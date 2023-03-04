2023 NHL Draft Guide

by
2023 NHL Entry Draft Guide Connor Bedard and Adam Fantilli
Connor Bedard and Adam Fantilli (The Hockey Writers)

Consider The Hockey Writers your go-to source for everything related to the NHL Draft and this page your live home page for information on the upcoming 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

Bookmark this page and check back often as it will be constantly updated leading up to hockey’s version of Christmas. THW’s 2023 NHL Draft Guide is your quintessential draft resource featuring:

  • Detailed unique prospect profiles on all the top prospects
  • Mock drafts
  • Exclusive rankings
  • Team specific needs and speculations
  • Looking ahead to the 2022 NHL Draft and beyond

Latest Posts

2023 NHL Entry Draft: Horn’s Mock Draft 1.0
Matvei Michkov: The Best Russian Prospect Since Ovechkin
The NHL’s Top 100 Prospects Ranked – Midseason Update
Early Look at the 2024 NHL Draft

2022 NHL Draft Rankings

Horn’s Top 64 January Rankings
Barrachini’s Top 64 for January Rankings
Little’s Top 16
Forbes’ Top 16

Mock Drafts

Horn’s 2023 Mock Draft 1.0

2022 NHL Draft- Prospect Profiles

Top 5 Hopefuls

Bedard, Connor
Benson, Zach
Carlsson, Leo
Fantilli, Adam
Michkov, Matvei
Smith, Will

Top 16 Hopefuls

Barlow, Colby
Bedard, Connor
Benson, Zach
Carlsson, Leo
Cristall, Andrew
Dvorsky, Dalibor
Fantilli, Adam
Leonard, Ryan
Michkov, Matvei

Matvei Michkov
Matvei Michkov (photo credit: photo.khl.ru)

Moore, Oliver
Reinbacher, David
Sale, Eduard
Sandin Pellikka, Axel
Smith, Will
Yager, Brayden

Forwards

Defensemen

Goalies

Looking Ahead – Future Drafts

Early Look at the 2024 NHL Draft

Top 10 Lists

Underrated Prospects

Draft Coverage by NHL Team (Alphabetical)

Detroit Red Wings

Toronto Maple Leafs

THW Prospect Features

Player Features

Connor Bedard Off to an Exceptional Start
Adam Fantilli Emerging as Much More Than a Consolation Prize
Meet Matvei Michkov: The Best Russian Prospect Since Ovechkin
2023 Draft Eligible Leo Carlsson is NHL Ready

World Junior Championship Coverage

World Junior Championship All Time Leading Scorers
2023 Draft Players to Watch at the World Junior Championship
Guide to the 2023 World Junior Championship
2023 World Juniors Rosters by NHL Team

Looking Back At Older NHL Drafts

2022 NHL Draft Review

2022 NHL Draft: Grading Every Team’s Picks
Islanders’ 2022 NHL Draft Grades
Grading the Red Wings’ 2022 NHL Draft Class
Grading the Avalanches’ 2022 NHL Draft Class

Previous Draft Guides

Forgotten Draft Picks

Where Are They Now?