4 Major Reasons the Oilers’ Power Play Is Unstoppable

The Edmonton Oilers’ power play is perhaps the most lethal weapon in the NHL. Firing at 57.1% in the playoffs over two games, it’s a deterrent for teams and a largely unstoppable force. When it doesn’t score, it is typically because the opposition’s goalie stole one or often by luck. What makes this power play so potent? It’s easy to say Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl and in a manner of speaking, that would be accurate. But, the intricacies of how those two operate on the man advantage make the biggest difference.

During a recent interview, former NHLer Mike Rupp used a fascinating term to describe Edmonton’s power play. He explained that it has “non-negotiables” that force teams to make impossible decisions. These are like staples the team can always go back to while trying other things.

The Dexterity and Flexibility of Connor McDavid

The fact that McDavid can move at will and at the speed he does with the puck on his stick is scary enough for any penalty-killing unit. When you factor in that there’s little choice but to let him move around, he becomes practically unstoppable. If all teams had to do was try to contend with McDavid, there would be a defense for him: put two guys on him and take away his space. But you can’t double-team McDavid when the other four players on the power play possess the all-world skill.

McDavid never runs out of tricks and ways to burn his man, whether it’s a zone entry or a move along the wall. He might bank one in off a goalie in one play, then nail a cross-ice pass to a teammate on another. Sometimes he burns two or three, forcing the opponent to let him take the space he needs to operate. And, once he’s established the zone, it’s often a matter of hoping he tries something and actually makes a mistake — which doesn’t happen often.

The Bomb Of Evan Bouchard

Because Evan Bouchard has such a howitzer from the point, teams have to respect the shot. Some power plays in the NHL don’t have a legitimate shooting threat. The Oilers have at least two. If it’s not Bouchard from the line, it’s Leon Draisaitl down low and teams struggle to cover one without leaving the other available.

Bouchard has been given the green light to shoot. He does it often. He ranks fourth among defensemen in the playoffs for shots with seven. That number is only going to climb.

Draisaitl Can Bury Shots from Impossible Angles

Rupp accurately pointed out that in the past, teams have been taught to let any player on or below the goal line to have that space because they simply aren’t dangerous. Well, most players aren’t Leon Draisaitl. He’s got an ability to make a shot with one foot on or behind the goal line look routine. More often than not, he cashes in on what other NHL players are calling an unstoppable one-timer. Teams almost have to give that shot up because it’s the lower percentage play, but that’s an opportunity for Draisaitl who has better odds than anyone of scoring from there.

Zach Hyman’s Office Is Portable

And, when all else fails, there’s always Zach Hyman. Everyone knows where he’ll be, but he’s smart enough to recognize that everyone expects him to be there. In other words, he’s great at what he typically does, but he’s also good at surprising people. Willing to take the punishment and abuse that comes with standing near the crease, Hyman has made a career out of cashing in on rebounds or opening up for the always-moving McDavid or the elite passer in Draisaitl to find him.

Not only that, but his goal on Wednesday in Game 2 where he started in front and then slipped out to the left-wing faceoff dot allows him to get lost in traffic. How do you stop someone who can beat you from multiple places and grinds like he does?

The truth is, no power play is unstoppable. The Oilers’ power play is as close as it gets. The team just needs to find more ways to get it on the ice.