Top 5 Coaches in Edmonton Oilers History

On July 14, the Edmonton Oilers made an announcement about major changes to their coaching staff. Gone from the 2024-25 Oilers coaching staff are goalie coach Dustin Schwartz, Glen Gulutzan, who was hired as head coach of the Dallas Stars, and Paul Coffey, who moves upstairs as a special advisor to owner Daryl Katz. In for the 2025-26 season are Paul McFarland, a power-play specialist, Peter Aubry, who will be the new goalie coach; and Connor Allen, who will be in a skills development role.

With the focus on coaches recently, I started thinking about the legacy of all 18 head coaches in Oilers history and who I would consider to be their top five. Counting down from five to number one, here’s my list:

5. Ron Low

1995-1999

.466% Winning Percentage

The reason I have Ron Low so high in the history of Oilers head coaches is he truly was able to get blood from a stone, especially before the salary cap era in the NHL. Low guided the Oilers to 139 wins and 162 losses during his time behind the bench, and missed the playoffs twice, but it was his exploits during the playoffs that have him ranked high. In the first round of the 1997 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Oilers faced the Stars, and upset the heavily favoured Stars 4 games to 3 thanks to an incredible goaltending performance from Curtis Joseph and a series-winning goal from Todd Marchant. It was one of the most exciting series in Oilers history.

The following season, under Low’s guidance, the Oilers managed to beat Stanley Cup contender Colorado Avalanche in Game 7 of their first round series in 1998 with Joseph outplaying Hall of Fame goaltender Patrick Roy. Both of these series wins with Low at the helm were statement wins for a franchise that was behind the eight-ball of the Dallas and Colorado franchises, who outspent them by almost a two-to-one margin. I could imagine how well Low would’ve done had he coached in the salary cap era.

4. Craig MacTavish

2001-2009

.537% Winning Percentage

Craig MacTavish won three Stanley Cups as a player with the Oilers and as head coach guided the franchise to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final in 2006 where the Oilers lost to the Carolina Hurricanes. McTavish knew how to motivate his team and push the right buttons at the right time with his roster over the years. He was a great motivator, tactician and all-around strong hockey mind. He also knew how to evaluate talent and might be best known for selecting Darnell Nurse and future superstar Leon Draisaitl when he was in the general manager’s chair in the 2013 and 2014 NHL Drafts.

3. Kris Knoblauch

2024-2026

.656% Winning Percentage

What has Kris Knoblauch done in his one and three-quarter seasons with the Oilers? Nothing but guide the team to back-to-back Western Conference Championships. His calm demeanour behind the Oilers bench and his ability to be able to read his players so well have him ranked high on the overall list. He has an uncanny ability to insert the right player into the lineup just at the right time. From inserting goalie Calvin Pickard in net in Game 4 of the Oilers’ second round playoff series with the Vancouver Canucks in 2024 to placing Kasperi Kapanen into the lineup against the Vegas Golden Knights in 2025, where he would go on to score the series-clinching goal despite being a healthy scratch for the first nine games of the playoffs.

Head Coach Kris Knoblauch of the Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

It’ll be interesting to see how Knobluach fares with an overhauled coaching staff, and whether he can guide the Oilers to their sixth Stanley Cup championship in franchise history.

2. John Muckler

1990-1991

.531% Winning Percentage

John Muckler is ranked No. 2 on the list because of the masterful job he did in leading the Oilers to their fifth Stanley Cup in 1990. In the first round of the Smythe Division Playoffs, the Oilers met the Winnipeg Jets and had to go with untested goaltender Bill Ranford due to the injury to the great Grant Fuhr. Ranford and the Oilers got off to a shaky start going down 3 games to 1 to the Jets until Ranford found his game, and the rejuvenated Oilers rattled off three straight wins to beat the Jets in seven games. After that Jets series, the Oilers never looked back and eventually beat the Los Angeles Kings in four straight in the second round of the playoffs, and defeated the Chicago Blackhawks in six games in the Western Conference Final. The icing on the cake for Muckler and the Oilers came when they beat the Boston Bruins in the Stanley Cup Final 4 games to 1, with unheralded winger Petr Klima scoring the game winner in the third overtime of Game 1.

Muckler was a Stanley Cup winner because he was a great tactician and motivator. At the time of his passing in 2021, former Oilers defenceman Kevin Lowe paid tribute to Muckler by saying,“ I really believe we won because of the systems by John Muckler and (assistant coach) Teddy Green, and supported by Slats (Sather).

1. Glen Sather

1980-1994

.616% Winning Percentage

Glen Sather is number one on the list of best Oilers coaches of all time, not only for his impressive record of four Stanley Cup championships, but also for his vision, patience and belief in his players. Skeptics think it’s easy to win a Stanley Cup when you have Wayne Gretzky, Mark Messier, Paul Coffey, Jari Kurri and Grant Fuhr on your team. Easier said than done. The Oilers under Sather’s guidance had all the talent in the world, but gained belief in their greatness thanks to Sather. A journeyman player in the NHL and WHA for just over a decade, he learned a lot under the influence of coaches that included Scotty Bowman, Harry Sinden and Emile Francis. He knew how to read the room, how to motivate with toughness and a lighter touch, and gave the young Oilers confidence they never really knew they had.

Sather would not only guide the Oilers to four Stanley Cup championships as head coach, but he also coached Team Canada to a Canada Cup victory in 1984. He moved on from the Oilers franchise on May 26, 2000, after 25 years with the organization. Even though he would go on to coach the New York Rangers and become their general manager, Sather will always be known for his winning ways when he was guiding the Oilers.

Honourable Mention

If this were a top 10 list, you could expand the names of great Oilers coaches to Ted Green, Kevin Lowe, Todd McLellan, and possibly consider Jay Woodcroft and maybe even Ken Hitchcock. Who would your top five Oilers coaches be? And in what order would you rank them? Put your list in the comment section, and let the debate begin.