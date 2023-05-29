Felix Unger Sörum – 2023 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Felix Unger Sörum

2022-23 Team: Leksands IF J20 (J20 Nationell)

Date of Birth: September 14, 2005

Place of Birth: Trondheim, Norway

Height: 5-foot-11, Weight: 172 pounds

Shoots: Right

Position: Right Wing

NHL Draft Eligibility: First Year Eligible

Rankings

Felix Unger Sörum is an playmaking winger with an excellent defensive game. Unger Sörum has risen a ton recently in draft circles following a good second-half of his regular season and his great showing at the U18 World Junior Championship where he tied for 11th in tournament scoring. His play in Sweden’s top junior league earned him a brief tryout in the SHL as a 17-year-old, though his minutes were heavily sheltered and he didn’t register any points.

Against his peers, Unger Sörum is a dominant playmaker who makes a remarkable amount of passes into the slot/homeplate area of the offensive zone, setting his teammates up for great scoring chances regularly. He’s an intelligent offensive player, capable of extending plays with great off-puck movement and constantly scanning the play around him for advantages. He doesn’t have the dynamic skill ceiling to be a top-six winger in the NHL, but his playmaking is a strong enough offensive tool that he will likely produce points well as a pro.

When playing in the SHL, Unger Sörum has looked like a shut-down force on the wing, allowing very little offense to his opponents with his smarts and effort. He anticipates opposing forwards’ moves wonderfully and is rarely caught out of position defensively. If his offensive game doesn’t translate to the pro level over the next couple of years, Unger Sörum will still provide a ton of value as a defense-first player, especially considering that his defensive game will only get better as he continues to grow into his 5-foot-11 frame.

Unger Sörum is just barely eligible for the 2023 Draft, and would have been eligible for the 2024 Draft if he were born only two days later. That makes him one of the youngest players available, and gives him a ton of runway to develop. Take Nate Danielson, for example, one of the top prospects in the 2023 Draft. Both players are eligible for the first time this year, despite Danielson being 352 days older than Unger Sörum. For a teenager who is still developing physically and mentally, that is a lot of time. I’m not saying he’ll catch up to someone like Danielson in that time, but Unger Sörum will likely be able to make up some of that ground.

In 42 junior games this season, Unger Sörum scored 46 points, good enough for 15th in league scoring and third in league scoring amongst U18 players. His points skew significantly toward assists with 36 helpers to only 10 goals, which reflects his skill set well. If Unger Sörum makes it to the NHL and produces points at a decent clip, it will certainly be a result of his playmaking.

In seven games at the U18 World Juniors with Sweden, Unger Sörum scored 10 points, two goals and eight assists. The only players on Team Sweden to score more points were Axel Sandin Pellikka and Otto Stenberg, two players who are likely to hear their name called in the first round of the draft this year.

Felix Unger Sörum – NHL Draft Projection

Unger Sörum is one of many Swedish players to improve their draft stock significantly following the U18s, and I expect he’ll be selected in the second round, likely in the 50-60 range. I’m guessing that most NHL teams think they’re going to get him as a steal in the third or fourth rounds, but if every team thinks that, then one of them will likely take the chance on him a bit earlier.

Quotables

“(H)e pairs his playmaking with very intelligent and slot-oriented routes both with and without the puck, and his head is constantly on a swivel searching for open ice and static defenders to exploit.” – Sebastian High, Dobber Prospects

“He can find openings with long passes throughout the offensive zone, and on the power play he knows what to do and when to do it, and does not often get pressured into poor plays.” – Fredrik Haak, FC Hockey

“Unger Sörum was able to demonstrate his versatile game at the pro level, showing his smarts, his ability to find the slot, and his tenacity. Against J20 competition, his playmaking shone very brightly and could unlock a higher offensive ceiling in his game.” – Luke Sweeney, Dobber Prospects

Strengths

Playmaking vision

Defensive positioning

High motor/effort

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Average skating could use another step

Translate offensive creativity to the pro level

An improved shot could make him a dual offensive threat

NHL Potential

Unger Sörum will be a fun prospect to watch on draft day, because he is an upside pick with an incredibly safe floor. He is a safe bet to become a bottom-six, defensive winger if his offensive game never fully translates against pro players, but there’s also a chance that his playmaking pops at the next level and he becomes a good middle six winger capable of playing the flank on an NHL powerplay.

Risk-Reward

Risk – 1.5/5, Reward – 3.5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 7/10, Defense – 7.5/10

Awards & Achievements

2022-23: J20 SM Silver Medal

2022-23: WJAC-19 Bronze Medal

2022-23: U18 WJC Silver Medal

Felix Unger Sörum Stats

Videos

