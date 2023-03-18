Trey Augustine – 2023 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Trey Augustine
2022-23 Team: USNTDP Juniors (USHL)
Date of Birth: Feb. 23, 2005
Place of Birth: South Lyon, Michigan, USA
Height: 6-foot-1, Weight: 179 pounds
Catches: Left
Position: G
NHL Draft Eligibility: First-Year Eligible
Rankings
- NHL Central Scouting (NA Goalies): #3
- Elite Prospects: #43
- TSN/Bob McKenzie: #57
- The Hockey Writers (Baracchini): #31
- The Hockey Writers (Horn): #41
Trey Augustine is contending to be one of the top goalies in the 2023 Draft class. After a stellar performance at the World Junior Championship in Halifax and Moncton, Augustine started climbing the draft rankings. Entering the tournament, the Americans did not have a starting goaltender locked into place, and he made the most of his opportunity and took the crease.
Augustine has excellent reflexes and moves around the crease very effectively. His positioning is as good as it can get, and he is always in the right place to make the save. His ability to track the puck through traffic is outstanding, and gives his team confidence every start he makes. On top of his excellent vision and agility, he has a terrific glove hand and utilizes it very well. When the opposition is coming off the rush, he stands big in his net, and doesn’t give the shooter much to work with.
A goaltender like Augustine is rare to come by. If he was two or three inches taller he would be one of the most highly touted prospects of the 2023 Draft, and his skill set would have him in the same conversation as other young goaltenders such as Sebastian Cossa. Regardless of the slightly undersized build, Augustine is an excellent young goaltender that will make an impact at the NHL level.
Augustine is committed to Michigan State for 2023-24, and will have a chance to earn the starting role with the club. How he progresses in the NCAA will be telling on just how far his talent can take him. The future is bright for him, and with another strong showing at the 2024 World Juniors, his stock could rise quite high.
Trey Augustine – NHL Draft Projection
In a draft class with no goaltenders that stand out as the clear top pick in the draft, Augustine has a good chance at being the first goaltender selected. He will likely end up being selected in the early second round, as some teams with multiple second-round selections will look to take a goaltender with good potential.
Quotables
“(Saros) is a reflexive goaltender, same with Augustine,” a scout said. “Augustine isn’t big so he has to rely on his movements, and they’re swift and focused. He doesn’t waste his movements and doesn’t push himself out of position all too often.” -Steven Ellis, Daily Faceoff
“He has strong lateral movements, great athleticism, tracks the puck very well and has great poise and confidence in the crease. He’s positionally sound as he’s always square with the shooter and has a great glove hand.” -Peter Baracchini, The Hockey Writers
Strengths
- Puck Tracking
- Agility
- Lateral Movements
Under Construction – Improvements To Make
- Slightly Undersized
- Rebound Control
NHL Potential
Augustine has all of the skills required to be a starting goaltender in the NHL. Despite being on the smaller side of most starting goalies, he has enough agility and talent to make up for it in similar ways Juuse Saros does. He may not reach the upper echelon among starting goaltenders, but he will earn the confidence from his team and could develop into a strong starting goaltender.
Risk-Reward Potential
Risk – 2/5, Reward – 4/5
