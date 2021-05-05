Ranking NHL Team Logos

The NHL has some of the most historic and unique logos in the entire world of sports. With the Seattle Kraken now in the fold, we can rank 32 logos around the league. There are many great logos, but there are some that reign supreme over all others.

Here’s my ranking of the logos of the 32 NHL teams. Remember, this is my personal preference, so feel free to add your opinion in the comments below.

32. Ottawa Senators

I don’t like the Senators’ color scheme. It could be a lot cleaner with pure gold and red rather than the brownish-gold and red. One cool thing about the logo is the head of a Roman general, representing strength and determination.

Ottawa Senators Logo

The vintage logo of the 1990s is their best look, a design with “Ottawa Senators” on it.

Ottawa Senators jersey 1992-93 (Courtesy Andrew M. Greenstein http://www.nhluniforms.com/index.html)

The team wasn’t good in the era of this logo and jersey, but I thought it was a sharper look than what they have today. I think the colors could have been better, but the jerseys looked solid. Word has it they will go back to a familiar look for 2020-21.

31. Anaheim Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks’ logo isn’t good enough. It hasn’t helped that it replaced the legendary Mighty Ducks logo. The colors aren’t very appealing.

Anaheim Ducks Logo

They should try and go back to the Mighty Ducks logo, this logo could be a bit better if there was more orange and less of that weird brown/gold.

30. Florida Panthers

The Florida Panthers’ logo looks more like one for a soccer team than for an NHL team. Their older logo was much better — this is nowhere near as fierce.

Florida Panthers Logo

I’m a fan of the colors, but I also liked the yellow/gold color that they had with the old one. The logos with a badge-like shape don’t do it for me. While I like the Panther in the logo, the rest of it is not good enough.

Scott Mellanby, Florida Panthers (Rick Stewart /Allsport)

The logo of the Scott Mellanby era is far better than the one they have now. While I don’t think I would advocate them returning to this look, they can do a better job.

They make up for their logo of today with sharp jerseys and a clean color scheme.

29. Washington Capitals

I am not a fan of logos that are mainly letters rather than a mascot, so I preferred the early Alex Ovechkin days with the “Screaming Eagle” design.

Washington Capitals Logo

Their secondary logo with the eagle is much better than their main logo. This style would be better with a brighter, more vibrant color scheme. Either way, this is not it.

28. Dallas Stars

I’ve always thought that the Stars should have gone with a yellow and green color scheme, similar to the Minnesota North Stars that came before them. The brownish-gold and green in their early days in Dallas was better than the silver, white, and green they sport now.

Current Dallas Stars logo

The Stars won the Stanley Cup wearing the brownish-gold uniforms. While that was an old-school look, it is still better than the new-school look they have now.

Early days of the Dallas Stars

This all goes back to the fact that the Stars should have kept the same colors as the North Stars. That would’ve been a much cleaner look — can you imagine a 2019-20 uniform set with those colors? It would be special.

The original Minnesota North Stars logo

The color scheme is sharp and the logo is great. Just make it a Dallas version and you have something. The current look is solid, but not good enough to make it to the top 25 of this list.

27. Columbus Blue Jackets

I’m all for the color scheme and patriotism shown in the Blue Jackets’ logo, but I think they have had better looks before than they do now.

Current Columbus Blue Jackets logo

The original logo for the Blue Jackets was more vibrant and an overall better look than the current one, in my opinion.

Blue Jackets logo from 2000-2007

The colors for this logo are lighter and sharper, while the hockey stick is something that shows them as a hockey club.

But if we are all being honest, the main logo for Columbus should be the cannon design.

Blue Jackets’ Third Jersey Logo

The colors are top-notch: navy blue, baby blue, and cream. This would be one of the best logos in the league if it were the primary for the Blue Jackets. I love that they wear it as their third jersey, but making this the main one would be a huge win.

26. Los Angeles Kings

The Kings’ logo is quite bland and boring. The colors being black, white, and gray doesn’t do it for me. All six logos they had before the two similar ones they have had since 2011 have been better.

Current Los Angeles Kings Logo

The first logo the Kings ever had is better than what they have now. I have always loved the yellow and purple scheme that they once used. It is much more vibrant.

First Los Angeles Kings Logo

The logo the Kings had when they made the earth-shattering Wayne Gretzky trade in 1988 was superb. While the colors may be boring, the design is great. The crown and shape of the shield to go with the “Kings” font are pristine.

1988-1998 Kings Logo

Finally, the logo from the 2000s took on a very Sacramento Kings look. The purple and silver look with black and white accents is solid, and something I still prefer.

Kings logo from 2002-2011

Overall, anything other than what they have now would work for me. Their logos of the past are far better than the present one.

25. Winnipeg Jets

I’m only going to base this off of the current organization and its history. Meaning that the only logos in this Jets’ franchise history are the current one and the Atlanta Thrashers logo.

As for the current logo, I wish they would do something similar to what the original Jets had in the 1990s before moving to Phoenix. The logo now sports an average color scheme and design. It isn’t the worst, but it is nowhere near the best.

Current Winnipeg Jets Logo

While it has nothing to do with Winnipeg or the Jets, the Thrashers logo was glorious. Bright colors and a unique design that was sharp. It’s too bad that Atlanta could not hold onto a hockey team for the second time.

Atlanta Thrashers Logo

The Jets’ current third jersey, as seen in the middle below, is an example of what a great color scheme looks like.

The lighter blue to go along with the sharp logo is superb. If they tweaked the logo and added a little red in there and made the jersey in home and away colors, they would surely shoot up this list.

The Jets’ Current Jerseys

24. Carolina Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes logo is solid. We are entering the “solid” part of the list and the Hurricanes represent that for me. The logo they first had after relocating from Hartford, has hardly changed. The colors appear brighter now than they were then and the shape is cleaner.

Current Carolina Hurricanes Logo

The Hartford Whalers’ logo of the past was unique. The green and blue color combo was something that I liked. Had they kept the same name when moving to Carolina, that would not have been better to me.

It was fun to see the Hurricanes honor the Whalers with the retro uniforms they wore during the 2019-20 season, but what they have now is slightly better.

Hartford Whalers Logo

The Hurricanes alternate logo is pristine. Their black alternate jerseys are glorious and I would be thrilled if they ever switched the look to their number one logo.

Carolina Hurricanes’ Justin Williams is congratulated by Nino Niederreiter. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Either way, the Hurricanes history of logos is solid.

23. Arizona Coyotes

I’ll just say that if the Coyotes’ primary logo was the “kachina,” they would be in the top 10 of this list. Their logo as of right now is ok, but not good enough to crack into the top 20.

Current Arizona Coyotes Logo

Onto the kachina, a popular logo and their original when they were the Phoenix Coyotes. The color and design of the kachina are unique and something that everyone admires.

Original Coyotes Logo (Chris Creamer’s SportsLogos.Net)

The Coyotes use of the kachina logo is fine now, but they should go with the flow and make a road-style white version of the jersey. We all know they should make it their main logo, but that doesn’t seem realistic now.

Arizona Coyotes goaltender Calvin Pickard (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

It’s also easy to forget that before moving to Phoenix, they were the original home of the Jets until 1996 and had the best logo in Winnipeg’s hockey history.

Jets Logo from 1990-1996 before moving to PHX (Chris Creamer’s SportsLogos.Net)

22. Nashville Predators

I like the color scheme of the Predators and I think their logo is solid but could be better with some touch-ups to the design.

Current Nashville Predators Logo

I do think the current one is the best in their 20-plus year history. I think they should have less of the white color and more of the gold/navy blue in it to make it sharper.

Their original logo was similar to the current one but was much uglier. The orange and teal colors are odd, to begin with. I like the shape and the design to a degree, but they improved it much more when it was re-done in 2011. If this was still their logo, it would be in the bottom five.

Nashville Predators Logo from 1998-2011

21. San Jose Sharks

The Sharks have technically had four different logos in their nearly 30-year history, but they have not changed it much over that time. Their current is certainly their best in their history.

Current San Jose Sharks Logo

Their first featured a black shark with a yellow-ish hockey stick and a straight triangle, as well as the teal being greener than it is now. I would agree that this one is the second-best in their history.

Similar Style to Sharks’ First Logo

The Sharks are the prime example of a solid logo history. Nothing over the top or flashy — just a solid design. They have done a great job of not changing too much, which is a good thing.

20. New Jersey Devils

Once settling down as the New Jersey Devils, they’ve seen little to no change in their logo. However, their history as a franchise is unique.

Starting off with their current logo, they have darkened the red in the “NJ,” as it was a brighter red from 1992 to 1999. I like the current version, but it isn’t good enough to break into the top 15. The Devils’ logo in general is iconic in hockey.

Current New Jersey Devils Logo

Before becoming the Rockies and moving to Colorado in 1976, there was a team in Kansas City. I’ve always liked the color scheme that the Scouts had. With a unique logo and great uniforms, if there is ever another team in Kansas City, revitalizing this scheme would be fantastic.

Kansas City Scouts 1974-75 (Courtesy Andrew M. Greenstein http://www.nhluniforms.com/index.html)

The Rockies used a similar color scheme. This was also a fantastic look and rivals what they did in Kansas City. The logo is better than the Scouts’, but it’s close — a cool look overall.

Colorado Rockies Jersey

Finally, we have reached the Devils original logo from 1983 to 1992. This was virtually the same one as they have now, but instead of black, it’s green. I love this Christmas-looking color combination.

The Devils’ original color combinations from 1983-1992 (sportslogos.net).

This was a great look and the Devils still have an alternate jersey featuring this logo. I would not mind seeing them make the change back to this someday.

19. Tampa Bay Lightning

The Lightning has one of the best names and color schemes in the league. If their logo was more unique, they would break into the top 10 on this list. I love blue and white, though I must say I miss the black they used to have in their logo. They unveiled this design in 2011.

Current Tampa Bay Lightning Logo

Their logos from 1992 to 2007 were absolute classics. They won their only Stanley Cup in franchise history in 2004 with that logo and jersey. They went away from black in 2011. They have a black third jersey, but it doesn’t do it for me.

Dan Boyle, Tampa Bay Lightning (Photo by Bruce Bennett Studios via Getty Images Studios/Getty Images)

I think the Lightning could improve their current logo by adding a black outline to it. Maybe it wouldn’t look good, but it is worth a try. Either way, the Lightning have never had a bad logo, in my opinion.

18. Buffalo Sabres

The Sabres have had an odd logo history, starting out great and falling apart through the many years of the franchise.

The look they had from 2010 to 2020 was solid, although going back to the royal blue in 2020-21 will be great. Their logo is fierce, but the color scheme is not good enough with the navy blue.

Sabres Logo from 2010-2020

From 2006 to 2010, they had one of the weirdest logos in the league. I like the colors of it and the red eye, but it was very weird. I’m glad they went back to their roots after this look.

2006-2010 Sabres Logo

Their logo from 1996 to 2006 was horrendous. Just bad overall — not enough color scheme diversity or overall shape. Getting away from that logo was a great move and something they have improved upon since.

Sabres Logo from 1996-2006

17. Edmonton Oilers

Similar to the Sabres, I liked the Edmonton Oilers logo when it had royal blue in it rather than navy blue. The design is solid and classic, but the color scheme is what pushes them back to 17 on this list.

Current Oilers Logo

From 1996 to 2011, they really shook things up with their logo color scheme, adding a tan-like orange color with navy blue and some red around the logo.

That logo was bad and I am happy they did away with it less than a decade ago, Connor McDavid would look weird in a jersey with that awful logo.

Oilers Logo from 1996-2011

The classic royal blue and orange logo they had when Wayne Gretzky and company won four Cups was the best they had. The team should go back to that if they want to jump into the top 10 on this list.

UNIONDALE, NY – 1983: Wayne Gretzky #99 of the Edmonton Oilers skates with the puck during an NHL game against the New York Islanders circa 1983 at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. (Photo by B Bennett/Bruce Bennett Studios/Getty Images)

16. New York Islanders

The first Islanders logo may have been the best one. (from ‘The Islanders’ Long Island logo comes with history and pride,’ Newsday, 04/24/2019) They have had a similar look for years, with the exception of the fisherman from 1995-1997.

Their current logo has a fantastic color scheme with a good design. It has had few changes since its creation in 1973, and it remains solid overall, making it the second-best New York hockey club logo.

New York Islanders Current Logo

The fisherman logo is a weird one. I like it, but I don’t think it was a long-term logo for them. It wasn’t, as they did away with it after a few seasons, but it remains an odd chapter for the Islanders.

Islanders Fisherman Logo from 1995-1997

Overall, the logo history of the team has seen little changes, but the first design was great. No reason to mess with it and they haven’t.

15. Seattle Kraken

Despite having not played a game yet, the Kraken has already cracked into the top 15 on this list. Their logo features a great color scheme and a good design. It is the perfect first logo for an expansion franchise and one that they can keep for many seasons to come.

Current Seattle Kraken Logo

If there weren’t so many pristine logos in the NHL, the Kraken could be in the top 10. They really nailed it with this logo. The touch of red tops it all off. Great job, Seattle.

14. Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks have had a unique, yet classic logo history and I’ve always admired it. They have had great color schemes and designs over the years.

Their current logo is good, although it could be better if it featured more green like their uniforms. They made a good decision prior to this season in removing the “Vancouver” lettering.

Current Canucks Logo

Their logo history from 1970 to 2007 is tremendous — one of the best in the league. They would be in the top 10 if they used one of these now. In 1970, they had the infamous “stick in rink” logo with a great color scheme of the green and blue. They use this on one of their alternate jerseys now.

First Canucks Logo

From 1978 to 1997, they had one of the best color schemes in the league — a beautiful skate logo with black, orange and gold. They have another alternate jersey now that shows that logo in all of its glory. It was one of their best, but it gets better.

Alexander Moligny, Vancouver Canucks, Apr. 6 1996 (Jamie Squire/Allsport)

Finally, their logo from 1997 to 2007 was the best of the franchise’s history. A beautiful orca, similar to what they have now, but with better colors. The light blue with the dark red is a perfect combination, and they should go back to that. That logo was perfect.

1997-2007 Canucks Logo

13. Minnesota Wild

Since their birth in 2000, the Wild have had one logo design. They had “Minnesota Wild” lettering over it until 2013, but the design has stayed the same this entire time.

They could’ve been like many teams and changed up their look after a decade, but they have stayed with their original design and it has been the right move. The colors are perfect and the design is good. They are very close to being a top 10 team, which is impressive considering they have had one primary logo for two decades.

Current Minnesota Wild Logo

Props to the Wild for having a good logo and bringing hockey back to one of the biggest hockey states in the US.

12. St. Louis Blues

The Blues have had a number of looks over the years — a total of eight logos since their birth in 1967. Their first logo featured the glorious blue and yellow, a fantastic classic look.

As far as their current logo, they have blue, navy blue and gold. It’s a good look, but if they went back to the classic logo they first had, I wouldn’t be opposed.

Current Blues Logo

For most of the 1980s and 1990s, the Blues added red to their various logos. While I don’t think that look could have lasted into the 2000s, it was fun for that period of time. We saw some great Brett Hull years with that look, as well as a short Gretzky stint. The club bringing the red alternate jersey back for 2019-20 was an excellent move.

Blues Logo from 1989-1998

Overall, the Blues have likely had too many logos in their 53 seasons, but all of them have been solid. Their best was likely in the past, but I believe they have stayed consistent throughout.

11. Calgary Flames

The design of the Flames’ logo is superb, but the color scheme is what knocks it back on this list. I believe the red and gold together would be far better without the black in it. Their past history without it was great.

Current Flames Logo

From 1980-1994, after moving from Atlanta, the Calgary club sported one of the best logos in hockey — beautiful design with gold and red, and a fantastic uniform to go along with it. The Flames won their first and only Cup in 1989 with this very logo.

Flames Logo 1980-1994

From 1972 to 1980, the Flames resided in Atlanta, Georgia. The Atlanta Flames, despite their brief history, had a great logo. It’s unfortunate that hockey didn’t work in Atlanta back then, but the Calgary club had a great design to go off of for their logo.

Atlanta Flames Logo and Jersey

10. New York Rangers

If there weren’t so many great logos around the NHL, the Rangers would be in the top five with their fantastic logo.

Another classic original six club, the Rangers’ logo has been a similar style for the last 93 years. The American color scheme of red, white and blue is one of the best. The simple, yet unique style is tremendous.

Current Rangers Logo

From 1978 to 1998 when the Rangers used a lighter blue color on their logo, that may have been their best logo of all-time. The last time they won the Cup was in 1994, sporting that lighter blue design on their sweaters.

Rangers Logo from 1978-1998

From 1936 to 1977, they had multiple variations of a similar logo, but with navy blue. They have used many shades of blue in their various designs over the years, it took them a while to find the right look. In 1971, they finally found the font and shape, and have had the same design with different shades of blue since. Their first-ever logo was a sign of what was to come — it is a different shape, but a similar design.

First Ever Rangers Logo

9. Vegas Golden Knights

It was a tough call to pick the Golden Knights’ logo over the Rangers, but here we are. I like the color scheme for Vegas, as well as their jerseys. Many believe that the Kraken have a better logo than the Golden Knights, but I disagree. Both of the newest expansion clubs have great logos, but I give Vegas the edge over Seattle.

Current Golden Knights Logo

The Golden Knights’ secondary logo is great and leaves many possibilities on a potential third jersey the club might have in the 2020-21 season. The hint of red on their jersey and secondary logo is genius.

Golden Knights Secondary Logo

8. Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers have had the same logo design for their entire existence, which goes back to the 1967 expansion. The only change came in 1999 when they went to a more burnt orange over the regular orange.

Their current logo is excellent — one of the best of the teams from the 1967 expansion. The color scheme for the Flyers is tremendous with orange, black, and white.

Current Flyers Logo

If you look at their logo from 1967 to 1999, the only real change you see is the shade change of the orange. It’s a great logo and I believe they made it better with the slight change in the main color.

Bobby Clarke, Philadelphia Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

7. Colorado Avalanche

Similar to the Flyers, the Avalanche have had one true logo design in their 25 years. The one change came in 1999, when their main burgundy color shifted its shade. In that same change, they made the blue darker in the logo.

Related: Longest Stanley Cup Droughts

The design is perfect for the name “Avalanche.” It looks fantastic and is absolutely worthy of a top 10 spot. Many were upset that the Avalanche became a club after the move from Quebec, but at least they nailed the logo design. Oh, they won two Cups, too.

Current Avalanche Logo

As for their prior history in Quebec as the Nordiques, they had a great logo then and they kept it great after their departure. It was very smart for them to keep a similar color scheme as the Nordiques too.

Joe Sakic began his career with the Quebec Nordiques.

The logo in Quebec was fantastic, to say the least, and would be in the top five if it was still around today.

6. Boston Bruins

The Bruins are another original six team in the top 10. Their logo and overall history is classic, and among the greatest in league history. The Bruins also have a solid history of secondary logos to go along with the main one.

Current Bruins Logo

They had brown and gold as their color scheme from 1924 to 1934 and had an actual mascot “bruin” until 1932. The “B’s” nickname is perfect, based on its logo design over the last 88 years.

Despite it not being a unique design, their logo from 1934 was tremendous. It lacked some detail, but as simple as it was, it was still a great look that they went back to for the 2019 Winter Classic.

Bruins Logo 1934-1949

Either way, all of the logos used by the Bruins throughout their history have been classics — one of the best in the history of the sport.

5. Montreal Canadiens

You are going to see a lot of the original six clubs in the top five. The Canadiens have the most Cups in league history, and also have one of the greatest logos.

Pristine color scheme and a classic design is what you get with Montreal. The detail is superb — this is another case where they would be top three if there weren’t so many great logos.

Current Canadiens Logo

We won’t dive too far into the Habs’ logo history as there are so many, but it is impressive. From the 1930s to the 1950s, the Canadiens sported a lighter red color in their logo, which actually may look better now than it did then.

One other fun logo was their one-year leaf logo used in 1912. It’s very unique and Canadian. The color scheme was perfect with the design, this logo is forgotten in Canadiens history.

1912 Canadiens Logo

4. Chicago Blackhawks

The evolution of the Blackhawks’ logo is impressive. While it has been the same since 1965, it is still a great logo. The color scheme is great, it ties in perfectly to the history of the Blackhawks.

(Chris Creamer’s SportsLogos.Net) Current Blackhawks Logo

From 1926 to 1965, they had variations of this unique design, with slight changes every few years. The logo goes with the name perfectly and that is one thing that they have that some teams don’t.

The circled design with the logo in the middle of it is something they could have stuck with. They went back to the 1920s and 1930s for their 2019 Winter Classic jersey.

3. Toronto Maple Leafs

The Leafs are another classic original six club. Their logo has been similar, but different over the last 90-plus years. It has done nothing but change for the better for a long time.

Their current design is great. The detail of the leaf and font is superb. It is certainly worthy of a top-three spot.

Current Leafs Logo

They had the less detailed leaf logo until 2016 when they went back to a similar logo of the 1960s with a more complex design on the leaf. Making this change was the right move.

(Toronto Maple Leafs hockey club) Old Leafs Logo

2. Pittsburgh Penguins

The only non-original six team in the top five is the Penguins, the five-time Cup champions who came into the league in 1967. Their current logo is excellent, and the gold and black color scheme are far better than the brown-gold and black they had prior.

Current Penguins Logo

I was a big fan of the “Robo-Penguin” design of the 1990s and early 2000s. The Mario Lemieux era in Pittsburgh was a big selling point for that design. I would love to see them go back to that logo — they would likely be in the same position on this list if they did.

Lemieux overcame incredible odds to dominate the 1992-’93 season. (Tony McCune/Wikimedia)

Overall, the Penguins have a consistently excellent logo history. Their color schemes have mostly been great, and their shake-ups, like in the 1970s and 2000s have worked.

1. Detroit Red Wings

The No.1 position could not be anybody else. The Red Wings have one of the most classic logos in the history of sports. They have had the same logo since 1949 for good reason, it is superb. The design is perfect and the colors are simple, yet terrific.

Current Red Wings Logo

There isn’t much more that can be said other than this is the best logo in the league and it isn’t close. The logo is widely known in the world of sports, its simple design is perfect for the city they play in. The classic “winged wheel” has worked in Detroit forever.

Overall, the NHL has a lot of good logos and a few great ones. as well. The classic logos take over when you reach the top five. The league is strong and only getting stronger when it comes to branding — they just have to get better at marketing.