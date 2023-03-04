Consider The Hockey Writers your go-to source for everything related to the NHL Draft and this page your live home page for information on the upcoming 2023 NHL Entry Draft.
Bookmark this page and check back often as it will be constantly updated leading up to hockey’s version of Christmas. THW’s 2023 NHL Draft Guide is your quintessential draft resource featuring:
- Detailed unique prospect profiles on all the top prospects
- Mock drafts
- Exclusive rankings
- Team specific needs and speculations
- Looking ahead to the 2022 NHL Draft and beyond
Latest Posts
2023 NHL Entry Draft: Horn’s Mock Draft 1.0
Matvei Michkov: The Best Russian Prospect Since Ovechkin
The NHL’s Top 100 Prospects Ranked – Midseason Update
Early Look at the 2024 NHL Draft
2022 NHL Draft Rankings
Horn’s Top 64 January Rankings
Barrachini’s Top 64 for January Rankings
Little’s Top 16
Forbes’ Top 16
Mock Drafts
2022 NHL Draft- Prospect Profiles
Top 5 Hopefuls
Bedard, Connor
Benson, Zach
Carlsson, Leo
Fantilli, Adam
Michkov, Matvei
Smith, Will
Top 16 Hopefuls
Barlow, Colby
Cristall, Andrew
Dvorsky, Dalibor
Leonard, Ryan
Moore, Oliver
Reinbacher, David
Sale, Eduard
Sandin Pellikka, Axel
Yager, Brayden
Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
Looking Ahead – Future Drafts
Early Look at the 2024 NHL Draft
Top 10 Lists
Underrated Prospects
Draft Coverage by NHL Team (Alphabetical)
Detroit Red Wings
Toronto Maple Leafs
THW Prospect Features
Player Features
Connor Bedard Off to an Exceptional Start
Adam Fantilli Emerging as Much More Than a Consolation Prize
Meet Matvei Michkov: The Best Russian Prospect Since Ovechkin
2023 Draft Eligible Leo Carlsson is NHL Ready
World Junior Championship Coverage
World Junior Championship All Time Leading Scorers
2023 Draft Players to Watch at the World Junior Championship
Guide to the 2023 World Junior Championship
2023 World Juniors Rosters by NHL Team
Looking Back At Older NHL Drafts
- Islanders Draft History: Missing Out on First-Round Selections
- Classic Draft Day Quotes
- Revisiting Preseason Rankings for 2018 NHL Draft
- All-Decade NHL Draft – 2010 to 2019
- The Best Late-Round Picks Ever
- 10 Best 7th Round Picks Since 2005
- Did The 2005 NHL Lockout Help Make The 2003 Draft Class Great?
- The Worst 1st Overall Draft Pick…Ever
- The Worst First Overall Draft Picks in NHL History
- 1st Overall NHL Draft Picks: Regrets From the Last Decade
- Who’s Never Picked #1 in the Draft?
- Revisiting Minnesota Wild Drafts – 2010
- Re-Drafting the 2012 NHL Entry Draft
- 2016 NHL Entry Draft Top 10: Where Are They Now?
- Kings’ Top 5 All-Time Draft Steals
- 1999: The Worst NHL Draft Class Ever?
- 2010 NHL Entry Draft: 5 Forgotten Picks
- Grading the Red Wings’ First Round Picks of the Last Decade
- 2013 NHL Entry Draft: Where Are They Now?
- Edmonton Oilers’ Top 5 Draft Picks of Ken Holland Era
- 2007 NHL Draft: 5 Forgotten Picks
- 4 Oilers’ Early Draft Steals of the Past 5 Years
- Boston Bruins’ Top 5 Draft Picks of the Don Sweeney Era
- Revisiting the Edmonton Oilers’ Dubious 2012 Draft After 10 Years
- Grading Buffalo Sabres’ First-Round Picks in the Pegula Era
- 2017 NHL Entry Draft Top 10: Where Are They Now?
- Oilers’ 10 Best First Round Picks All-Time
2022 NHL Draft Review
2022 NHL Draft: Grading Every Team’s Picks
Islanders’ 2022 NHL Draft Grades
Grading the Red Wings’ 2022 NHL Draft Class
Grading the Avalanches’ 2022 NHL Draft Class
Previous Draft Guides
- 2022 NHL Draft Guide
- 2021 NHL Draft Guide
- 2020 NHL Draft Guide
- 2019 NHL Draft Guide
- 2018 NHL Draft Guide
- 2017 NHL Draft Guide
Forgotten Draft Picks
- 2013 NHL Draft: 5 Forgotten Picks
- 2012 NHL Draft: 5 Forgotten Picks
- 2011 NHL Draft: 5 Forgotten Picks
- 2010 NHL Draft: 5 Forgotten Picks
- 2009 NHL Draft: 5 Forgotten Picks
- 2008 NHL Draft: 5 Forgotten Picks
- 2007 NHL Draft: 5 Forgotten Picks
- 2006 NHL Draft: 5 Forgotten Picks
- 2005 NHL Draft: 5 Forgotten Picks
- 2004 NHL Draft: 5 Forgotten Picks
Where Are They Now?
- 2016 NHL Draft: Where Are They Now?
- 2015 NHL Draft: Where Are They Now?
- 2014 NHL Draft: Where Are They Now?
- 2012 NHL Draft: Where Are They Now?
- 2011 NHL Draft: Where Are They Now?
- 2010 NHL Draft: Where Are They Now?