decent speed once he gets going, but his first few steps are sluggish and he could use some explosiveness to help him accelerate more quickly.

18. Trevor Connelly, LW, Tri-City Storm (USHL)

Trevor Connelly is a skilled winger with dynamic skating and a high-effort two way game. His hands are really quick and he plays with a ton of deception which made him one of the most dangerous offensive players in the entire USHL this season. Many NHL teams have reportedly expressed concern in drafting him due to an incident involving him posting a picture of a swastika on social media a little over a year ago. Connelly has apologized and explained what he’s doing to make up for the mistake but it’s tough to trust in the character of a prospect in this situation. He’s a first rounder on talent with some top-six potential, but the off-ice noise is loud enough still that his ultimate draft slot is completely up in the air.

19. Beckett Sennecke, RW, Oshawa Generals (OHL)

Beckett Sennecke is a big winger with very impressive puck skill that allows him to regularly deke through several layers of defense. However, he can get a bit of tunnel vision and try to play hero-puck a bit, losing sight of the best play and turning the puck over by trying to deke too much.

When Sennecke can take off his blinders, he has a solid playmaking game, with good enough sense to spot difficult lanes and make smart passes. He has some work to do filling out his rather skinny 6-foot-3 frame, but there is some real promise in his offensive game.

20. Igor Chernyshov, LW, MHK Dynamo Moskva (MHL)

Igor Chernyshov is a strong winger with great size, skating and puck skill. He was great in the MHL last year, even earning himself a five game tryout in the KHL as a 17-year-old. Chernyshov plays a very direct style, charging the net frequently whether he has the puck or not. He has had a rather slow start to this year production-wise, but his skill set looks well designed for the pro game with the ability to make strong plays and smart decisions at a higher pace than most teenagers.

21. Michael Hage, C, Chicago Steel (USHL)

Despite missing nearly all of his draft-1 season to injury, Michael Hage has established himself as a near lock for the first round of the 2024 Draft. He has a really well-rounded tool kit as a 6-foot-1 center who skates well, has excellent skill with the puck and can create chances at will in the USHL. Hage doesn’t have the most dangerous shot but it’s not a weakness by any means, and he competes well on defense and through traffic in the offensive zone. Ultimately, a lack of elite traits holds him back a little but Hage certainly has a chance to be a top-six forward in the NHL.

22. Sacha Boisvert, C, Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL)

Sacha Boisvert is another in a growing line of Canadian prospects who opted for the USHL/NCAA route rather than playing in the CHL. The 12th overall pick in the 2022 QMJHL Draft was excellent in the USHL last year as a rookie with 45 points in 57 games, and he looks poised to improve on those numbers significantly this season. Boisvert is a big center (6-foot-2) with tons of skill with the puck and above average skating. He looks like a pro and has a ton of qualities, including a really dangerous shot, that make me confident he’ll find a role in the middle-six forward group of an NHL team someday.

23. Ryder Ritchie, C, Prince Albert Raiders (WHL)

Ryder Ritchie was the WHL’s rookie of the year last year before being one of Canada’s offensive leaders at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup. He has missed significant time this season and wasn’t particularly impressive even when in the lineup. Ritchie has a ton of skill and can be a daunting offensive force, slipping between checkers and making plays, but his consistency has left something to be desired this year.

Ryder Ritchie, Prince Albert Raiders (Mark Peterson/Prince Albert Raiders)

One thing working in his favor is that he gained a few inches of height over the past year, though he is still slightly undersized by NHL standards. There’s definitely enough offensive potential there for a team to take a chance on him in the first round this year, but he might be more of a middle-six winger type than most people expected after his WHL rookie year.

24. Andrew Basha, LW/RW, Medicine Hat Tigers

Andrew Basha is an excellent playmaker who plays with a ton of skill. He doesn’t get as much attention as teammates Cayden Lindstrom and Gavin McKenna (2026 Draft), but Basha is a very talented prospect and one who I think will be competing for a spot in the first round for most of this year. He can get pushed to the perimeter a bit but I think his skill and vision will be significant enough to offset that.

Basha gets lumped in with the “undersized winger who scores a ton of points” play style but that’s only half-correct because he has continued to grow through the years, currently standing at 6-feet tall. The points have added up all season long and have become difficult for people to ignore. Basha’s 86 points were 21st in WHL scoring, not a bad feat for the 105th overall pick in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft.

25. Charlie Elick, RD, Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL)

Charlie Elick is a bit of a project still, as a big (6-foot-3), right-handed defender who defends well but hasn’t shown a ton when it comes to moving the puck himself. He plays physically, and uses his frame well when defending (which isn’t always the case for young players), not to mention his great skating.

Elick is one of the best skaters in the draft class for my money, and a 6-foot-3, right-shot defenseman who skates like he can will always have a place in the NHL. He will need to take several steps forward offensively if he wants to provide two-way impact as a pro, but I think his defensive game and size/skating combo will lead to him being drafted early and earn him a chance to prove he can succeed as a pro.

26. Terik Parascak, RW, Prince George Cougars (WHL)

Terik Parascak has been one of the most pleasant surprises in the CHL this season, bursting out of the gates with 15 goals and 25 points in his first 12 games. He spent the 2022-23 season in Canada’s high school prep circuit before playing four games with the Prince George Cougars to end the year, going pointless.

Nobody expected Parascak to keep it up for long but he’s done just that, finishing the season in the top-10 for goals and points in the WHL. He’s not the best skater and his puck skills aren’t exceptional, but his finishing touch and his sense of timing offensively have been excellent this season.

27. Henry Mews, RD, Ottawa 67’s (OHL)

Henry Mews is a two-way defender who skates very well, allowing him to make calculated risks at both ends of the ice. He struggles with consistency, but when he’s on he makes smart plays with and without the puck that helps his team dictate play. Mews’ best defensive attribute is his compete level, which helps him in puck battles, especially considering he can get lost a bit in coverage. At the end of the day, Mews has a good shot, average size (6-feet), and a right-handed shot so I expect we’ll hear his name called pretty early in the 2024 Draft.

28. Lucas Pettersson, C, MoDo Hockey J20 (J20 Nationell)

Lucas Pettersson is a center prospect who skates quickly, works hard, and has shown a good scoring touch in Sweden’s top junior league this year. Pettersson was a leader for Sweden at last Summer’s Hlinka Gretzky Cup, scoring four points in as many games, and should be a major factor for their U18 World Championship team in May.

He has a quick and accurate snapshot that has served him well in the J20 league this year, but his skating and work ethic are the most exciting attributes he has. At just 17 years old he has already played a handful of games in the SHL. There are always a few Swedes who rise up draft boards significantly following the U18s, and I expect Pettersson to be one of them this time around.

29. Cole Hutson, LD, USA U18 (NTDP)

Cole Hutson is an undersized offensive defenseman who skates beautifully and is the most exciting defender on the U18 NTDP team. He looks pretty similar on the ice to his older brother Lane, but Cole is a more physical defender and scored more points with the U17 team than Lane did, despite having a significantly later birthday. Hutson measured at 5-foot-8 with the NTDP in the Fall, but was measured at 5-foot-10 by the IIHF for the U18 World Junior Championship back in December.

Cole Hutson, USNTDP (Rena Laverty / USA Hockey’s NTDP)

At his size, Hutson needed to score a ton this season if he wanted to be a first rounder and he hasn’t really done that. Obviously defense will likely never be one of his strengths, but I think Hutson’s offensive contributions are strong enough that he could be a great power play contributor someday.

30. Nikita Artamonov, RW, Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod (KHL)

Nikita Artamonov is another prospect who has really burst onto the scene early this year, earning serious ice time in the KHL as one of the league’s youngest players. He scored an impressive 23 points in 54 KHL games this season. Artamonov is a skilled winger with good speed and a willingness to battle for pucks in difficult areas that makes him a really fun player to watch. He’s got great hockey sense, mapping the ice out well with frequent shoulder checks.

31. Emil Hemming, RW, TPS (Liiga)

Emil Hemming is a confident puck carrier who is thinking “shoot the puck!” pretty much all the time. Good thing too, since his wrist shot and one-time are both serious weapons. He absolutely dominated the Finnish U20 league to start the year and earned a callup to the Liiga where he has already scored a handful of pro goals. Hemming is great at skating through contact and protecting the puck, and his shot is clearly NHL caliber. If he can find his defensive game and/or playmaking in the Liiga over the next year or two, he will be well on his way to being a middle-six winger in the NHL.

32. Leo Sahlin Wallenius, LD, Växjo J20 (J20 Nationell)

Leo Sahlin Wallenius is a two-way defender who skates well and competes harder than most. He just barely measured in at 6-feet tall this season but he plays like someone several inches taller, constantly moving his feet and battling for possession along the boards and in front of his own net.

While he shoots left, Sahlin Wallenius has experience playing both sides on defense which will surely attract some NHL teams. He was great for Sweden at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup where I thought he defended the rush really well, especially when it came to shutting plays down with a well-placed stick check.

Second Round:

33. Yegor Surin, C/RW, Loko Yaroslavl (MHL)

Yegor Surin is a hardworking offensive player, constantly fighting through checks and winning innumerable puck battles. He was one of the MHL’s top scorers and added over 100 penalty minutes over the course of the season. Surin skates well, has NHL size (6-foot-1), and has a motor that doesn’t quit. He’ll surely be a fan favorite type in the NHL someday, likely as a middle-six winger or a bottom-six center.

34. Maxim Massé, RW, Chicoutimi Saguenéens (QMJHL)

Maxim Massé is a shoot-first winger with tons of skill who scored 29 goals and 62 points as a 16-year-old rookie in the QMJHL last year. He had an excellent start to the year with Chicoutimi, scoring 17 points in just 12 games, but slowed down for most of the season. He went on another heater to end the year and has looked strong in the playoffs so far as well so Massé’s stock could be on the rise again.

Massé’s skating is decidedly un-exciting, but it does look improved from last season so there’s some hope he can continue to develop there. He’s a strong defensive player as well, killing penalties and working hard in his own end as a junior player. I think his skating is the only thing holding him back from being a top-20 pick, but I think some continued improvement there should be enough for him to become an NHL player for a long time.

35. Marek Vanacker, LW, Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)

Marek Vanacker is a strong two-way wing prospect who skates really well and understands his role better than most players his age. Many junior players play a top-line style but don’t have the skill or speed to play that way as a pro, and they can’t find much of a fit in a pro lineup as a result. Vanacker understands what he does well and plays a very adaptable game that I think could translate well in a middle-six role someday. He’s a strong skater, has NHL size, and takes the puck to the middle of the ice whenever possible.

36. Simon Zether, C, Rögle BK J20 (J20 Nationell)

Simon Zether is a big centerman who dominated the top junior league in Sweden this year before earning a callup to the SHL where he scored four points in 42 games in a very limited role. He plays a remarkably mature two-way game which was enough for Rögle to make him a regular in their lineup, though he didn’t play a ton of minutes most nights.

Zether is a 6-foot-3, right-shot center who plays a relatively mistake-free game with a ton of puck skill and a really high compete level. Zether’s only weakness right now is a sluggish skating stride but he has already made some progress there. I expect he’ll be drafted in the second round, but could slide to the third given his lower ceiling.

37. Tanner Howe, C, Regina Pats (WHL)

Tanner Howe was a very interesting player to watch this season, as we’ve had our first chance to see what he can do in the WHL without the help of Connor Bedard. He spent a lot of time centering his own line with the Pats last year so there was always a chance that his production could be maintained without the best player in junior hockey, but that didn’t seem particularly likely.

Tanner Howe, Regina Pats (Keith Hershmiller / Regina Pats)

However, Howe has looked excellent this year, scoring at a similar rate despite losing last year’s WHL MVP. He is a very tenacious player away from the puck, constantly forechecking and battling and his size might be the only thing that could hold him back. I can see him becoming a Conor Garland-type of player who makes things happen through sheer endurance and force of will in an NHL middle-six.

38. Jett Luchanko, C, Guelph Storm (OHL)

Jett Luchanko is going to be a fan favorite in the NHL someday, with an impressive tenacity and work ethic. Luchanko has good skill with the puck and skates quite well, making him a dangerous player with the puck in transition. However, he’s always willing to give up some of the glory by making another pass and finding a better option if it’s there.

Luchanko reads plays really well and has that knack for timing and finding openings in defensive coverage that is difficult to teach. The reason he’s not higher on this list is because he hasn’t really shown any dynamic trait to this point that makes you think he could be a high-in-the-lineup type player in the NHL.

39. Cole Beaudoin, C, Barrie Colts (OHL)

Cole Beaudoin is a strong two-way center who has shown good offense at the junior level but has some questions about his future offense as a pro given his sluggish skating stride. Beaudoin accelerates quite slowly, but once he’s in motion he is an impressive player on both sides of the puck.

His hockey sense and stick checking often make up for his lack of footspeed in forechecking and backchecking situations, but he will need to get quicker to be as successful in the NHL someday. He’s got the size, athleticism, and two-way commitment to be a good pro and I think he could be a good fit as a third-line center in the NHL if his skating can catch up a bit.

40. Adam Kleber, RD, Lincoln Stars (USHL)

Adam Kleber is a big, right-handed defenseman (6-foot-5) whose length and defensive game should make him a highly sought after prospect. He scored just eight points in 56 USHL games last season, but he has shown some excellent growth this year, already tripling that production with a few games left on the schedule.

I think he’ll be able to keep up at the pro level, skating-wise, though some improved agility would help as he can be beaten on the wings as he turns to chase opponents. Kleber’s defensive positioning and effort are admirable and I wouldn’t be surprised to see him go much earlier than this on draft day given his size and position, possibly as early as the first round.

41. Luke Misa, C, Mississauga Steelheads (OHL)

Luke Misa was a standout in the combine testing at the CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game, a set of tests that really let him highlight his biggest strength, skating. Misa looks really quick in junior, winning tons of puck races and beating defenders out wide on the rush regularly. His shot and hands aren’t particularly great so while he creates lots of chances with his speed, he doesn’t finish as many as he could. The biggest barrier for Misa at this point is simply his size. At 5-foot-10 he struggles to play through contact against larger competitors and relies heavily on his speed, which, to his credit, does work quite well in the OHL.

42. John Mustard, C/W, Waterloo Black Hawks (USHL)

John Mustard has had a remarkable rookie season in the USHL this year with the Waterloo Black Hawks, scoring just under a point per game as a 17-year-old. He has an August birthday which means he’s one of the younger players in the 2024 Draft class, and should theoretically have a bit more time to develop than an older prospect.

Mustard’s best attribute is his skating, which allows him to put defenders on their heels and also helps him get to loose pucks as quickly as possible. He battles hard along the boards and never quits on a back-check. Mustard has enough skill with the puck and a hard enough shot that I think he’s a reasonable bet to become an NHLer in the second round.

43. Matvei Shuravin, LD, CSKA Jr. (MHL)

Matvei Shuravin’s performance so far in his draft year has reminded me a lot of Dmitri Simashev in the 2023 Draft, though with a much lower ceiling. He’s a big defender (6-foot-3) who skates really well, defends well enough to have earned a run of play in the KHL at age 17, and doesn’t score a ton of points.

Shuravin’s mobility and physical play have been solid against pros and he has enough skill to make a ton of controlled zone exits and entries. Shuravin is someone I could see rising into the first round of the draft because a mobile defenseman of his size with great defensive potential is very valuable, even if his offense never shines.

44. Dominik Badinka, RD, Malmo J20 (J20 Nationell)

Dominik Badinka is an offensive defender who has played hockey in three different countries in three years. He spent the 2021-22 season in his homeland of Czechia, the 2022-23 season in Finland’s top junior league, and is playing his draft season in Sweden. Badinka got off to a hot start in Sweden’s top junior league this season, even earning himself a callup to the SHL.

Standing at 6-foot-3, Badinka isn’t your typical offensive defender, though his skating and puck moving are quite strong, especially for his size. There is some room for growth defensively, but the size and mobility will get him a good portion of the way there and being a right-handed shooter never hurts a defenseman’s draft stock either.

45. Adam Jecho, C, Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)

Adam Jecho is a massive center with a good shot and a great motor. Jecho isn’t the fastest player in the WHL by a long shot, but he moves fairly well in zone and is mobile despite a lack of speed in straight lines. He hasn’t been great in the faceoff circle in the WHL this year, and is probably best suited to play on the wing as he has for much of his career thus far.

Jecho is a very polarizing prospect, and I wouldn’t be surprised if some teams had him ranked as a first rounder while others wouldn’t be interested until the third or fourth rounds. He would absolutely be a project player, but the size and work ethic will excite NHL GMs and both his hands and shot are good enough that you can see him becoming a bottom-six guy in the NHL with skating improvements.

46. Dean Letourneau, C, St. Andrew’s College (PHC)

Dean Letourneau is a fascinating prospect as a 6-foot-6 center who handles the puck really well in tight to his skates and can blow up opponents with massive hits. Letourneau is a great skater for someone of his size, and he moves well enough that I don’t think he’d be left behind at the pro level someday. He reminds me a bit of Red Wings prospect Elmer Söderblom who is a similarly large forward whose playstyle defies the typical box that giant players are put in.

Dean Letourneau, St. Andrews College (Paul Mosey, St. Andrew’s College)

Letourneau has shown some good physicality, but his defensive game is definitely lacking. He’s a bit of a wildcard considering the league he’s playing in, but he’s expected to play full time in the USHL next season before joining Boston College the following year, and that program has had a great track record of development recently so it could be a great spot for him to prove he can be a real factor in the NHL.

47. Julius Miettinen, C, Everett Silvertips (WHL)

Julius Miettinen came out of seemingly nowhere around the midway point of the WHL season. He was drafted 30th overall in the 2023 CHL Import Draft by the Everett Silvertips and decided to make the trip to North America following a promising, but not-exceptional, season in Finland’s top junior league.

Miettinen is a big center (6-foot-3) who is very dangerous offensively because of his powerful skating and quick hands. He creates a lot of chances at the junior level, and can do so from anywhere on the ice. Miettinen has improved when it comes to using his size to box out opponents or to protect the puck, and could become a strong bottom-six center in the NHL someday as a result.

48. Veeti Vaisanen, LD, KooKoo (Liiga)

Veeit Vaisanen is a solid two-way defender who isn’t flashy, but rather plays a safe and smart style. He skates well, being quick enough to carry the puck on the rush and agile enough to maintain good gaps while defending. Vaisanen also has a heavy slap shot and is a smart passer, both of which have served him well as a full-time pro this year in the Liiga. Vaisanen doesn’t have any one skill that really blows you away (probably in part because he wants to earn minutes through safe plays), but he’s consistently making small plays that move the puck in the right direction.

49. Marcus Gidlöf, G, Leksands IF J20 (J20 Nationell)

Marcus Gidlöf is a massive 6-foot-6 goaltending prospect who has dominated Sweden’s top junior league this season. As an 18-year-old, Gidlöf had a .923 save percentage (SV%) over the course of 26 starts this season, which becomes even more impressive when you realize that only two other goalies in the league were above .910 SV%. We haven’t seen a goaltender go in the first round since the 2021 Draft with Sebastian Cossa and Jesper Wallstedt, and while I don’t think Gidlöf will break that streak, he’s got a great chance to be one of the first goalies off the board on day two of the draft.

50. E.J. Emery, RD, USA U18 (NTDP)

EJ Emery is a big, right-shot defender who moves well which means that he has a near perfect physical toolkit as most NHL teams are concerned. He’s difficult to play against mostly because of his mobility and large frame rather than because of his smarts, though he has shown some promise on breakout passes after separating an attacking forward from the puck.

Emery’s offensive game remains his biggest area for growth, with quite a few chances dying on his stick in the neutral zone. He has developed a bit this year as a puck carrier, but he’ll need a lot more growth there if he wants to be a true two-way defender in the NHL someday.

51. Alfons Freij, LD, Vaxjo J20 (J20 Nationell)

52. Daniil Ustinkov, LD, Zurich (NL)

53. Stian Sølberg, LD, Vålerenga (Norway)

54. William Zellers, C, Shattuck St. Mary’s (USHS-prep)

55. Justin Poirier, RW, Baie-Comeau Drakkar (QMJHL)

56. Melvin Fernstrom, C/RW, Örebro HK J20 (J20 Nationell)

57. Leon Muggli, LD, EV Zug (NL)

58. Tomas Lavoie, RD, Cape Breton Eagles (QMJHL)

59. Christian Humphreys, C, USA U18 (NTDP)

60. Sam O’Reilly, C/RW, London Knights (OHL)

61. Matvei Gridin, RW, Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL)

62. Maxmilian Curran, C, Tri-City Americans (WHL)

63. Carter George, G, Owen Sound Attack (OHL)

64. Jesse Pulkkinen, LD, JYP U20 (U20 SM-sarja)

Third Round:

65. Spencer Gill, RD, Rimouski Océanic (QMJHL)

66. Kamil Bednarik, C, USA U18 (NTDP)

67. Tomas Galvas, LD, Bílí Tygri Liberec (Czechia)

68. Miguel Marques, C/W, Lethbridge Hurricanes (WHL)

69. Will Skahan, LD, USA U18 (NTDP)

70. Noel Fransén, LD, Farjestad BK J20 (J20 Nationell)

71. Alexander Zetterberg, C, Örebro HK J20 (J20 Nationell)

72. Oskar Vuollet, C/LW, Skellefteå AIK J20 (J20 Nationell)

73. Anthony Cristoforo, RD, Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

74. Karl Sterner, RW, Frölunda HC J20 (J20 Nationell)

75. Alexandre Blais, LW, Rimouski Océanic (QMJHL)

76. Clarke Caswell, LW, Swift Current Broncos (WHL)

77. Ben Danford, RD, Oshawa Generals (OHL)

78. Riley Patterson, C, Barrie Colts (OHL)

79. Aidan Park, C, Shattuck St. Mary’s (USHS-prep)

80. Eriks Mateiko, LW/RW, Saint John Sea Dogs (QMJHL)

81. Max Plante, C, USA U18 (NTDP)

82. Mac Swanson, LW, Fargo Force (USHL)

83. Teddy Stiga, LW, USA U18 (NTDP)

84. Gabriel Frasca, C, Kingston Frontenacs (OHL)

85. Sebastian Soini, RD, KOOVEE (Mestis)

86. Ryerson Leenders, G, Mississauga Steelheads (OHL)

87. Matvei Babenko, RW, Toros Neftekamsk (VHL)

88. Tuomas Suoniemi, C, Kiekko-Espoo U20 (U20 SM-sarja)

89. Ondrej Kos, LW, KOOVEE (Mestis)

90. Owen Allard, C, Soo Greyhounds (OHL)

91. John Whipple, LD, USA U18 (NTDP)

92. Maxim Velikov, LW/RW, Krasnaya Armiya Moskva (MHL)

93. Thomas Desruisseaux, C, Chicoutimi Saguenéens (QMJHL)

94. Eric Bürger, LD, Örebro HK J20 (J20 Nationell)

95. Colton Roberts, RD, Vancouver Giants (WHL)

96. Austin Baker, C/W, USA U18 (NTDP)

Fourth Round:

97. Will Felicio, LD, Waterloo Black Hawks (USHL)

98. Felix Lacerte, RW, Shawinigan Cataractes (QMJHL)

99. Ilya Nabokov, G, Metallurg Magnitogorsk (KHL)

100. Artyom Shchuchinov, LD, Traktor Chelyabinsk (KHL)