Trey Augustine – 2023 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Trey Augustine

2022-23 Team: USNTDP Juniors (USHL)

Date of Birth: Feb. 23, 2005

Place of Birth: South Lyon, Michigan, USA

Height: 6-foot-1, Weight: 179 pounds

Catches: Left

Position: G

NHL Draft Eligibility: First-Year Eligible

Rankings

Trey Augustine is contending to be one of the top goalies in the 2023 Draft class. After a stellar performance at the World Junior Championship in Halifax and Moncton, Augustine started climbing the draft rankings. Entering the tournament, the Americans did not have a starting goaltender locked into place, and he made the most of his opportunity and took the crease.

Trey Augustine, USNTDP (Rena Laverty / USA Hockey’s NTDP)

Augustine has excellent reflexes and moves around the crease very effectively. His positioning is as good as it can get, and he is always in the right place to make the save. His ability to track the puck through traffic is outstanding, and gives his team confidence every start he makes. On top of his excellent vision and agility, he has a terrific glove hand and utilizes it very well. When the opposition is coming off the rush, he stands big in his net, and doesn’t give the shooter much to work with.

Latest News & Highlights

A goaltender like Augustine is rare to come by. If he was two or three inches taller he would be one of the most highly touted prospects of the 2023 Draft, and his skill set would have him in the same conversation as other young goaltenders such as Sebastian Cossa. Regardless of the slightly undersized build, Augustine is an excellent young goaltender that will make an impact at the NHL level.

Michigan State commit Trey Augustine faced his future team last night. Made some impressive saves and looked comfortable doing so.



Excited to see him in the green & white pic.twitter.com/g6TXmcdG0z — Michigan State Hockey Hub (@MSU_H_H) October 2, 2022

Augustine is committed to Michigan State for 2023-24, and will have a chance to earn the starting role with the club. How he progresses in the NCAA will be telling on just how far his talent can take him. The future is bright for him, and with another strong showing at the 2024 World Juniors, his stock could rise quite high.

Trey Augustine – NHL Draft Projection

In a draft class with no goaltenders that stand out as the clear top pick in the draft, Augustine has a good chance at being the first goaltender selected. He will likely end up being selected in the early second round, as some teams with multiple second-round selections will look to take a goaltender with good potential.

Quotables

“(Saros) is a reflexive goaltender, same with Augustine,” a scout said. “Augustine isn’t big so he has to rely on his movements, and they’re swift and focused. He doesn’t waste his movements and doesn’t push himself out of position all too often.” -Steven Ellis, Daily Faceoff

“He has strong lateral movements, great athleticism, tracks the puck very well and has great poise and confidence in the crease. He’s positionally sound as he’s always square with the shooter and has a great glove hand.” -Peter Baracchini, The Hockey Writers

Strengths

Puck Tracking

Agility

Lateral Movements

Under Construction – Improvements To Make

Slightly Undersized

Rebound Control

NHL Potential

Augustine has all of the skills required to be a starting goaltender in the NHL. Despite being on the smaller side of most starting goalies, he has enough agility and talent to make up for it in similar ways Juuse Saros does. He may not reach the upper echelon among starting goaltenders, but he will earn the confidence from his team and could develop into a strong starting goaltender.

Risk-Reward Potential

Risk – 2/5, Reward – 4/5

