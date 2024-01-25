6 Standouts From the 2024 CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game

The CHL Top Prospects Game recently took place in Moncton, New Brunswick, where the top players from the Western, Ontario and Quebec Major Junior leagues displayed their skillsets for the NHL scouts in attendance.

Even though there wasn’t a generational talent like Connor Bedard or 2024 projected first overall pick Macklin Celebrini (collegiate player), this game still wasn’t short on talent up front and on the backend. It was a great opportunity to get a read on all the prospects taking part. The pace was quick as both teams a had number of great opportunities, but in the end Team Red came out on top over Team White with a 3-1 victory.

There were plenty of names that stood out during this showcase so let’s take a look at who impressed during the top prospects game.

Team Red

Raoul Boilard

Central Scouting Ranking: 34th (among NA skaters)

The Baie-Comeau Drakkar centre was among many of the surprises during this game as he was a major standout on both sides of the puck. He finished the game with two goals and an assist, getting the game-winner and sealed it with an empty net goal.

There isn’t anything flashy about Boilard’s game as he a very responsible two-way player. That was on full display as he excelled by doing the little things right and being a strong support player in order to keep plays alive and be a factor in the offensive zone. He was great with his playmaking and was driving hard to the net, which was the case on his game-winning goal. On the play as it unfolds, he did a great job to lose himself in the crowd and then sneak in to pot in the loose puck. Seeing he was in on every goal, he was awarded player of the game.

Sam Dickinson

Central Scouting Ranking: 7th (among NA Skaters)

The London Knights defender showed why he’s among the top of the class and in my top-three. While he wasn’t a major factor offensively, Sam Dickinson’s defensive game and presence is what stood out the most.

Sam Dickinson, London Knights (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

From the opening puck drop, Dickinson was already making an impact on his first shift. He was quick to jump up and break up a play and then he showed the awareness as it unfolded to defend the rush efficiently with great gap control. Offensively, he showed a willingness to lead an attack. He was making himself available for a shot from the point and provided great support along the wall without getting caught. He showed great positioning, an active stick and even did a great job to pressure opponents and be physical in the process.

Ryerson Leenders

Central Scouting Ranking: 3rd (among NA goalies)

Coming into the showcase Ryerson Leenders has the second-best goals against average in the OHL with .913. The Mississauga Steelheads backstop showed why he’s one of the top goaltenders in this class as he stopped 19 of 20 shots in this game.

From the beginning, Leenders faced a lot of dangerous and quality chances. He was dialled in and showed great athleticism, composure and the ability to stay with the play. He tracked that puck well and didn’t give up a whole lot of second chance opportunities. His best play came off a save during a quick rush against in the first period, denying Berkly Catton.

Ryerson Leenders absolutely robbed Berkly Catton back in the 1st! #CHLKTP pic.twitter.com/L27cMDIpkm — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 25, 2024

Team White’s Terik Parascak made a nice play to feather a pass over to Catton, who was already dealing with some sustained pressure. Catton was able to receive the pass and get a shot off, but the quick lateral movement from Leenders allowed him to get over quickly and be in position for a desperation style save. The quickness he possesses is why so many are high on him.

Team White

Tij Iginla

Central Scouting Ranking: 11th (among NA skaters)

Named player of the game for Team White, although he didn’t register a point, you saw the skill, creativity and intensity that Tij Iginla plays with. The son of Hall of Famer Jarome Iginla, Tij was noticeable every time he was on the ice and was always making something happen.

Tij Iginla, Kelowna Rockets (Image: Tri-City Americans)

Iginla was showing a great ability to turn on the jets and attack the neutral zone with speed, pushing defenders back and create that space to get to the middle for a great chance. He was constantly generating chances and being a major factor in the offensive zone. He was fierce in puck battles and was quick and deceptive when the puck was on his stick. His shot was just as lethal, as he was able to slow the play down, find the right opportunity to strike and it worked as he came close to capitalizing multiple times.

Beckett Sennecke

Central Scouting Ranking: 15th (among NA skaters)

While his line mates Jett Luchanko and Liam Greentree were just as noticeable, Beckett Sennecke’s improved size and strength stood out in a big way at specific moments. They were clearly the second-best line for Team White as Sennecke assisted on Greentree’s goal.

There was a lot to like with Sennecke’s game, as he showed the intensity and drive every time he had the puck. Although he doesn’t have the best speed and agility, he was able to protect the puck effectively and drive it hard to the net for an opportunity. Even when evading checks from the defender, he was able to hold his own and get by them. He displayed his soft hands in tight spaces and really showed the ability to be strong down low and along the boards.

Carter George

Central Scouting Ranking: 1st (among NA goalies)

While Leenders was noticeable in the crease for Team Red, Carter George was just as much of a standout for Team White. He wasn’t as busy as Leenders, but George stood tall in net stopping 11 of 12 shots.

George tracked the puck very well and showed great poise and confidence in net. He was facing down shooters with confidence and showed great movement in the crease staying with the play and not showing any panic at all. He didn’t give much for the opposition to work with as he was taking away lanes and space in net. He showed why he’s the top goaltender in this year’s draft class.

Honourable Mentions

Liam Greentree

Central Scouting Ranking: 12th (among NA skaters)

On a line with Sennecke and Jett Luchanko, Greentree was constantly making things happen with his ability to find the open lanes and shoot the puck as he found the back of the net for Team White. His shot is clearly his strength and it was noticeable every time he had a great look on net.

Liam Greentree, Windsor Spitfires (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

Colton Roberts

Central Scouting Ranking: 24th (among NA skaters)

The Vancouver Giants defender was a big surprise, finishing the game with two assists. Roberts showed great awareness and made some strong heads-up plays. Instead of forcing them, he was patient and took the extra second in order to execute the play properly.

