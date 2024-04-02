Marek Vanacker – 2024 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Marek Vanacker

2023-24 team: Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)

Date of Birth: April 12, 2006

Place of Birth: Delhi, Ontario, Canada

Ht: 6-foot-1 Wt: 170 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: Left Wing

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2024 first-year eligible

Rankings

While being on a veteran-laden Brantford Bulldogs team in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with players like Florian Xhekaj and fellow second-year player Tomas Hamara on the roster, Marek Vanacker has seen himself entrenched in all three facets of the game. After getting his feet wet in his rookie campaign last season (16 points), he has been involved and impactful in five-on-five, powerplay, and penalty-kill situations for the Bulldogs.

This is due to the Delhi, Ontario, native’s high hockey IQ, which has helped him at both ends of the ice. Defensively, he uses his strong sense for the game and his length to be a pest for opponents, helping him in shorthanded situations. He finished tied for second-most shorthanded goals in the OHL this season with five. Offensively, he slows the game down and creates with his playmaking abilities. His game has taken a jump this season due to his goal-scoring capabilities. One of the downfalls to his offensive game has been seen with his in-tight play with the puck, which is something that can be worked on and developed.

Marek Vanacker has shown a strong two-way game this season for the Brantford Bulldogs (Brandon Taylor / OHL Images)

Although he is not seen as the greatest skater, his skating ability has taken a step in the right direction this season. His speed has come into play numerous times throughout the season, as he can get himself moving rather quickly thanks to his long strides while standing at 6-foot-1. While he has the height, Vanacker will need to bulk up a bit muscle-wise as he currently is sitting around the 170-pound mark, but that has not limited him in the physical aspect of the game. He has seen his draft stock rise after the strong regular season he has had for the Bulldogs this season, especially with how he was trusted in all situations on a veteran-led team. His strong play helped him earn a spot in the 2024 CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game as well, where he had a strong showing.

Marek Vanacker – NHL Draft Projection

While he has had a strong offensive season, Vanacker still needs to develop his game (as is the case with most 17-year-olds) and is not as polished as some of the other forwards in this year’s draft class. He should find himself being picked in the second or early parts of the third round of the draft this year.

Quotables

“In addition to strong skills with the puck, he also has fantastic off-puck positioning. Vanacker does this by keeping his head on a swivel while scanning and constantly moving his feet to find himself better ice. He has developed a very mature game at just 17, and it has paid dividends already. He’s shown a huge year-over-year improvement.” – Ty Brooks, FCHockey

“Vanacker is a goal-scorer who moves around the ice with ease and can really reach another gear to distance himself from opponents. He has put up very impressive point totals in Brantford playing in all situations…” – Jordan Harris, DobberProspects

“This kid can really shoot the puck, and his on-ice decisions are improving. There is more than a little seasoning that needs to be added, but he appears to be a prospect who will eventually find some role in the pros, as his jump and opportunistic nose for the net prime him towards future success.” – Bill Płaczek, Lines

Strengths

Vanacker plays the game with a strong hockey IQ, which allows him to create for both himself and his teammates.

He possesses a strong shot that is lethal from all areas of the offensive zone.

Uses his height and long reach to his advantage at both ends of the ice.

Possesses good speed with and without the puck.

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

While Vanacker has the height and is willing to play a physical game when needed, he may need to add some muscle mass to his frame to withstand the bigger players at the next level.

His skating has improved but is still in need of extra development.

His length could contribute to his stickhandling in tight areas of the ice not being the greatest, but it has improved and is another thing that will need to be developed and worked on further.

NHL Potential

While being projected as a second or third-round pick in the draft, the biggest factor in what Vanacker can end up being as a professional is how he can develop and grow his game (as it is with most prospects). If he can build off of his breakout season this year with Brantford, he could end up being a middle-six forward for whatever team drafts him. It may take a few years before he makes an impact, but he should make a solid impact in all three aspects of the game in the NHL at some point in time.

Risk- Reward Analysis

Risk: 3/5, Reward: 5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense: 7.5/10, Defense: 6.5/10

Achievements/Awards

2024 CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game

Marek Vanacker Stats

Videos

