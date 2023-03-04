Connor Bedard and Adam Fantilli (The Hockey Writers)

Consider The Hockey Writers your go-to source for everything related to the NHL Draft and this page your live home page for information on the upcoming 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

Bookmark this page and check back often as it will be constantly updated leading up to hockey’s version of Christmas. THW’s 2023 NHL Draft Guide is your quintessential draft resource featuring:

Detailed unique prospect profiles on all the top prospects

Mock drafts

Exclusive rankings

Team specific needs and speculations

Looking ahead to the 2022 NHL Draft and beyond

Latest Posts

2023 NHL Entry Draft: Horn’s Mock Draft 1.0

Matvei Michkov: The Best Russian Prospect Since Ovechkin

The NHL’s Top 100 Prospects Ranked – Midseason Update

Early Look at the 2024 NHL Draft

2022 NHL Draft Rankings

Horn’s Top 64 January Rankings

Barrachini’s Top 64 for January Rankings

Little’s Top 16

Forbes’ Top 16

Mock Drafts

Horn’s 2023 Mock Draft 1.0

2022 NHL Draft- Prospect Profiles

Top 5 Hopefuls

Bedard, Connor

Benson, Zach

Carlsson, Leo

Fantilli, Adam

Michkov, Matvei

Smith, Will

Top 16 Hopefuls

Barlow, Colby

Bedard, Connor

Benson, Zach

Carlsson, Leo

Cristall, Andrew

Dvorsky, Dalibor

Fantilli, Adam

Leonard, Ryan

Michkov, Matvei

Matvei Michkov (photo credit: photo.khl.ru)

Moore, Oliver

Reinbacher, David

Sale, Eduard

Sandin Pellikka, Axel

Smith, Will

Yager, Brayden

Forwards

Defensemen

Goalies

Looking Ahead – Future Drafts

Early Look at the 2024 NHL Draft

Top 10 Lists

Underrated Prospects

Draft Coverage by NHL Team (Alphabetical)

Detroit Red Wings

Toronto Maple Leafs

THW Prospect Features

Player Features

Connor Bedard Off to an Exceptional Start

Adam Fantilli Emerging as Much More Than a Consolation Prize

Meet Matvei Michkov: The Best Russian Prospect Since Ovechkin

2023 Draft Eligible Leo Carlsson is NHL Ready

World Junior Championship Coverage

World Junior Championship All Time Leading Scorers

2023 Draft Players to Watch at the World Junior Championship

Guide to the 2023 World Junior Championship

2023 World Juniors Rosters by NHL Team

Looking Back At Older NHL Drafts

2022 NHL Draft Review

2022 NHL Draft: Grading Every Team’s Picks

Islanders’ 2022 NHL Draft Grades

Grading the Red Wings’ 2022 NHL Draft Class

Grading the Avalanches’ 2022 NHL Draft Class

Previous Draft Guides

Forgotten Draft Picks

Where Are They Now?