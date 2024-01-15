Blackhawks Bytes Foligno Style: Bedard, Dickinson, More

Welcome to the January edition of Blackhawks Bytes, a series featuring quotes and comments from players, coaches, management, journalists and fans alike concerning everything Chicago Blackhawks. The purpose of this ongoing column is to capture a slice of the existing outlook, attitudes and culture surrounding the team. Please join me as we have some fun with the everyday, albeit fascinating aspect of human nature; the power of words.

I’ve joked since the beginning of the 2023-24 season that veteran forward Nick Foligno is such a good quote I could feature him in every single monthly Blackhawks Bytes. As a matter of fact, he’s actually been in most of them. Now, in honor of the Blackhawks re-signing the 36-year-old to a two-year contract with a $4.5 million annual cap hit, I’ve decided to dedicate an entire Bytes to this special player. After all, Foligno’s character epitomizes the identity and culture the Blackhawks are trying to build, and the intangibles of extending him are well worth it. Over the past several days there’s been plenty of great quotes and quips from Foligno, and about Foligno. So let’s get to it!

Foligno on Re-Signing With the Blackhawks

It’s not every day that a 36-year-old gets $4.5 million contract for two years, especially one that’s not exactly a superstar. But the Blackhawks have plenty of money to work with, so they can afford to overpay a few select veterans they wish to mentor the younger players. Foligno fits in that category.

Nick Foligno has signed a two-year contract extension with the Chicago Blackhawks. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

But what about Foligno personally? As Mark Lazarus of The Athletic astutely points out, Foligno is in his 17th season in the NHL. He’s never been on a team that’s made it out of the second round of the playoffs. He’s played well enough this season to probably garner some interest at the trade deadline by a team contending for the Stanley Cup. So why make a commitment to Chicago instead?

Nick Foligno's never been on a team that's made it out of the second round of the playoffs. He's 36. Why did he choose two more years in Chicago rather than go Cup-chasing like so many veterans do? His answer: pic.twitter.com/Y7IARjt7tN — Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) January 13, 2024

It seems to me that Foligno is in his element in this leadership “dad” type of role. He likely wouldn’t have that on a contending team. I get it; winning the Cup is pretty important, & some never have that opportunity. But Foligno doesn’t get THIS opportunity every day either. He recognizes that, and he’s embracing it.

Here’s more from Foligno on why he re-signed with Chicago.

Nick Foligno said he re-signed with Chicago because he wants to try "to turn this into a team that's respected and understands what it means to play Chicago Blackhawk hockey. Now I really get to put some roots down and dig in here and put that investment into it." #Blackhawks — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) January 13, 2024

Foligno seems like the kind of guy that completely commits to the situation he’s in. That just happens to be with the Blackhawks right now. Instead of moving to his fifth team in four years, he’s going to stick with Chicago. He wants to “put some roots down and dig in here”. This is good for him and his family, as well as for the Blackhawks. It’s a win, win!

Davidson on Re-Signing Foligno

Here’s general manager Kyle Davidson’s official statement on the Foligno extension.

Kyle Davidson statement on Nick Foligno: “The impact Nick has already had on our team in such a short time is a testament to his work ethic and dedication to helping the players around him succeed. Hard-working on the ice, the energy he brings every night and his versatility to… — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) January 12, 2024

The Blackhawks wanted Foligno to be part of the leadership group when they acquired him from the Boston Bruins and signed him to a $4 million contract last summer. But I’m sure they never expected him to have the kind of impact he’s had. Especially after the team lost Taylor Hall to season-ending ACL surgery and Corey Perry to workplace misconduct.

Foligno became even more important, and he seamlessly stepped up to the plate as the de-facto captain and motivator of the locker room.

Not to mention he’s also been more productive on the ice than expected. Foligno was slotted in as a third or fourth-line depth player. That’s mostly been his role, but he’s also spent time on the top line with Connor Bedard. He’s contributed eight goals, which is tied with Philipp Kurashev for fourth on the team, and nine assists (tied with Alex Vlasic for fifth on the team). His 17 points is fourth on the team, and he’s been used on the power play and penalty kill as well. Oh, and Foligno doesn’t hesitate to drop the gloves when needed to stick up for his teammates.

Foligno has proven to be an all-around contributor, and it was just a smart, smart move by Davidson to keep him in the fold for the next two seasons.

Richardson on Re-Signing Foligno

Head coach Luke Richardson loves the type of heavy-hitting and tenacious game Foligno brings to the table. I’m sure he also makes Richardson’s job a little easier, being like a player-coach and mentor to the youngsters. Here’s more from Richardson.

Found it really interesting to hear #Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson mention the reaction in the locker room to F Nick Foligno’s contract extension:



“[I’m] really excited, and I think the players are as well.” 🙌 pic.twitter.com/28ViUWxaYi — Chris Vosters (@CJVosters) January 13, 2024

I love that Foligno is there in meetings and the dressing room even while he’s injured. “He knows that he’s a big presence, he’s part of that leadership on the team,” says Richardson.

Foligno just gets it. He has so much experience, and he knows what’s necessary to be a good leader. Richardson also spoke about how the players are excited to know Foligno’s sticking around, and used the words “invaluable” and “a big boost”.

Foligno on Re-Signing Dickinson

All right, let’s move on to more from Foligno himself. I thought this little nugget was quite interesting.

Nick Foligno brought up Jason Dickinson unprompted, lobbying for him to get extended too:



"You've seen the emergence of Jason Dickinson, who has been outstanding and a big, big part of this. [He's] a guy I want to go to war with a lot more, and hopefully will be able to." — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) January 13, 2024

Do you hear that, Davidson?! Let’s get this done! Foligno wants to go to war with Jason Dickinson, who’s also emerged as a leader. Dickinson currently has 14 goals this season, which is one less than Bedard and good for second on the team. The 28-year-old is supposed to be a shutdown forward, known for his defensive game. But he’s been tasked with providing more offense in this depleted lineup, and he’s come through. Based on Foligno’s statement, he’s also providing that leadership in the locker room.

Jason Dickinson, Chicago Blackhawks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Obviously it depends on the return Davidson might get for Dickinson at the trade deadline, but it appears the 28-year-old might provide more value staying with the Blackhawks.

Foligno on Fighting Brendan Smith

When Bedard was hit by the New Jersey Devils’ Brendan Smith and sustained a fractured jaw, Foligno felt it was necessary to engage in a fight with Smith. This was mostly to send a message that you can’t mess with Blackhawks’ top players.

You can argue it’s a clean hit. It’s our best player. So he’s going after our best player, right? And I think Smith is an honest player, I do… He’s going his job for his team. But we’re going to do the job… He’s doing his job for his team. But we’re going to do the job for ours, as well, and back up our own. Especially a young kid who’s finding his way in the league and our star player. You’ve got to make sure he knows he feels protected and looked after.

It turns out Foligno knew he broke his finger when it happened, and it wasn’t at the end of the fight. Man, these guys are tough.

"Yeah, that's why I was doing the open-hand punches at the end."



–Nick Foligno on knowing he broke his finger during a fight with Brendan Smith pic.twitter.com/9JKpNq70ox — Phillip Thompson (@_phil_thompson) January 13, 2024

“Just a part of the game.”

Foligno on Bedard Returning From Injury

Speaking of Bedard, apparently he was spotted at the United Center on Saturday (Jan. 13), and he’s already wanting to get back on the ice.

Nick Foligno said the trainers asked for his help to keep Connor Bedard (jaw) at bay because he's already lobbying to skate: "He's dying. It's pretty funny. I'm like: 'Man, just pump the brakes a little bit.' But that's who he is. That's why you love him." #Blackhawks — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) January 13, 2024

He’s gonna be back before six weeks. I guarantee it!

Foligno on Being Captain for the Blackhawks

Finally, while we all know Bedard will be the captain of the Blackhawks in the future, with Foligno’s extension it makes some sense for him to be named captain while he’s still here. The Blackhawks have indicated they will remain with just alternate captains for the rest of this season, and then discuss the captaincy for next season over the summer. Here’s how Foligno responded to the subject.

Nick Foligno when asked whether he'd want to be captain: "I don't get too caught up in that. It's a tremendous honor, and the captain that's come before me, I think he's worn it better than anyone in a lot of ways. In Jonathan Toews or whatever guy would ever put the C on, it's… — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) January 13, 2024

Doesn’t that sound like something a captain would say?! Whether he has the honor or not, he’s here to make a difference. I can’t find enough positive words about this veteran hockey player. He’s just honest and straightforward and real. The Blackhawks are lucky to have him, and he’ll now be in Chicago for two more years.

Foligno and the Blackhawks have started something pretty special. It’s going to be fun to be along for the ride, and to see how they finish it.