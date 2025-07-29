2020 NHL Draft Top 10: Where Are They Now?

The 2020 NHL Entry Draft was the first of two virtual drafts conducted during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, five years later, we can assess the top ten picks from that draft and see how they have developed.

Alexis Lafrenière: New York Rangers

Due to the chaos of the COVID-19-shortened season, the New York Rangers won the draft lottery despite nearly making the playoffs. With the first overall pick, they selected Alexis Lafrenière, a 6-foot-2 winger who had racked up a staggering 112 points in 52 Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) games. With numbers like that, expectations were sky-high.

But over the next five years, Lafrenière’s NHL career was largely underwhelming. After a slow rookie campaign of 21 points in 56 games, he finally broke out in 2023–24, posting 28 goals and 57 points across a full 82-game slate. He shone in the playoffs, adding 14 points in 16 games as the Rangers made it to the Eastern Conference Final before being eliminated. That performance earned him a hefty $7.45 million contract, which runs through the 2031–32 season. While 2024-25 was a down year—not just for Lafrenière, but for the team—I expect him to develop into a consistent 30 to 40-goal scorer as he enters his prime.

Quinton Byfield: Los Angeles Kings

Just a few years ago, many were calling Quinton Byfield a bust. But standing at 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds when he was drafted, Byfield was a force in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), putting up 82 points in 45 games with the Sudbury Wolves. He followed that up with a solid season in the minors after being drafted second overall.

Quinton Byfield, Los Angeles Kings (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

However, his early NHL career was rocky, with five goals and five assists in 45 games during the 2021–22 season with the Los Angeles Kings. His struggles continued the following year, as he managed only three goals and 21 points in 53 games, as injuries further hindered his development. But like Lafrenière, Byfield finally broke out in 2023–24, scoring 20 goals and 55 points in 80 games, establishing himself as a legitimate power forward. He followed that up with another strong campaign last season of 23 goals and 54 points, cementing his place as one of the NHL’s top power forwards, poised to thrive for the next decade.

Tim Stutzle: Ottawa Senators

In September 2018, everyone was laughing at the return the Ottawa Senators got in the Erik Karlsson trade. Now, the joke’s on the San Jose Sharks, who gave up a 2020 first-round pick that turned into Tim Stützle. The Viersen, Germany native impressed in the Deutsche Eishockey League (DEL) with 34 points in 41 games for the Mannheim Eagles, showcasing his elite playmaking ability, although scouts wondered whether his skillset would translate from the slower-paced DEL to the NHL.

Turns out, Stützle, picked third overall, not only kept up, he thrived in the NHL. With a career-high 90 points in 78 games in the 2022-23 season, he has become the face of the Senators franchise and is being paid accordingly, though his $8.35 million cap hit until the 2030-31 season already looks like a bargain. Stützle is a dynamic passer, owns a lethal shot, and isn’t afraid to get physical when needed. He’s the top player from the 2020 Draft class, and he’s still improving.

Lucas Raymond: Detroit Red Wings

Lucas Raymond is currently the best player on the Detroit Red Wings, which says a lot. He just hit a career high of 80 points in 82 games in 2024-25, and he’s only 23 years old. The ceiling is sky high for the fourth overall pick, who continues to evolve into a dynamic offensive force for general manager Steve Yzerman and the Red Wings. With his skill, vision, and high hockey IQ, this was an excellent pick. Raymond is well on his way to becoming a cornerstone piece in Detroit’s rebuild.

Jake Sanderson: Ottawa Senators

With their second top-five pick, the Senators focused on defense and nailed it with Jake Sanderson. One of the few NHL players to come out of Montana, Sanderson honed his game over two seasons at the University of North Dakota before making the leap to the NHL. After a couple of solid 30-plus point campaigns, he broke out last season with 57 points in 80 games from the blue line. A strong physical presence who plays with discipline, Sanderson also earned a spot on Team USA at the Four Nations Face-Off as an extra defenseman. Now a legitimate Norris Trophy contender, he’s poised to be one of the league’s top defensemen for years to come.

Jamie Drysdale: Anaheim Ducks

I had high expectations for Jamie Drysdale when he was with the OHL’s Erie Otters. He was a smooth-skating defenseman who moved the puck exceptionally well and played solid defense, which is why he was picked sixth overall. With the Ducks, he impressed early with a strong 32-point rookie season in 2021-22 before injuries began to derail his development.

In the middle of the 2023–24 season, Drysdale was traded to the Philadelphia Flyers for Cutter Gauthier. Despite the change of scenery, he still hasn’t been able to match the numbers from his rookie campaign. Now on a prove-it contract with the Flyers, Drysdale is looking to get his career back on track and live up to the potential he once showed.

Alexander Holtz: New Jersey Devils

Unfortunately, Alexander Holtz is a perfect example of poor player management by the Devils organization. Under Head Coach Lindy Ruff, Holtz was never utilized properly and was constantly shuffled between the NHL and the American Hockey League. While he consistently performed well in the minors, he was never given a stable role in the NHL.

Rookie mistakes often led to immediate benchings, highlighting how mismanagement can stunt a young player’s development. Holtz eventually recorded a career-high 16 goals and 28 points, but was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights for a modest return during the 2024 offseason. He’s now a solid bottom-six forward, but that’s far from what you hope for with the seventh overall pick.

Jack Quinn: Buffalo Sabres

Jack Quinn isn’t the flashiest or most skilled player, but he plays a reliable, unsung middle-six role for the Buffalo Sabres, and he does it well. With a career high of 15 goals and 39 points last season, Quinn has the potential to reach the 20–25 goal, 45–50 point range in his prime.

Jack Quinn, Buffalo Sabres (Photo by Ben Green/NHLI via Getty Images)

While that may fall short of typical expectations for an eighth overall pick, the Ottawa native has still carved out a solid role for himself and continues to be a dependable presence in Buffalo’s lineup.

Marco Rossi: Minnesota Wild

A rare Austrian presence in the NHL, Marco Rossi broke out last season with 24 goals and 60 points in 82 games for the Minnesota Wild. Though undersized, he makes up for it with high-end skill and creativity. Rossi has proven himself to be a legitimate NHL talent and looks poised to continue developing into a perfect complement to Kirill Kaprizov on Minnesota’s top lines. It’s obvious why the Wild chose him with the ninth overall pick.

Cole Perfetti: Winnipeg Jets

Cole Perfetti is similar to Jack Quinn, but with a bit more offensive upside. With a career high of 50 points last season, he’s established himself as a dependable second-line center who consistently gets the job done. While he may never surpass the 60-point mark, Perfetti remains a solid and respectable selection at tenth overall, bringing steady production and reliability to the Jets’ lineup.

2020 NHL Draft Class Still Producing Stars

The 2020 Draft class was packed with future stars selected in the top ten. Many of these players remain with their original teams, with only a few being moved. Notable first-round stars beyond the top ten include Seth Jarvis (13th overall), Dawson Mercer (18th), and Braeden Schneider (19th). The second round also produced key contributors like JJ Peterka, Brock Faber, and Will Cuylle.

While the third and fourth rounds didn’t yield as many NHL regulars, players like Alex Lafferiere (not to be confused with Alexis Lafreniere), Wyatt Kaiser, and Mikael Pyyhtia made their mark. Later rounds saw players like Devon Levi, Nils Aman, and Matt Kessel, all of whom have logged solid NHL minutes early in their careers. This was a deep draft, especially in the first round, and promises to continue producing NHL stars for years to come.

Sign up for our FREE NHL Prospects & Draft Substack newsletter