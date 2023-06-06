Jacob Fowler – 2023 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Jacob Fowler

2022-23 Team: Youngstown Phantoms / United States Hockey League

Date of Birth: Nov 24, 2004

Place of Birth: Melbourne, FL, USA

Height: 6-foot-2, Weight: 201 pounds

Catches: Left

Position: Goaltender

NHL Draft Eligibility: First-year eligible

Sometimes when you are evaluating a player heading into the NHL Draft, you can instantly see why they are a top prospect in the world. Players that have poise on the ice despite their young age, natural talent, size, and ability to put it all together consistently stand out when they play hockey, no matter their position.

One player that has really made their mark over the past season is Jacob Fowler, who backstopped the Youngstown Phantoms to their first USHL championship in team history. While he was stellar throughout the regular season by posting a 2.28 goals against average (GAA) and a .921 save percentage (SV%) in 40 games played, his playoffs were otherworldly. In nine games, the Florida native put up a 1.36 GAA and a .952 SV%, including a shutout in the championship-clinching game.

Considering this body of work, it should come as no surprise that Fowler would go on to earn the Dave Peterson Goaltender of the Year Award, marking him in the history books as the best USHL goalie for 2022-23.

With poise in the net and an unmatched body of work in the USHL, Jacob Fowler has the makings of a top goaltending prospect at the 2023 NHL Draft. (The Hockey Writers)

On top of this incredible season, Fowler is committed to playing hockey at Boston College, which means he has up to four years to develop his game at one of the top colleges in the United States. So, even if he has areas of his game that need to improve, he will be in the right place to take those next steps in his career.

Jacob Fowler – NHL Draft Projection

With such an impressive body of work, Fowler has pushed himself into the conversation as one of the top goalies at the 2023 Draft. While he may be ranked by many as a player who will be selected in the fourth round, I believe he might be undervalued a bit. Every draft there are goaltenders who are selected sooner than expected because they have a complete body of work that general managers fall in love with, even if they need time to develop.

This means I wouldn’t be surprised to see Fowler off the board by the mid-third round, somewhere around pick 70. However, if there is a rebuilding franchise that is committed to letting a prospect grow, I could see them taking a reach on him as early as the late second round if they have a lot of picks available.

Quotables

It has been a very impressive season from Fowler, finishing second in USHL save percentage (behind only Augustine) and helping the USA to victory in the WJAC. Fowler is somewhat unique in his goaltending style and is not the strongest skater. He does, however, possess a couple of very intriguing skills – excellent lateral speed and athleticism, and great anticipatory abilities (both in reading the play and individual shooters). Colin Hunter – dobberprospects.com

Jacob Fowler received a lot of praise this season and rightfully so as he had the lowest GAA in the USHL this past regular season. In the playoffs, he slammed the door shut for Youngstown and recorded a 1.36 GAA / .952 SV% in nine games played… Fowler does an excellent job of widening his stance in the crouch when facing a threat in high danger. He’s also quick with his pads and can slam the door shut in the butterfly by shifting over with his pads. Josh Tessler – Smaht Scouting

Fowler was easily the best goaltender in the entire USHL in this past season. With 40 games played in the season, the Phantoms went 27-9-3-1 with Fowler in net… When the playoffs came around for the Phantoms, Fowler stepped it up even more. Nine games, eight wins, one shutout win, 273 shots faced, 13 goals allowed, and a league leading 95.2% save percentage. Fowler backstopped the Phantoms to their first ever Clark Cup championship. John Fischer – allaboutthejersey.com

Strengths

Big, athletic goalie that fits the modern NHL mold

An impressive body of work when the lights were brightest

Great hockey IQ

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

His skating needs to improve if he will take that next step into professional hockey.

NHL Potential

There is no harder position to predict than goaltending, as the time it takes for a player to develop into an NHL starter varies wildly. While Fowler dominated the USHL this season, he could go to Boston College and struggle against bigger and more talented players. Or he could lead them to the National Championship in his first year and make whichever team that selected him look like geniuses.

If I were a betting man, Fowler is the type of goalie I would go all in on. He strikes me as a player that we look back on in five to seven years and ask “How did Team X draft him in Round 3?” Sure, he might be a bit raw as a prospect and he may take a lot of time to become NHL ready, but given his development so far, I believe he can continue to take those steps and become a starter down the line.

Risk-Reward

Risk – 2/5, Reward – 5/5

Jacob Fowler Stats