Edmonton Oilers All-Free Agent Team

Compared to some of the big impact trades the Edmonton Oilers made back in their heyday, they weren’t very active in the free agent market. They made some signings, but many of them didn’t really amount to much. However, there were a select few that were integral to the team’s history, not to mention all the strong signings they have made in more recent times. So the question is: who have been the best?

Related: The Night the Goalies Threw Down: Smith and Talbot Re-Ignite the Battle of Alberta

We’ve already looked at what an all-trade team would look like in Oilers history, and it was very impressive. This team looks a bit different, with a healthy mix of young and old players. It should be noted this squad includes unrestricted free agent signings, while also mentioning some restricted free agents in the honourable mentions. So without further ado, let’s look at what an all-free agent team would look like for the Oilers.

Left Wing: Evander Kane

One of the many controversial signings the Oilers have made in recent memory proved to be quite the success. Evander Kane joined the team midway through the 2021-22 season after an ugly exit from his tenure with the San Jose Sharks. He jumped in and immediately made an impact, recording 39 points in 43 games, and then came the playoffs. Kane made his name known in Edmonton in the 2022 Postseason when he potted 13 goals in 15 games and 17 points total. He was rewarded that offseason with a multi-year extension, and it wasn’t until this summer that he was shipped off to the Vancouver Canucks in a cap-clearing move.

Evander Kane, former Edmonton Oiler (Walter Tychnowicz-Imagn Images)

Kane was a lightning rod every time he was in the lineup and was constantly running guys through the boards and dropping the gloves if need be. He was the ideal playoff player and a good person in the community. He amassed 111 points in his time with the Oilers, and his presence on the ice and with the team will always have a special place in Edmonton.

Some honourable mentions for this position are Dustin Penner, Ken Linseman, and Milan Lucic.

Centre: Craig MacTavish

Speaking of a bit controversial, Craig MacTavish was definitely the best centre the Oilers signed as a free agent in their history. In eight full seasons, he was as consistent as they come, posting 30-plus points each time and in the almost-full season he played before being traded in 1994, he still managed 26 points. He is mostly remembered around the league as the last player to ever play without a helmet. In saying that, it is easy to infer the kind of tough and smart player MacTavish was, since he preferred to play without a bucket. Though he was never the star of the show, he was integral to those winning Oiler teams.

MacTavish signed with the Oilers while he was a free agent in jail in 1985. That’s what makes him a bit controversial. Despite his misdoings, he was still a stellar hockey player. He won four Stanley Cups, was named to an All-Star Game, and is in the Edmonton Oilers Hall of Fame.

Other players to consider at the centre position are Petr Sykora, Adam Henrique, and Mattias Janmark.

Right Wing: Zach Hyman

Let’s move away from some of the free agents who came to Edmonton with past troubles and talk about a guy everyone loves. Zach Hyman has been an absolute killer since the moment he put on an Oilers jersey. In four seasons with the team, he has never recorded fewer than 44 points in a season, including a career-high 83 in 2022-23. He also had a career-high in goals in the 2023-24 season with a staggering 54. He is a complete 200-foot player who consistently brings energy to the lineup every night, especially in the playoffs. Hyman led the 2025 Playoff field in hits with 111, and that’s despite missing the last seven games due to injury.

Zach Hyman, Edmonton Oilers (Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

Hyman came to Edmonton in the summer of 2021 on a seven-year deal at $5.5 million per season. At this rate, that is looking like a steal of a deal. Toronto Maple Leafs’ management is probably still shaking their heads. Other players to mention include Steve Staios, Corey Perry, and Connor Brown.

Defenseman: Charlie Huddy

A defenceman who could rack up the points and shut down the opponent, Charlie Huddy could do it all. He was a beloved great in the organization who was trouble for other teams every night and every season. He recorded a career-high 57 points in the 1982-83 season, and was a double-digit point scorer almost every other season with the Oilers in his career. He was reliable in both regular and postseason play, as he also ranked in the top 10 in scoring in the 1985 Playoffs with an impressive 20 points. Additionally, he won the plus/minus award in 1983. He had some strong play that showed at both ends of the ice.

Huddy was signed as a free agent in the team’s first year as a franchise in 1979. He would stick around all the way until the spring of 1991. He is a five-time Stanley Cup champion and is in the Oilers Hall of Fame.

Defenseman: Randy Gregg

Though this second spot was tough to decide, the edge goes to the guy who may be an overlooked part of the dynasty. Randy Gregg, like MacTavish, was another consistent member of the Oilers in the 80s. He posted 20-plus points in each full season he played, except one, and always showed up in the playoffs as well. He was the third-highest scoring Oilers defenceman in the 1984 Playoffs and was a plus-15, good for top-five on the team and a Stanley Cup ring. He was an exceptional two-way defenceman that maybe doesn’t get as much recognition as guys like Huddy or Paul Coffey. Nonetheless, he has his place in the team’s history.

Gregg joined the team in 1982 as a free agent from overseas and was with Edmonton until 1990. He won five Stanley Cups with the Oilers and is in the team’s Hall of Fame. The other candidates worth a mention are Evan Bouchard, Sheldon Souray, and Brett Kulak.

Goalie: Mike Smith

He may not be the greatest goalie in franchise history, but he sure had his moments. Mike Smith was a character to remember in NHL history, and he showed out for the Oilers in the big moments. Playing the last three seasons of his career in Oil Country, he never posted a save percentage (SV%) lower than .902 in a season. He played 99 regular season games and 21 playoff games, and despite him getting up there in age, his game stayed high-quality. His most impressive run was the 2022 Postseason when he went 8-6 and posted a .913 SV% to guide the Oilers to a Western Conference Final appearance; their first since 2006.

Smith is also vividly remembered by all for his big tilt with former Calgary Flames goaltender (and former Oilers goalie) Cam Talbot during a Battle of Alberta brawl. He earned a spot in Oilers fans’ hearts for life with that one.

Mike Smith, former Edmonton Oiler (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Some honourable mentions for the goalie position are Calvin Pickard, Mikko Koskinen, and Nikolai Khabibulin.

Despite the Oilers not being very busy in the free agent market back during the dynasty days, as mentioned, this team is still pretty good. The only question now is: all in their prime, which team wins between the all-trade team and the all-free agent team?