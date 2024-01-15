2024 NHL Draft: Baracchini’s Top 64 January Rankings

Welcome back to my NHL Draft Rankings for the 2024 NHL Draft!

It’s been a long time coming since my top-32 rankings that were posted at the beginning of the season and there has been a lot of movement. Both in seeing a lot of risers and fallers as the season continues. A big part of that has been the play at their respective level but also with the World Junior A and World Junior Championships coming to a conclusion.

Macklin Celebrini and Cole Eiserman (The Hockey Writers)

To no one’s surprise, Boston University centre Macklin Celebrini has been stealing the spotlight with his production as a freshman. The consistency and elite level he has played to at this point has been very impressive. As he continues to run away with the top spot, there continues to be more competition to battle it out for the rest of the top-10. Is Sam Dickinson the most well-rounded defender in this draft? Can Cole Eiserman’s goal scoring abilities keep him in a great spot? Will Konsta Helenius’ consistency push him further up the draft board?

Those questions will be answered and more as I dive into my top-32 with scouting reports, followed by the second round after that.

First Round

1. Macklin Celebrini, C, Boston University (NCAA)

There’s a reason why Celebrini is the top name in this draft. Since starting his freshman season with the Terriers, he has continued to create separation as the first overall pick in 2024. He has posted 29 points in 17 games since recovering from a shoulder injury, putting him on a 1.70 point per game pace. It’s not the same pace as Adam Fantilli last season, but as a 17-year-old, it’s still impressive that the transition has been seamless for him.

Macklin Celebrini with an incredible assist on this goal 🔥



(🎥: @TerrierHockey)pic.twitter.com/oI5rZ3vpuI — BarDown (@BarDown) November 12, 2023

Celebrini is always lethal every time he steps onto the ice. From his playmaking to his goal scoring, he’s extremely deceptive and he lets his strengths do the work. He has great control of the puck, making soft touches to make moves at a quick pace along with his strong and has a lightning quick accurate shot. Whether it’s down low on the goal low line or in the high danger area, his accuracy allows him to find the back of the net. He plays with a great amount of confidence and isn’t afraid of getting to the tough areas of the ice. He shows his strong IQ on both sides of the puck and ability to be a workhorse to win puck battles maintain control and disrupt plays.

He even represented Canada at the World Junior championship; he was easily their best player. Despite losing in the quarterfinals, Celebrini led the team in scoring with eight points.

2. Sam Dickinson, LD, London Knights (OHL)

I continue to think highly of Sam Dickinson as he’s a well-rounded, steady two-way defender. While his offensive production at the next level may come into question at the next level, he has been extremely productive this season– 13 goals and 40 points– surpassing his goals and point totals from last season.

Sam Dickinson, London Knights (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

The main thing that stands out in his game is the ability to be confident and continue to excel with the minutes being handed to him in all situations. He reads each situation very well, knowing when to pick his spots to attack and when to fall back and defend against the rush. He’s a very mobile skater with good speed for his size and protects the puck well on the line or even making timely pinches. His defensive game is at the forefront of his strengths, defending well against the rush, showing great gap control and an active stick to break up plays. He also isn’t afraid to punish players with his physicality and over power them in front of the net.

3. Cayden Lindstrom, C, Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL)

NHL teams absolutely love centres that have the combination of size, skill and speed. Cayden Lindstrom checks off all those boxes as he continues to dominate the Western Hockey League. While he’s been out for a longer period of time due to injury, he’s been productive this season with 27 goals and 46 points in 32 games, with 18 coming at even strength.

Lindstrom is such an intimidating force every shift and that skillset combined with his work ethic is why he’s been one of my favourite players in this class. He moves extremely well for his size and having a long and smooth stride and in addition to the combination of his intensity and size, it’s extremely difficult to defend against him. When he protects the puck, he does it so effortlessly as he can easily push defenders off with his strength. That allows him to immediately bully his way to the high danger area to get a prime scoring chance off.

Cayden Lindstrom @tigershockey is fast becoming a favorite of the 2024 #NHLDraft class. And for good reason…check out this power move and nice finish! pic.twitter.com/Hw3k16m42G — NHLDraftProspects (@NHLDraftPros) December 19, 2023

His defensive game is very underrated as he shows great attention to detail to quickly hustle back and break up plays with his stick or with the body. He truly is a force to be reckoned with.

4. Ivan Demidov, RW/C, SKA St. Petersburg (KHL)

Ivan Demidov’s ability to be extremely creative with the puck makes him a household name in this year’s draft. Since returning he hasn’t missed a beat with his production as he continues to be a game-changing prospect. Everything he does is effortless as he can make the most difficult plays look so simple. He’s truly dynamic, playing at a high pace and showing elite level puck skills and control with his hands to make swift and precise dekes. He’s completely unpredictable with the puck and his movement, body positioning fool defenders as he always gets the upper hand.

5. Berkly Catton, C, Spokane Chiefs (WHL)

Teams made a mistake letting a high-IQ player like Zach Benson drop at the 2023 NHL Draft. They should learn their lesson and not let the same happen to Berkly Catton. His 5-foot-11, 170-pound frame will come into question, but the way he processes the game is at a high level. Catton is always thinking ahead, be it at even strength or on the penalty kill as he has four short-handed goals. He’s putting himself in a position to be dangerous and succeed with his awareness and skill alone. He is quick with his hands and feet in small spaces on the ice and his energy and work ethic is always on display. He’s always a driving force on the attack, being in the middle of it all.

Berkly Catton, Spokane Chiefs (Larry Brunt)

6. Konsta Helenius, RW, Jukurit (Liiga)

When you continue to maintain a strong scoring pace in the Liiga, then you know you’re doing something right. With 22 points in 30 games, Helenius continues to be a work horse and very deceptive playmaker as that determination and energy seems to take over on a consistent basis. The tenacity he shows with relentless pursuit of the puck and combination with his patience to strike quickly makes him very dangerous when the play is down low. He’s 5-foot-11, 180 pounds, but he plays like he’s 6-foot-2, 200 pounds given the puck protection skills, edgework to evade pressure and be elusive in the small areas on the ice. His consistency is impressive and he could move up as the season goes on.

7. Anton Silayev, LD, Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod (KHL)

Although he has cooled off a bit after his torrid start to the KHL where he had six points in eight games, but Silayev continues to be one of the top defenders in this class. It’s unheard of for a 17-year-old to get the ice time that he does, as he still averages over 15 minutes of ice time. He’s very mobile and even a physical presence on the backend. He has great composure not being too aggressive on offense and is still quick with his outlet passes and puck-moving abilities. Much like Dmitri Simashev, he has the tools and potential for him to really be a factor at the next level.

8. Zeev Buium, LD, University of Denver (NCAA)

Zeev Buium has definitely thrown his name into the race for the “best defenseman” label in this draft. His 27 points in 20 games with the University of Denver has him as the second-best scoring defenseman at the collegiate level. Even at the World Junior Championship, he was a pillar on defense for Team USA winning a gold medal.

Zeev Buium (2024) showing off that trademark mobility.



I keep seeing Lane Hutson-esque glimpses from him, while the defensive skating and positioning are already so solid. I'm a big fan. #2024NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/atbs767oKD — Hadi Kalakeche (@HadiK_Scouting) December 3, 2023

Buium’s strength lies in his skating, being able to control the play and change the pace at any moment. He serves as a catalyst on both sides of the puck, being well composed with his decisions, making the right play at exactly the right time. He’s a great facilitator with the puck always making something out of nothing and connecting with his teammates with ease. His overall play in the first half is why he is moving up draft boards quickly and there isn’t any doubt that his stock will only improve.

9. Cole Eiserman, LW, USA U18 (NTDP)

There are going to be a lot of questions as to why such a player being compared to Auston Matthews with an elite-level shot who broke a NTDP record is outside the top-five. There isn’t any doubt that Cole Eiserman’s bread and butter is goal scoring and he’s absolutely lethal in that regard.

Cole Eiserman, USNTDP (Rena Laverty / USA Hockey’s NTDP)

However, there are some things that are glaring with his off the puck play. There have been moments where he’s not as engaging in battling or hunting for loose pucks. It seems that he wants the play to come to him instead of being in the middle of it all. The same thing goes for his defensive game as he doesn’t help out as much and is always trying to get the jump on the breakout. He’s always trying to be the finisher, but doesn’t do enough to create opportunities for others. He isn’t the best skater as he’s not as explosive as other top scoring threats. Improving in these aspects could make him more dangerous.

10. Michael Brandsegg-Nygård, RW, Mora IK (HockeyAllsvenskan)

Seeing the play that Michael Brandsegg-Nygård brought every shift to the table for Norway at the World Junior Championship was notable. He already possesses a lot of pro qualities in his game, from his composure, work ethic and finding the open ice, it’s already impressive. He’s extremely competitive hunting down loose pucks and playing the body in order to regain possession. He’s quick to attack and get that inside edge with his size and strength. He’s always finding the open lanes and is ready for a wrist shot or winding up for a one-timer, displaying his powerful and accurate shot. He’s shown to be a step above at his age-level and transitioning to the pro level.

Michael Brandsegg-Nygard with an absolute beauty to open the scoring. What a goal #J20 #2024NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/eBUZhWvSQc — Spoked Z (@SpokedZ) September 15, 2023

11. Adam Jiricek, RD, HC Plzen U20 (Czechia)

Adam Jiricek was labelled as one of the top draft eligible defenders heading into the World Junior Championship. However, he sustained a leg injury shutting him down for the tournament, much like his brother David. His season is over which is awful news and may affect his draft stock. However, Adam is an offensive dynamo on the backend. His strength lies in his skating in transition, displaying strong puck control and being deceptive with his movements. He plays at a high tempo in the offensive zone, which can lead him to having trouble with his control, but there always seems to be a big reward when he recovers. He’s just as aggressive defensively, cutting down lanes and using his size to create separation.

12. Luke Misa, C, Mississauga Steelheads (OHL

It took a while for Luke Misa to find his footing and consistency, but he has arrived and has delivered, improving his draft stock drastically. Being top-10 in scoring in the Ontario Hockey League with 55 points, he’s definitely showing why he can be a dynamic playmaking centre. Misa plays with a high amount of pace with his quick skating stride and foot speed. He’s a very creative playmaker, using his quick hands and vision to draw opponents in to his advantage. He’s always looking for the open ice with his IQ and puck skills along, making him a dangerous presence in transition.

13. Zayne Parekh, RD, Saginaw Spirit (OHL)

Zayne Parekh is the best in this class in terms of his offensive instincts. Parekh sits second in OHL scoring among defensemen with 59 points and leads his position in goals with 20. He has some of the best smarts and awareness in the offensive zone, knowing when to activate and join the rush or be a factor on the cycle. He’s constantly finding himself in the open areas to release his lightning quick wrist shot as he has great velocity. Though there have been moments where his engagement and awareness could be better. When he’s in control he’s a threat, but his lack of involvement in tough situations and defensive awareness has shown.

Zayne Parekh, Saginaw Spirit (Photo by Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

14. Tij Iginla, C, Kelowna Rockets (WHL)

The son of Hall of Famer Jarome, Tij has been on an absolute heater after being traded to Kelowna. He has 27 goals and 49 points in 38 games as the production hasn’t slowed down one bit. Iginla plays with great pace leading an attack and carrying the play confidently. He’s always at the forefront and making something happen every shift. Whether it’s with his quick and accurate shot, intensity and physical play or even his playmaking to open things up, he’s constantly involved in every aspect. On the defensive side, he’s just as effective and aggressive to apply pressure and cut down lanes. His stock just continues to improve as he can play a well-rounded offensive game.

Tij Iginla is drawing a lot of attention for his goal-scoring prowess (and for good reason), but he's not a one-trick pony



I really like his defensive play on this PK shift (#11 white). First some really nice NZ pressure, and then he forces a turnover that leads to an A+ chance pic.twitter.com/FETGt71SXL — Derek Neumeier (@Derek_N_NHL) October 27, 2023

15. Igor Chernyshov, LW, MHK Dynamo Moskva (MHL)

While he’s not flashy or possesses a high-end skillset, but the smarts and ability to be responsible on both sides of puck continues. He’s always relying on his vision and awareness to create plays or even end them with his ability to be a factor on the defensive side of the puck. He has an active stick to break up and disrupt plays and as well as the hands to have great control in tight spaces. He’s extremely competitive and does a great job to take away lanes and force the opposition to create a turnover and pounce on the puck for control.

16. Nikita Artamonov, RW, Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod (KHL)

Similar to Silayev, Artamonov is getting a big opportunity to succeed in the KHL. To this point, he has answered the call with his production (17 points in 39 games), consistency, work ethic and determination with and without the puck. He’s constantly battling for possession and is relentless in pursuit of the puck. He thrives in creating turnovers with his intensity and speed and being in the right spot at the right moment to force the opposition to make a mistake. He has great playmaking vision and strong control with his hands in tight spaces.

17. Liam Greentree, RW, Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

If you want players that use their size to their advantage, generate quality chances and score goals, Liam Grentree excels in that department. Sitting in ninth overall in goals in the OHL with 23, Greentree wants the puck on his stick and will do anything to gain possession. He has a powerful release and can hurt from far out or in close. He’s always getting the inside edge and winning puck battles to create separation. He shields the puck very well and it always attacking the middle of the ice for the prime scoring opportunities. He doesn’t have the best of speed, but he makes up for it with his awareness to make himself available, shot and drive on the ice.

Liam Greentree, Windsor Spitfires (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

18. Artyom Levshunov, RD, Michigan State (NCAA)

Heading into the season, there was a lot to like in Levhsunov’s game. He’s producing at just under a point per game pace with Michigan State, he’s an offensive force joining the rush, activating in the offensive zone and has the ability to be a big physical presence. However, he tends to take too many risks with his reads, his positioning can be off and ultimately costing him on the defensive side of the puck. If he could improve on his awareness and decision making, then he could improve his stock.

19. Tanner Howe, LW/C, Regina Pats (WHL)

Even without Connor Bedard, Tanner Howe is still leading the charge offensively for the Pats with 51 points and following in his footsteps on and off the ice. Howe even describes himself as a power forward, citing the styles of Matthew Tkachuk and Patrice Bergeron. It’s evident when you watch him play as he has the drive, work ethic and smarts in any situation. He has the ability to outperform in the corners and along the boards and his skillset and hands allows him to excel in small areas, but isn’t afraid to battle along the boards. He can score, make plays and break them up. He can do it all.

20. Beckett Sennecke, RW, Oshawa Generals (OHL)

While his production may not jump off the page, Beckett Sennecke continues to be a driving force for the Generals offensively. His skillset and IQ on both sides of the puck alone is a reason why I’ve been high on him since his rookie season. He has great hands in tight spaces, especially in front of the net and can disrupt plays effectively on the defensive side. He’s strong on the puck to maintain possession, allowing him to scan the ice and start a play or take it himself. He definitely has the size and puck skills to be a factor and once he adds more speed, he could be more valuable.

Beckett Sennecke shows off the hands in tight 👀



The #NHLDraft-eligible forward extends the @Oshawa_Generals lead! pic.twitter.com/oYc02ZczaS — Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) December 18, 2023

21. Andrew Basha, LW, Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL)

Andrew Basha’s work ethic, energy and determination is among some of the best in the class. He’s absolutely relentless when it comes to pursuing the puck and his quick speed and agility is a big reason behind that. He’s sound positionally to break up plays and attack quickly in transition. He’s got strong puck skills, can be very deceptive and has great control when attacking and finding the high danger area. He’s always on the go as his motor never stops and that intensity is going to attract a lot of teams.

22. Terik Parascak, RW, Prince George Cougars (WHL)

As soon as the WHL season started, Parascak has been gaining a lot of attention with his hot start as a rookie. Since then, he hasn’t slowed down one bit with 27 goals and 62 points (seventh in the WHL) in 42 games. The Cougars are deep with talent, Parascak makes them even more dangerous. While he’s not the quickest or has the best speed, his smarts and awareness allows him to find the open spaces easily. He can make quick plays with his vision and has great timing to execute them perfectly. In addition, he’s getting himself into and winning battles down low and in front of the net in order to convert. His IQ and how he processes the game is impressive.

23. Emil Hemming, LW/RW, TPS (Liiga)

After tearing up the U20 level, Emil Hemming made a seamless transition to the pro level, registering eight points in 27 games. Hemming has great strength and the work ethic to be a major factor offensively and be a difference maker. He’s always finding the open ice with his speed for quality scoring chances, shielding the puck effectively in the process. He has the size to win puck battles and play with an edge, but could use that aspect more often. He definitely has potential given his power-forward like style of play.

24. Sacha Boisvert, C, Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL)

Sasha Boisvert is extremely electrifying when it comes to his offensive abilities and executing plays at a fast pace. When finds the open ice, he can instantly turn on the jets for a great burst of speed. When it comes to his shot, he has great power and accuracy as he’s third in USHL in goals with 19. He has the vision to constantly attack the middle of the ice for quality and dangerous chances. He also possesses great control in tight spaces and quick hands to pull moves off effectively. He’s an extremely skilled playmaker as well as feathering passes through traffic with ease.

Sacha Boisvert, Muskegon Lumberjacks ( Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

25. Carter Yakemchuk, RD, Calgary Hitmen (WHL)

At 6-foot-3, 190 pounds, Carter Yakemchuk’s dynamic, offensive play makes him stand out. He plays at a great level of pace as a modern-day puck-moving defenseman, but it’s his decision-making with the puck and thinking at a quick rate that stands out. He’s very confident when it comes to that aspect. Whether it’s in transition or jumping into the cycle in the offensive zone, he’s always finding a way to be involved with his awareness. Defensively he continues to take strides, but can improve with his decision-making and reads.

26. Ryder Ritchie, RW, Prince Albert Raiders (WHL)

Ritchie continues to be an energetic and dynamic playmaker in his draft year. What makes him successful is that uses his skating and puck control to his advantage. He’s always finding the open ice, being deceptive with his movements in the process. He can change the angle of his body and the positioning of his feet efficiently when he has control. He can change the pace of play very effectively slowing it down and then turning on the jets to get to an open area and attack.

27. Aron Kiviharju, LD, HIFK (Liiga)

Just when he was getting off to a good start with HIFK, Aron Kviviharju suffered an injury that forced him to miss four months. Although that put a damper on things, he’s still regarded as one of the top defenders in this draft. The poise, confidence and awareness he possesses at a young age is impressive. He’s been drawing attention for years and it’s clear to see why. He’s already been playing at the highest level in Finland. The skill and being a deceiving playmaker is evident, but the production has been inconsistent. If given an opportunity, he can definitely rise to the occasion.

28. Michael Hage, C, Chicago Steel (USHL)

Michael Hage got off to an average start with eight points in 10 games. However, he appears to have found his game offensively, being above a point per game with 31 in 28 games. Hage brings an incredible amount of skill and pace to his game, displaying a great amount of creativity in the process. He displays soft hands in tight spaces and shows great poise with his skating and edgework to easily evade pressure. That alone allows him to find the open ice and his off the puck sense makes it easy to be available for a shot. He’s a dual threat with and without the puck.

29. Maxim Massé, RW, Chicoutimi Saguenéens (QMJHL)

An extremely versatile goal scorer, Maxim Massé can hurt you in a lot of ways. Be it by crashing the net for a rebound opportunity or from far out from his quick wrist shot, Massé can do a lot of damage offensively. Even his playmaking has taken a big jump this season, distributing the puck more often and being at the centre of a play. He isn’t the best skater, yet he can still get in on the attack to pressure opponents and break plays up on the backcheck. His mindset and work ethic shows every shit.

30. Charlie Elick, RD, Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL)

While the offense isn’t the biggest standout in his game, Charlie Elick is still a reliable defender in transition. He can make quick breakout plays and does show the ability to carry the play when he has the puck. With the offensive side coming around, his defensive game is what stands out. He has great gap control when defending the rush and doesn’t hesitate to get into lanes and block shots. He’s smart positionally within his own zone and rarely gets out of position. He shows great strength in front of the net to clear out traffic and tie up attackers.

31. E.J. Emery, RD, USA U18 (NTDP)

E.J. Emery has been a steady reliable presence for the NTDP with his shut-down defensive game this season. He’s got an active stick to break up plays and does a great job at keeping attacking forwards to the outside and let them into the middle. As a result, that allows him to have a strong transition game and be a factor offensively with his breakouts. He’s got great mobility and speed for his size. While that aspect may not get noticed a lot, he does have the composure and confidence to do so.

32. Trevor Connelly, LW, Tri- City Storm (USHL)

On the surface, Trevor Connelly’s skill is undeniable. His pace of play, the soft hands to pull off moves at an incredible rate is outstanding that is reminiscent of Mitch Marner and Patrick Kane. Then there’s the character factor stemming from a past social media post. However, he has made a commitment to better himself as a person off the ice and show growth as a result to learn from this situation. It can still affect his draft stock and he’ll be under the microscope.

Second Round

33. Lucas Pettersson, C, MoDo Hockey J20 (Nationell)

34. Henry Mews, RD, Ottawa 67’s (OHL)

Henry Mews, Ottawa 67’s (Terry Wilson / OHL Images)

35. Cole Beaudoin, C, Barrie Colts (OHL)

36. Adam Jecho, RW, Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)

37. Veeti Väisänen, LD, KooKoo (Liiga)

38. Matvei Shuravin, LD, Krasnaya Armiya Moskva (MHL)

39. Leo Sahlin Wallenius, LD, Växjö Lakers HC J20 (Nationell)

40. Alfons Freij, LD, Växjö Lakers HC J20 (Nationell)

41. Simon Zether, C, Rögle BK J20 (Nationell)

42. Matvei Gridin, RW, Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL)

43. Raoul Boilard, C, Baie-Comeau Drakkar (QMJHL)

44. Will Zellers, F, Shattuck St. Mary’s 18U Prep (USHS)

45. Alexander Zetterberg, C, Örebro HK J20 (Nationell)

46. Ryerson Leenders, G, Mississauga Steelhead (OHL)

47. Kamil Bednarik, C, USA U18 (NTDP)

48. Leon Muggli, LD, EV Zug (NL)

49. Dominik Badinka, RD, Malmö Redhawks J20 (Nationell)

50. Maximillian Curran, C, Tri-City Americans (WHL)

51. Jett Luchanko, RW, Guelph Storm (OHL)

52. Tomas Galvas, LD, Bílí Tygři Liberec (Czechia)

53. Lukas Fischer, LD, Sarnia Sting (OHL)

54. Dean Letourneau, C, St. Andrew’s College (HIGH- ON)

55. Miguel Marques, LW, Lethbridge Hurricanes (WHL)

56. Carson Wetsch, RW, Calgary Hitmen (WHL)

57. Cole Hutson, LD, USA U18 (NTDP)

58. Anthony Cristoforo, RD, Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

Anthony Cristoforo, Windsor Spitfires (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

59. Ben Danford, RD, Oshawa Generals (OHL)

60. Sam O’Reilly, RW, London Knights (OHL)

61. Aidan Park, F, Shattuck St. Mary’s 18U Prep (USHS)

62. Will Skahan, LD, USA U18 (NTDP)

63. Daniil Ustinkov, LD, ZSC Lions (NL)

64. Noel Fransén, LD, Färjestad BK J20 (Nationell)

Honourable Mentions

Melvin Fernström, F, Örebro HK J20 (Nationell), Justin Poirier, RW, Baie-Comeau Drakkar (QMJHL), Jakub Fibigr, LD, Mississauga Steelheads (OHL), Ollie Josephson, C, Red Deer Rebels (WHL), Clarke Caswell, LW, Swift Current Brocnos (WHL), Eriks Mateiko, LW, Saint John Sea Dogs (QMJHL), Nathan Villeneuve, C, Sudbury Wolves (OHL), Mac Swanson, F, Fargo Force (USHL)

Who are some names that you’re keeping an eye on for the 2024 NHL Draft? Have your say in the comment section.