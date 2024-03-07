2024 NHL Draft: Baracchini’s Top 96 March Rankings

Welcome back to another installment of my 2024 NHL Draft Rankings!

While it’s been two months since my January rankings, there has been a lot more movement this time around compared to the previous one. Before we get into my top-96 for this month, here are a few things to take note of.

Once again Macklin Celebrini maintains his top spot, but the defensemen of this draft are at the forefront as a few names are on the rise. None more surprising than the play of Saginaw Spirit defenseman, Zayne Parekh as he continues to rack up the points as an 18-year-old in the Ontario Hockey League. Carter Yakemchuk of the Calgary Hitmen in the Western Hockey League follows right behind as another offensive-minded defenseman that has risen as a result of his dynamic play from the backend.

Macklin Celebrini and Cole Eiserman (The Hockey Writers)

There are also a few new additions in my top-32 as Jett Luchanko (28), Dean Letourneau (30), and Lucas Petterson (32) crack my first round. Each forward brings their own unique skillset but have the work ethic and potential to be major difference makers. Even in the second round, there a quite a few new faces early on and towards the end, names like Jesse PulKkinen (JYP- 33), John Mustard (Waterloo Blackhawks- 39), Sam O’Reilly (London Knights- 48) and Spencer Gill (Rimouski Océanic- 64) also have improved their stock and have stood out.

Enough waiting around, let’s dive into my top-96 prospects for the 2024 NHL Draft.

First Round

1. Macklin Celebrini, C, Boston University (NCAA)

Celebrini continues to separate himself and run away from the rest of the pack as the top pick in this class. He continues to light up the NCAA as he’s fourth in points with 48 in 30 games, a 1.60 points per game rate as a rookie. The transition has been seamless for him and he continues to make jaw dropping highlights every game.

Macklin Celebrini, Team Canada (HOCKEY CANADA IMAGES / MATTHEW MURNAGHAN)

Celebrini is such a dynamic offensive force when on the attack. From his playmaking to his goal scoring, he’s extremely deceptive and he lets his strengths do the work. He has excellent hands stickhandling the puck with ease, making soft touches to make moves at a quick pace along with his strong and lightning quick accurate shot. He’s absolutely lethal from anywhere on the ice and is always aggressive in attacking the middle of the ice for high danger opportunities. He’s always playing with great confidence and poise and isn’t afraid of getting to the tough areas of the ice. He shows his strong IQ on both sides of the puck and ability to be a workhorse to win puck battles, maintain control and disrupt plays.

2. Ivan Demidov, RW/C, SKA St. Petersburg (KHL)

Demidov continues to be an absolute force and production machine as he continues to light up the MHL. His 60 points in 30 games, a 2.00 P/G tops the league as there are no signs of him slowing down. He continues to display that high end creativity with the puck and make moves at a quick and unbelievable pace. Everything he does is effortless as he can make the most difficult plays look so simple, especially in tight spaces where he has nothing to work with. He’s truly dynamic, playing at a high pace and showing elite level puck skills and control with his hands to make swift and precise dekes. He’s completely unpredictable with the puck and his movement, body positioning fool defenders as he always gets the upper hand.

Ivan Demidov has a 17-game point streak going. He has 16 goals and 45 points over that span.



He's averaged 2.7 points per game. AVERAGED! pic.twitter.com/7ELW3aZneA — Cam Robinson (@Hockey_Robinson) February 13, 2024

3. Sam Dickinson, LD, London Knights (OHL)

If there’s a defenseman that has the most NHL-ready qualitites to his game, it’s definitely Dickinson and that’s a big reason why he’s still my top defender in this class.

Dickinson continues to provide an excellent and composed two-way game. He’s extremely confident on both sides of the puck and continues to excel with the minutes being handed to him in all situations. He’s got strong IQ and awareness to anticipate plays and defend the rush very well. He knows when to pick his spots to attack and join the rush or engage in the offensive zone. He’s a very mobile skater with good speed for his size and protects the puck well on the line or even making timely pinches. He can cut down lanes very easily and does a great job to keep attackers to the outside. He isn’t afraid to punish players with his physicality and over power them in front of the net.

4. Cayden Lindstrom, C, Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL)

Although he has been sidelined with an injury, Lindstrom’s stock is still high and his upside continues to grow. NHL teams absolutely love centres that have the combination of size, skill and speed and Lindstrom checks off all those boxes.

Lindstrom is such an intimidating force every shift and that skillset combined with his work ethic is why he’s been one of my favourite players in this class. He’s got great speed and mobility for his size. He has a long and smooth stride and in addition to the combination of his intensity and size, it’s extremely difficult to defend against him. When he protects the puck, he can fend defenders off with his strength and using his long reach to his advantage. He can bully his way to the high danger area or attack down low to create havoc in front of the net. His defensive game is very underrated as he shows great attention to detail to quickly hustle back and break up plays with his stick or with the body. He truly is a force to be reckoned with.

5. Berkly Catton, C, Spokane Chiefs (WHL)

Currently top-three in WHL scoring with 103 points, Catton continues to display the smarts, skill and competitive nature that he possesses. The way that he processes the game at a high level is very impressive. He’s always two steps ahead of his opponents as they’re always left in the dust. He’s a deceptive playmaker and deceiving with his puck skills and handling. He can be a threat in all situations as he’s constantly putting himself in a position to be dangerous and succeed with his awareness and skill alone. He is quick with his hands and feet in small spaces on the ice and his energy and work ethic is always on display. He’s always a driving force on the attack, being in the middle of it all.

6. Anton Silayev, LD, Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod (KHL)

When you become a fixture and earning meaningful minutes in the KHL as a 17-year-old, you’re going to get a lot of attention. Silayev was a name that popped up early in the season and continues to get noticed with his size and mobility on the backend. He’s a very fluid skater with a physical presence on the backend and he’s extremely dangerous in transition when he hits his stride. He’s confident with his decision-making offensively, not being too aggressive and is still quick with his outlet passes and puck-moving abilities. Defensively, he continues to grow as he can panic under pressure, but he continues to have a high ceiling.

7. Zeev Buium, LD, University of Denver (NCAA)

Buium continues to show why he deserves to be a top-10 pick. His 41 points in 32 games with the University of Denver has him as the top scoring defenseman at the collegiate level. Buium’s skating is his best asset, being able to control the play and change the pace at any moment. He’s quick when walking the line and can turn on a dime when dealing with pressure. He serves as a catalyst on both sides of the puck, being well composed with his decisions, making the right play at exactly the right time. He’s a great facilitator with the puck always making something out of nothing and connecting with his teammates with ease.

Zeev Buium, USNTDP ( Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

8. Zayne Parekh, RD, Saginaw Spirit (OHL)

Parekh’s dynamic offensive instincts and overall skills continues to stand out. Parekh is first in OHL scoring among defensemen with 85 points and in goals with 30. He once again continues to set records, as he now holds the most points by a Spirit defender. The smarts and awareness he possesses in the offensive zone is outstanding, knowing when to activate, join the rush or be a factor on the cycle. He’s constantly finding himself in the open areas to release his swift and quick wrist shot as he has great velocity and is extremely deceptive with his puck skills. His defensive game continues to take strides as he’s also aggressive to break up plays and get into the lanes.

9. Konsta Helenius, RW, Jukurit (Liiga)

Helenius continues to produce in the Liiga, with 36 points in 48 games. Helenius is 5-foot-11, 181 pounds, but he plays like he’s 6-foot-2, 200 pounds given the puck protection skills, edgework to evade pressure and be elusive in the small areas on the ice. He continues to be a work horse and very deceptive playmaker as that determination and energy seems to take over on a consistent basis. He’s very tenacious when hunting down loose pucks, battling along the boards and his combination with his patience to strike quickly makes him very dangerous when the play is down low.

Konsta Helenius continues to roll on.



2 more goals so far today gives him 11 goals and 30 points in 39 Liiga games. pic.twitter.com/TKBEi9ZyRx — Cam Robinson (@Hockey_Robinson) February 7, 2024

10. Cole Eiserman, LW, USA U18 (NTDP)

While he’s got a shot that continues to be the talk of the town and he’s one of the best goal scorers in the draft, Eiserman is quickly becoming a divisive prospect in this class. You can’t deny the fact that he’s got a dangerous release and accuracy. However, there are some concerns with his off the puck play and ability to be engaging can be very inconsistent. He’s great at finishing plays, but isn’t as involved creating or leading a play. He’s always trying to be the finisher, but doesn’t do enough to create opportunities for others. While he’s an effective shooter, he needs to do more than just that.

11. Artyom Levshunov, RD, Michigan State (NCAA)

I still have some reservations about Levshunov. He can take too many risks and his reads and positioning can be off and ultimately costing him on the defensive side of the puck. However, with his size, mobility and offensive upside, there are going to be teams lining up for a player that can be active and impactful in the offensive zone. He’s an offensive force joining the rush, activating in the offensive zone and has the ability to be a big physical presence. He’s got a powerful release and is always opening himself up to get pucks on net.

12. Liam Greentree, RW, Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

Newly appointed Spitfires captain, Greentree excels in continuing to utilize his size to his advantage, generating quality chances and scoring goals. Being top-25 in goals in the OHL with 30, Greentree wants the puck on his stick and will do anything to gain possession. He has a powerful release and can hurt from far out or in close. He’s always getting the inside edge and winning puck battles to create separation. He doesn’t have the best of speed, but he makes up for it with his awareness to make himself available, puck protection skills and work ethic on the ice. He has great reaction time to anticipate plays and is quick on the counter attack with his shot or puck distribution.

13. Tij Iginla, C, Kelowna Rockets (WHL)

Tij’s father, Jarome, had 71 points in his draft season. Now, Tij has bested him, as he now has 72 in 56 games. Iginla plays with great pace, carrying an attack confidently and with such intent. He’s always at the forefront, pressuring opponents on both sides of the puck and making something happen every shift. Whether it’s with his quick and accurate shot or even his playmaking to open things up, he’s constantly involved in every aspect. On the defensive side, he’s just as effective and aggressive to take away time and space to cut down lanes. He’s becoming an extremely versatile threat in all situations.

14. Michael Brandsegg-Nygård, RW, Mora IK (HockeyAllsvenskan)

Brandsegg-Nygård already possesses a lot of pro qualities in his game, from his composure, work ethic and finding the open ice. He’s extremely competitive hunting down loose pucks and playing the body in order to regain possession. He’s quick to attack in the tough areas to get that inside edge with his size and strength. He’s always finding the open lanes and is ready for a wrist shot or winding up for a one-timer, displaying his powerful and accurate shot. He’s shown to be a step above at his age-level and it continues to translate at the pro level.

15. Carter Yakemchuk, RD, Calgary Hitmen (WHL)

At 6-foot-3, 190 pounds, Yakemchuk’s dynamic, offensive play makes him stand out. He ranks fifth in scoring among WHL defensemen with 60 points, but leads in goals with 26 and chasing history. He plays at a great level of pace as a modern-day puck-moving defenseman, but it’s his decision-making with the puck and thinking at a quick rate that stands out. He can easily take control of a shift and attack with such force. Whether it’s in transition or jumping into the cycle in the offensive zone, he’s always finding a way to be involved with his awareness and speed is always a difference maker. Defensively, he can improve with his decision-making and reads but his offense is undeniable.

16. Igor Chernyshov, LW, MHK Dynamo Moskva (MHL)

While he’s not flashy or possesses a high-end skillset, Chernyshov continues to show his smarts and ability to be responsible on both sides of puck. He’s always reading the play so well and his awareness allows him to create plays or even end them with his ability to be a factor on the defensive side of the puck. He has great speed and can quickly transition from defense to offense when he takes advantage of a breakup showing great patience and timing. He’s extremely competitive and is always trying to create more space for himself and his teammates.

17. Luke Misa, C, Mississauga Steelheads (OHL)

Despite having 77 points and being 13th in OHL scoring, the Steelheads centre still isn’t getting enough attention than he should. Misa’s ranked 45th among North American skaters, making him a second or third round pick, but he has first-round talent. Every night he’s constantly showing his quick pace of play as a centreman. Misa is always exposing the open lanes with his skating stride, edgework, foot speed and swift hands to manipulate situations and defenders. He’s extremely crafty as a playmaker, feathering passes through the seams and his vision allows him to find the open spaces.

Luke Misa, Mississauga Steelheads (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

18. Adam Jiricek, RD, HC Plzen U20 (Czechia)

Had it not been for an injury he sustained at the World Junior Championship, Jiricek would definitely be pushing for the top-10. Even though he’s shut down for the season, he’s still a strong presence offensively from the back end. His strength lies in his skating having a quick and smooth stride in transition while being deceptive with his movements and finding the open spaces. He plays at a high tempo, joining the rush and engaging on the cycle. He’s just as aggressive defensively, cutting down lanes and using his size to create separation, but his special awareness could use work. If he falls to a playoff team, it could be a big steal.

19. Beckett Sennecke, RW, Oshawa Generals (OHL)

One of many standouts at the top prospects game, Sennecke continues to be a constant offensive force for the Generals as his power forward-like game continues to stand out. His skillset and ability to push his way through opponents is what makes him a special talent, utilizing that added size to his advantage. That can be inconsistent at times, but it’s a strong point to his game that can make him successful. He has great hands in tight spaces, especially in front of the net and can disrupt plays effectively on the defensive side. He definitely has the size and puck skills to be a factor and once he adds more speed, he could be more valuable.

20. Michael Hage, C, Chicago Steel (USHL)

While Hage didn’t have the best start to his draft year, he’s definitely made some ground with his production and play overall. He’s now fifth in USHL scoring with 55 points in 43 games, a 1.28 point per game rate. He brings an incredible amount of skill and pace to his game, displaying a great amount of creativity in the process. He displays soft hands in tight spaces and his speed pushes defenders back, giving ample time and space to work with. He shows great poise with his skating and edgework to easily evade pressure in the process. After suffering a major shoulder injury, Hage is definitely back on track.

21. Andrew Basha, LW, Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL)

Basha’s motor, work ethic and determination is among some of the best in the class. He’s very relentless when it comes to pursuing the puck and his quick speed and agility is a big reason behind that. He’s sound positionally to break up plays, attack quickly in transition and keep defenders on their heels. He can be very deceptive when sneaking in undetected and is always finding his way to the middle of the ice or crashing the net. He’s always on the go and never gives up on plays.

22. Tanner Howe, LW/C, Regina Pats (WHL)

Howe continues to be the top producer for the Pats, being in the top-25 in WHL scoring with 73 points. Howe plays a very tenacious in your face style, but still brings the puck skills and offensive instincts to the table. He has the ability to outperform and not give up in any situation. Be it in the corners or along the boards, he’s constantly battling and getting the inside edge on opponents. His skillset and hands allow him to excel in small areas, and is constantly attacking the high danger area. He can score, make plays and break them up as he has great attention to detail on the defensive side of things. He’s a player that can be trusted in any situation.

Tanner Howe, Regina Pats (Keith Hershmiller / Regina Pats)

23. Emil Hemming, LW/RW, TPS (Liiga)

Even though he has 11 points in 39 games, Hemming’s power and drive makes him standout. He’s great at finding the open space for shooting opportunities, but also can easily attack the net with his puck protection skills. He’s got a great first few steps and strong stride to get the inside edge, using his size to his advantage and shield the puck effectively in the process. He has the size to win puck battles and play with an edge, but could use that aspect more often. He definitely has potential given his power-forward like style of play.

24. Nikita Artamonov, RW, Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod (KHL)

Artamonov continues to get solid minutes in the KHL, while keeping up with older competition. His 23 points in 54 games may not seem like a lot, it’s great production for a young player in a senior league. His consistency, work ethic and determination with and without the puck always stands out. He has great playmaking vision and strong control with his hands in tight spaces. He’s constantly battling for possession and is relentless in pursuit of the puck showing that drive and competitive nature. He thrives in creating turnovers and takes advantage with his speed and transitional play.

25. Sacha Boisvert, C, Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL)

Boisvert is extremely electrifying with his pace of play and executing plays at a high rate. He’s constantly showing a great work ethic and a high compete level every shift and continues to impress in the USHL. When it comes to his shot, he has great power and accuracy as he’s third in USHL in goals with 29. He has the vision to constantly attack the middle of the ice for quality and dangerous chances. He also possesses great control in tight spaces and quick hands to pull moves off effectively. He’s also a very deceptive playmaker, feathering passes through traffic effortlessly.

26. Terik Parascak, RW, Prince George Cougars (WHL)

The Cougars are a major threat in the west and Parascak is a main reason why as he’s third in team scoring with 87 points. Parascak doesn’t have the best speed and his skating still needs work to be a factor at the next level, but his IQ makes up for that in a big way. He has the smarts and awareness to constantly make himself available and be a passing or shooting option. He can make quick plays with his vision and has great timing to execute them perfectly. In addition, he’s getting himself into and winning battles down low and in front of the net in order to convert. The way he thinks the game and opens things up for himself in order to make a difference every shift is impressive.

Terik Parascak, Prince George Cougars (Image: Tri-City Americans)

27. Ryder Ritchie, RW, Prince Albert Raiders (WHL)

Ritchie missed a good amount of time since December with a lower body injury, but his quick and agile play as a threat on the wing remains. What makes him successful is that he uses his skating and puck control to his advantage. When you give him the space to work with, he will make you pay for it. From shifting the angle of his body to the positioning of his feet efficiently when he has control is impressive. He can change the pace of play very effectively slowing it down and then turning on the jets to get to an open area and attack.

28. Jett Luchanko, RW, Guelph Storm (OHL)

The Guelph Storm centreman has quickly become one of my favourite players in this draft as he continues to raise his stock as the season progresses. He currently leads the team in scoring with 63 points and plays a strong two-way game. Much like Easton Cowan moving into the first-round last year, Luchanko plays at a fast pace, with great speed and agility being a factor on both sides of the puck. He displays strong IQ with and without the puck as well as a highly competitive nature, not shying away from tough battles in the dirty areas. He’s quick on his feet with strong edges and cuts to the open ice.

HAVE A NIGHT, JETT LUCHANKO 🌪️



The #NHLDraft prospect caps off a first-star performance with the OT-winner! 🎥 pic.twitter.com/VnUkrOeU0N — Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) January 27, 2024

29. E.J. Emery, RD, USA U18 (NTDP)

Emery’s defensive IQ remains his biggest strength. He’s got great awareness to anticipate and break up plays defending the rush and to get into lanes and disrupt plays. He excels at giving opponents very little space to work with, keeping them to the outside and not let them into the middle. As a result, that allows him to have a strong transition game and be a factor offensively with his breakouts. He’s got great mobility and speed for his size and while his offensive production may not jump off the page, he gets more involved than you think, leading rushes and getting pucks on net.

30. Dean Letourneau, C, St. Andrew’s College (HIGH- ON)

Letourneau continues to demolish the competition and rack up the points as he’s up to 121 in 54 games, a 2.24 point per game average. His Prep Hockey Conference point totals account for that as well, as he has tallied 33 points in 17 games. At 6-foot-7, 209 pounds, Letourneau moves exceptionally well for his size, showing great speed and smooth stride. Whether it’s in transition or on the cycle, slowing him down is a tall task. He displays a great amount of skill with the puck and has a lethal shot with a high rate of power.

31. Trevor Connelly, LW, Tri- City Storm (USHL)

There isn’t any question about Connelly’s skill. He’s extremely confident when attacking defenders head on and powering through them with his skating and puck skills. He can pull off moves quickly and his playmaking is some of the best in the class. However, concerns over his character remains a factor stemming from an offensive social media post. He has made a commitment to better himself as a person off the ice and he has shown growth as a result to learn from this situation. But teams may think otherwise.

32. Lucas Pettersson, C, MoDo Hockey J20 (Nationell)

Pettersson has taken the J20 level by storm, producing 55 points in 43 games and isn’t slowing down. He plays a very mature and strong two-way game making him a factor on both sides of the puck. He’s a dual threat offensively, making timely and crisp passes to create plays and has a very strong accurate shot that he can unleash when he attacks the middle of the ice. He’s someone that has really continued to catch my attention in the second half of the season. There’s a sense that his stock will only increase.

Second Round

33. Jesse Pulkkinen, LD, JYP (Liiga)

34. Henry Mews, RD, Ottawa 67’s (OHL)

Henry Mews, Ottawa 67’s (Terry Wilson / OHL Images)

35. Cole Beaudoin, C, Barrie Colts (OHL)

36. Dominik Badinka, RD, Malmö Redhawks J20 (Nationell)

37. Adam Jecho, RW, Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)

38. Charlie Elick, RD, Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL)

39. John Mustard, LW, Waterloo Blackhawks (USHL)

40. Raoul Boilard, C, Baie-Comeau Drakkar (QMJHL)

41. Aron Kiviharju, LD, HIFK (Liiga)

42. Leo Sahlin Wallenius, LD, Växjö Lakers HC J20 (Nationell)

43. Matvei Gridin, RW, Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL)

44. Cole Hutson, LD, USA U18 (NTDP)

45. Veeti Väisänen, LD, KooKoo (Liiga)

46. Matvei Shuravin, LD, Krasnaya Armiya Moskva (MHL)

47. Sam O’Reilly, RW, London Knights (OHL)

48. Harrison Brunicke, RD, Kamloops Blazers (WHL)

49. Alfons Freij, LD, Växjö Lakers HC J20 (Nationell)

50. Maxim Massé, RW, Chicoutimi Saguenéens (QMJHL)

51. Simon Zether, C, Rögle BK J20 (Nationell)

52. Will Skahan, LD, USA U18 (NTDP)

53. Will Zellers, F, Shattuck St. Mary’s 18U Prep (USHS)

54. Alexander Zetterberg, C, Örebro HK J20 (Nationell)

55. Ryerson Leenders, G, Mississauga Steelheads (OHL)

56. Tomas Galvas, LD, Bílí Tygři Liberec (Czechia)

57. Lukas Fischer, LD, Sarnia Sting (OHL)

58. Carter George, G, Owen Sound Attack (OHL)

Lukas Fischer, Sarnia Sting (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

59. Marek Vanacker, LW, Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)

60. Miguel Marques, LW, Lethbridge Hurricanes (WHL)

61. Leon Muggli, LD, EV Zug (NL)

62. Colton Roberts, RD, Vancouver Giants (WHL)

63. Melvin Fernström, F, Örebro HK J20 (Nationell)

64. Spencer Gill, RD, Rimouski Océanic (QMJHL)

Third Round

65. Daniil Ustinkov, LD, ZSC Lions (National League)

66. Noel Fransén, LD, Färjestad BK J20 (Nationell)

67. Ben Danford, RD, Oshawa Generals (OHL)

Ben Danford, Oshawa Generals (Terry Wilson / OHL Images)

68. Maximillian Curran, C, Tri-City Americans (WHL)

69. Julius Miettinen, C/LW, Everett Silvertips (WHL)

70. Sebastian Soini, RD, Ilves (Liiga)

71. Gabriel Eliasson, LD, HV71 J20 (Nationell)

72. Justin Poirier, RW, Baie-Comeau Drakkar (QMJHL)

73. Jakub Fibigr, LD, Mississauga Steelheads (OHL)

74. Aidan Park, F, Shattuck St. Mary’s 18U Prep (USHS)

75. Gabriel Frasca, C, Kingston Frontenacs (OHL)

76. Kamil Bednarik, C, USA U18 (NTDP)

77. Clarke Caswell, LW, Swift Current Broncos (WHL)

78. Emil Vinni, G, JoKP (Mesits)

79. Stian Solberg, LD, Vålerenga (Norway)

80. Ollie Josephson, C, Red Deer Rebels (WHL)

81. Eriks Mateiko, LW, Saint John Sea Dogs (QMJHL)

82. Carson Wetsch, RW, Calgary Hitmen (WHL)

83. Ondrej Kos, LW, Ilves U20 (SM-sarja)

Carson Wetsch skates after the puck in the opposing zone during the second period of the 2024 Kubota CHL Top Prospects Game (Photo by Dale Preston/Getty Images)

84. Hugo Zetterlund, LW, Skellefteå AIK J20 (Nationell)

85. Tuomas Suoniemi, C, Kiekko-Espoo U20 (SM-sarja)

86. Yegor Surin, C, Loko Yaroslavl (MHL)

87. Max Plante, RW, USA U18 (NTDP)

88. Luca Marelli, RD, Oshawa Generals (OHL)

89. Mac Swanson, F, Fargo Force (USHL)

90. Christian Humphreys, C, USA U18 (NTDP)

91. Kevin He, LW, Niagara Ice Dogs (OHL)

92. Frankie Marelli, LD, Ottawa 67’s (OHL)

93. Ilya Nabokov, G, Metallurg Magnitogorsk (KHL)

94. Tomas Lavoie, RD, Cape Breton Eagles (QMJHL)

95. Riley Patterson, C, Barrie Colts (OHL)

96. Kristian Epperson, F, USA U18 (NTDP)

Who are some names that you’re keeping an eye on for the 2024 NHL Draft? Have your say in the comment section.