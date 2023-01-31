NHL Draft Rankings: Horn’s Top 64 for January

Now that the 2023 World Juniors are firmly in the rearview mirror, it’s time to take another deep-dive into the top prospects for the 2023 Draft. There has been a lot of hockey since my last rankings and tons of prospects are on the move as a result.

Connor Bedard Adam Fantilli Matvei Michkov (The Hockey Writers)

Connor Bedard has made the competition for first overall a one horse race, absolutely dominating at the World Juniors where he clearly looked several steps ahead of his competitors Adam Fantilli and Leo Carlsson. Each of those guys played quite well at the tournament for draft eligible players, but nobody at the tournament of any age could hand the offensive pressure of Bedard.

A few of the players who have moved up substantially on this board are Zach Benson, Oliver Moore, and Colby Barlow. Benson has been electric for the Western Hockey League’s (WHL) Winnipeg Ice this year, and has been the team’s best player more often than not even though teammates Conor Geekie and Matthew Savoie were both selected in the top-11 of the 2022 Draft. Moore has identified himself as the second best prospect out of the NTDP this season, behind only Will Smith (and the gap isn’t that big in my mind). Smith is flanked by the two best wingers in the program while Moore has found incredible success without that level of supporting talent. Finally, Barlow has been one of the best goal scorers in junior hockey so far this year, scoring 36 goals in just 42 Ontario Hockey League (OHL), a 56-goal pace over the rest of the season.

Of course, there are also some prospects who dropped in this edition of my rankings, including Brayden Yager and David Reinbacher. Yager is a prospect that I fully expect to still be drafted very early on draft day, I just haven’t been that impressed with his game this year. I’d be quite surprised if he slid all the way to 16 (where I have him ranked), because a right-handed centre with his shot has a ton of value to NHL teams. Reinbacher has fallen slightly on my list through no fault of his own, but because of the excellent play of prospects around him. I’m a big fan of his and he’s still my top ranked defenseman in this draft, it has just become harder to rank him above certain forward prospects who have really begun to establish themselves.

Without further ado, let’s get into the January edition of my 2023 NHL Draft Rankings.

1. Connor Bedard, C, Regina Pats (WHL)

Defining Attribute: Elite Goalscorer no Matter the Stage

Expectations were unfairly high for Connor Bedard coming into his draft year, with the “generational talent” label floating around in many draft conversations. To say he has met those expectations would be a profound understatement. Bedard has crushed all expectations this year and has firmly planted himself in the first overall position. I can’t think of a first overall pick so far above the rest of the competition since Connor McDavid back in 2015, of course some tried to argue for Jack Eichel (as they do now for Adam Fantilli), but that argument doesn’t hold up well. Auston Matthews had Patrik Laine, Jack Hughes had Kaapo Kakko, and Alexis Lafreniere had Quinton Byfiled, it’s hard for top prospects to separate themselves from the pack but Bedard has done just that.

WELCOME TO THE BEDARD SHOW! Wins it in OT for 🇨🇦!!! Hell of a performance from Slovakia especially their Tendy! pic.twitter.com/ZNwH9wYcC0 — Pavel Barber (@HeyBarber) January 3, 2023

It’s not just his dominant, record-breaking performance at the World Juniors, dragging an underperforming Canada team to the gold medal, and it’s not just his 12 goals and 16 points in five games since returning to the WHL. Everywhere he plays, Bedard just oozes poise and talent unlike any other player on the ice. While there are some great prospects in the top-five of the draft, there’s no doubt that Bedard is the reason teams are tanking. He has the potential to change the trajectory of an NHL franchise and will likely score a ton of goals along the way.

2. Adam Fantilli, C, University of Michigan (NCAA)

Defining Attribute: Excellent Pace and Awareness

Adam Fantilli is an absolute monster with the puck, with the skill, skating, and strength to beat defenders no matter how they attack him. Good luck taking the puck away from him because he can easily move around you with his excellent skating or truck through you with his solid 6-foot-2, 185-pound frame.

Fantilli is currently authoring one of the most impressive draft eligible NCAA seasons in recent memory with the only competition being Jack Eichel’s dominant 2014-15 season where he put up 71 points in 40 games. Fantilli is currently averaging about one and a half points per game on a University of Michigan team filled to the brim with talent. If he can keep up that pace then he could very well lock himself in as the second best prospect in the draft.

3. Leo Carlsson, C/LW, Örebro HK (SHL)

Defining Attribute: Versatile offensive player with great hands for his size

With a hot start in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) as a 17-year-old Leo Carlsson has shot up draft boards and quickly made the top tier of the draft a four-player group. The SHL demands a lot of players when it comes to physicality and defensive effort, both of which Carlsson has excelled at. He hasn’t looked out of place against men and has scored points at an excellent rate so far for a draft eligible player.

His skill and power combination make him a nightmare for defenders as he can beat you with his hands or by tossing his large frame into you to protect the puck. Carlsson’s ability to find and make space off the puck is also impressive for such a young player playing against grown men. He has the potential to make a real impact in the NHL as soon as next year considering his success on both ends of the ice in Sweden thus far. The way that Fantilli plays wouldn’t really fly in the SHL where you need to be dependable at all times, and Carlsson’s maturity, reliability, and his clear understanding of what makes him great are the reasons he has succeeded in a top pro league as a teenager.

4. Matvei Michkov, RW, HK Sochi (KHL)

Defining Attribute: Brilliant offensive IQ

Matvei Michkov might just be the smartest player in this draft class, with an incredible ability to manipulate opposing defenses. He has a great shot, but more often than not he scores goals because he slipped his defender and managed to find the space and time necessary to score a goal. While Bedard scores by trying to shoot a wrister as hard as possible, trying to punch a hole through the goalie, Michkov will outsmart the defense and score by finding holes in coverage.

The Nikolai Puchkov memorial tournament. SKA (St.Petersburg) – HC Sochi (Sochi). @ Matvey Michkov (photo credit: photo.khl.ru)

I believe Michkov could still easily be the second overall pick even though he’s playing in Russia and has a contract that will keep him playing in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) for three full seasons following the draft. He is a special player and looks like he will become a franchise-defining player for whoever selects him, when he finally makes it to North America that is. Michkov wasn’t earning regular minutes in the KHL earlier this year, so he was loaned to HK Sochi which is one of the KHL’s bottom feeders so that he could get substantial ice time. He has been impressive thus far, scoring six points in 14 games with Sochi, with four of those points being goals.

5. Will Smith, C, USA U-18 (NTDP)

Defining Attribute: Elite Playmaking Ability and Shifty Skating

Will Smith has established himself as one of the very best prospects in this draft with his continued dominance as a member of the United States National Team Development Program where he is scoring just under two points per game. The only player to ever score at a rate of two points per game on the U18 team for a full season is Jack Hughes, you might have heard of him.

Smith is an incredibly shifty playmaker who can create high danger plays at will by threading passes through traffic, stickhandling around pressure, or taking a shot of his own. He is a very intelligent offensive player and can make these great reads and plays at full speed. Smith has turned the top-four of this draft into a top-five. He is so difficult for defenders to pin down because of the way he manipulates defenders’ movements (like waiting for them to turn their skates in one direction before darting in the other), and him being a right-handed centerman doesn’t hurt either.

6. Zach Benson, C, Winnipeg Ice (WHL)

Defining Attribute: Awesome Puck Skills and Creativity

Zach Benson is one of the most skilled and creative players in this draft, and the only things holding him back from being a true top-five contender is his size and his underwhelming speed. I’m not all that worried about either (5-foot-9, 160 pounds) because he has the tenacity and elusiveness that smaller players need to have to make a difference at the NHL level these days.

Benson is currently outscoring two of his teammates in Matthew Savoie and Conor Geekie who were both drafted in the top-11 of the 2022 Draft. He’s also outscoring most of the WHL for that matter, dominating the opposition when he has possession. He shows off his edgework and hands best while playing through traffic as he just seems to be nearly impossible to nail down and knock off the puck. If he can add another gear (or two) to his max speed, Benson would be an absolute force in transition.

7. Eduard Sale, RW, HK Kometa Brno (Czechia)

Defining Attribute: Jack-of-all-trades

Eduard Sale is a great offensive winger who currently leads all U20 players in scoring as a 17-year-old in the top Czechian professional league. He hasn’t looked out of place against men and looks very comfortable dictating play from the flanks at even strength and on the power play.

He’s a classic example of a jack of all trades, master of none, with solid scores across the board when it comes to defensive play, playmaking, skating and shooting, with none of those individual skills popping off the page at you. He looks like he could be a hard-working top-six winger who complements your top guys really well while providing real offensive value on his own.

8. Colby Barlow, LW, Owen Sound Attack (OHL)

Defining Attribute: Excellent Shot and Maturity/Leadership

After scoring 30 goals as a rookie in the OHL last season, Colby Barlow has been on my radar as a pro-sized winger with a legit NHL-caliber shot. He’s got good tools all around with solid speed, stick skills, and defensive play. Barlow was also named Captain of the Owen Sound Attack at just 17 which speaks to his maturity and leadership abilities. He has been off to a hot start this season, averaging just under a goal per game.

Colby Barlow, Owen Sound Attack (Photo by Luke Durda/OHL Images)

Barlow’s size, strength, and maturity as a teenager lead me to believe he could have a real shot at making the NHL out of training camp for whichever team selects him, he’s that talented and reliable. He has also proven to be a bit too good for the OHL, scoring over 30 goals in his draft-1 year and not being on pace to eclipse the 50-goal mark.

9. Dalibor Dvorsky, C, AIK (Allsvenskan)

Defining Attribute: Great Vision (Sees Everything on the Ice)

Dalibor Dvorsky is another player who has been impressive this season against men, playing in HockeyAllsvenskan, the second-tier Swedish professional league, for most of this season. He’s scoring roughly half a point per game there and has spent a few games in the J20 Nationell as well, Sweden’s top junior league, where he has shown that he is clearly a step above his age group, scoring nearly two points per game there.

Dvorsky has shown solid defensive play so far against men and his vision and puck skills have looked right at home, especially on the power play. His play in transition leaves something to be desired, but once he’s in the offensive zone his ability to maintain control of the puck and make smart passes at an efficient rate makes him a consistent threat.

10. Andrew Cristall, LW, Kelowna Rockets (WHL)

Defining Attribute: Very High Skill and Creativity

One of the most skilled and slippery players in this draft is Andrew Cristall, the only draft eligible player in the WHL who has been able to roughly keep pace with Bedard in terms of production this year. Holding steady at about two points per game, Cristall has already shown improvements following his impressive 69-point WHL rookie season last year. He draws tons of attention in the offensive zone and is great at making smart plays under pressure to help open teammates up to make their jobs easier.

The biggest arguments against him are his size and skating, since a 5-foot-10 winger often needs to be an above average skater to make an impact in the NHL and Cristall is not quite there. At this point I think his offensive abilities will at least make him a power play threat even if his skating never catches up.

11. Oliver Moore, C, USA U-18 (NTDP)

Defining Attribute: Incredible Skater

Oliver Moore is one of the best skaters in this draft class with blazing speed and solid agility. The combination of his skating, shot, and playmaking skills makes him a true offensive weapon. He is agile enough that I expect he’ll be very successful on zone entries in the NHL some day, giving his team a chance to control play in the offensive zone whenever he touches the puck. He has produced solid offense so far this year for the USA U-18 team which is made more impressive by the fact that he is usually playing on the second line behind the Smith, Moore, Perreault trio.

12. Ryan Leonard, RW, USA U-18 (NTDP)

Defining Attribute: Skill Plays at High Speed

Ryan Leonard is a high energy winger who never takes his foot off the gas in terms of both speed and effort. He uses his speed and skill to blow by defenders in the neutral zone and pressure in-zone defenders who struggle to anticipate his next move. His playmaking and shot aren’t exceptional, but they’re both good enough to be reasonably sure that his offense would translate to the NHL some day.

13. Riley Heidt, C, Prince George Cougars (WHL)

Defining Attribute: Strong Skating and Playmaking

Riley Heidt’s excellent acceleration and edge work make him a natural choice as the lead puck carrier for zone entries and he has excelled in that role. His playmaking skills either at full speed or after settling in the offensive zone are impressive and make him a very mobile and skilled threat whenever he has the puck. Good habits away from the puck lead me to believe he will be a reliable NHLer with top-six forward upside.

14. Nate Danielson, C, Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL)

Defining Attribute: Consistent and Well-Rounded Play Driver

Few centers in junior hockey enter their draft year as well-rounded as Nate Danielson. His consistency, effort, speed, and skill make him a coach’s dream even though he doesn’t have the dynamic offensive qualities of some of his peers. Danielson is great at attacking the middle of the ice which makes up for his lack of a finishing touch because it leads to a plethora of chances that good line mates could finish at a solid clip. He has also taken a step forward in terms of production, placing him firmly as one of the top-20 scorers in the WHL.

15. David Reinbacher, RD, Kloten (NL)

Defining Attribute: Great Defensive Game and Above Average Skating

I believe Austrian defender David Reinbacher is the best defenseman in the 2023 Draft class right now and an argument could be made that he could be ranked as high as the top-10. Reinbacher is a 6-foot-2 defender with a right-handed shot and great mobility who is playing lots of minutes in the National League (NL), Switzerland’s top professional men’s league. He’s a very responsible defender who shuts down tons of rush attempts with an active stick and stellar positioning.

David Reinbacher (#64 blue) (Draft 2023) just overskating former NHLer Alex Formenton, following up on his shots, winning a puck against Formenton and Former NHler Tim Heed before serving his teammate on a plate. pic.twitter.com/OOjR1KDavy — Thibaud Chatel (@Thibaud_Chatel) January 24, 2023

The biggest question following Reinbacher’s great performance last year in the Swiss League (SL), the second-tier Swiss professional league, was if he had more offense in his game to show. So far, his offense has only improved, even considering the increased competition. He profiles similarly to David Jiricek physically, but with a more defensive tilt to his game. Reinbacher is looking like a potential top-four mainstay in the NHL with exciting defensive potential. His performance at the 2023 World Juniors helped his draft stock a bit, though Austria was dominated by every team they played against. Reinbacher had a solid tourney on a bad team despite dealing with an illness the entire time.

16. Brayden Yager, C, Moose Jaw Warriors (WHL)

Defining Attribute: Offensive Positioning and Great Shot

Brayden Yager has been talked about in the public scouting sphere for nearly as long as Connor Bedard, being drafted third overall in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft and winning the CHL Rookie of the Year award last year on the back of a remarkable 34-goal, 59-point rookie season. His transition play and wicked shot make him the most important player on his team on many nights.

His playmaking vision is solid but will likely never be his calling card. He works hard when he’s on the ice, making high effort plays without the puck that give me more confidence that he will continue to play as a center in the NHL. He has a great release on his shot, and he has a knack for manipulating shooting lanes or goalie positioning in just a split second to give himself a better scoring chance.

17. Axel Sandin Pellikka, RD, Skellefteå AIK (SHL)

Defining Attribute: Strong IQ and Puck Moving Skill

Axel Sandin Pellikka is a right-handed offensive defenseman who has put up points at a remarkable rate in J20 Nationell, the top Swedish junior league. At the time of writing, he leads all defenseman in points per game and is on pace to have one of the most impressive offensive seasons in league history amongst defensemen of any age, not just draft eligible ones. Sandin Pellikka had a great showing for Sweden at the World Juniors, and is now probably the favourite to be the first defenseman drafted in 2023. The way he patrolled the blue line for Sweden on the powerplay was very impressive and the trust that he earned from his coaches as a 17-year-old spoke volumes.

18. Matthew Wood, C/RW, University of Connecticut (NCAA)

Defining Attribute: Excellent Shot and Hands for his Size

I was eager to see how Matthew Wood would adjust to the college game after dominated the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) where he led the league in goals and points as a 16-year-old. Early results are extremely positive with Wood being one of the top rookie point scorers and one of the top scorers on his team despite being the youngest player in all of men’s NCAA hockey.

Wood is 6-foot-3 so his ability to make plays in tight to his skates at speed while maintaining control is very impressive for his size. However, his real calling card is his shot which ranks near the top of the draft class in terms of deception and power. He could use a bit more speed (who couldn’t?), but he has shown that his timing and puck protection skills are strong enough for him to succeed in college. Only time will tell if they can do the same for him as a pro.

19. Samuel Honzek, LW, Vancouver Giants (WHL)

Defining Attribute: Good Skating and Compete Level

After being selected 10th overall in the 2022 CHL Import Draft by the Vancouver Giants, Samuel Honzek has done nothing but impress in his first season in North America. He currently leads the Giants in scoring and is among the top scorers in the WHL at large. Honzek has played and succeeded on both special teams this year and his size and strength have made him too much for opposing defenders to handle on more than a few occasions. He sustained an injury during the World Juniors that has kept him out of play for a while, but hopefully he can return to dominating the WHL soon.

20. Gabriel Perreault, LW, USA U-18 (NTDP)

Defining Attribute: Power Play Specialist

Gabriel Perrault looks like someone who could be a power play specialist at the next level with great skill and smarts in the offensive zone. He can pick apart opposing defenses with pin-point passes and sly fakes, and his effort level is admirable. The real question will be if he can make a difference in his own end as his defending has been a bit too relaxed for my liking.

21. Quentin Musty, LW, Sudbury Wolves (OHL)

Defining Attribute: Great Shot and Net Driving

After a solid showing at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup last summer, Quentin Musty was considered by many to be the best U.S. born prospect in this draft class. A slow start to the OHL season saw his draft stock swing way down, but his production has leveled up significantly of late, and he’s beginning to rise again.

Quentin Musty, Sudbury Wolves (Robert Lefebvre/OHL Images)

Musty is an athletic winger who can beat goalies with his hard shot or by crashing the net and scoring in tight. He is on the younger side of the draft class with a July birthday so he has plenty of time to grow into the potential that he has shown thus far and increase his draft stock.

22. Ethan Gauthier, RW, Sherbrooke Phoenix (QMJHL)

Defining Attribute: Great Consistency and High Motor

Ethan Gauthier is one of the most consistent players in this draft class in terms of effort and habits, not just production. He’s a hard worker who makes his team better whenever he steps on the ice. He doesn’t have any one skill that really pops out at you, but I find that he’s good at pretty much everything. Gauthier has cooled off following an incredibly hot start to the QMJHL season production-wise, but his smart and reliable habits have not changed. I watch him and I see an NHL player with the kind of well-rounded, high-effort skill set that could see him move around an NHL lineup (in a good way) someday.

23. Calum Ritchie, C, Oshawa Generals (OHL)

Defining Attribute: Puck Skills and Legit Center

Calum Ritchie has great puck skills and sometimes it looks like he has glued the puck to his stick while carving through defenders or when he’s on a breakaway. His skills make him very well suited as a center at the next level with good size, a coveted right-handed shot, good defensive habits (kills penalties quite well), and solid faceoff results. He has the tools to be a top-16 player in the draft easily, but I want to see some more offense from him in the OHL before I increase his ranking that much.

24. Dmitri Simashev, LD, Yaroslavl (KHL)

Defining Attribute: Great Skater for such a big Defender

Dmitri Simashev is a very intriguing prospect with the size/skating combo (6-foot-4) that is so coveted in the modern NHL. He has every physical tool you could hope for, and uses each of them well, with the speed, strength, and reach to be a really great top-four defender in the NHL. However, his offensive production has left much to be desired, leaving many questions about if he will have much offense to provide in the NHL someday. Regardless, it is always impressive to see a draft-year player earning serious minutes in the KHL, especially a defenseman, and Simashev might just have the highest defensive potential in the whole draft.

25. Jayden Perron, RW, Chicago Steel (USHL)

Defining Attribute: Great Playmaking and Skating

Jayden Perron is an excellent play-driving winger with tons of offensive talent. Although he is just 5-foot-9, Perron is earning more and more buzz as a potential first rounder due to his excellent skating, playmaking, and offensive awareness. He’s great at changing speeds in transition to separate himself from defenders before either making a move around them or passing to an open teammate. Perron is so agile that his lack of size and strength don’t often hinder his game, however he will need to develop a bit of a physical game (like Logan Stankoven) if he wants to grow into his full potential as a top-six forward in the NHL.

26. Lukas Dragicevic, RD, Tri-City Americans (WHL)

Defining Attribute: Dynamic Offensive Ability

One of the most surprising junior players so far this year is Lukas Dragicevic who has put up points at well above a point per game rate in the WHL from the back end, making him the highest scoring defender in the league as of writing. He provides a ton of offense in transition as well as in the offensive zone where he seems to create scoring chances at will. His skating is average in my eyes and so is his defending, but his offensive skill and smarts package could get him a look even higher on draft day as there’s not a single NHL team who wouldn’t love an offensive defender as dynamic as Dragicevic.

27. Otto Stenberg, C/LW, Frölunda HK J20 (J20 Nationell)

Defining Attribute: Great Transition Offense

Before the season began, many people saw Otto Stenberg as a top-10 prospect for this draft following his incredible performance for Team Sweden at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup. His production has been disappointing so far this year, but his talent as a high-skill puck carrier is still clear.

Otto Stenberg scores his first SHL goal and point! Check out his skating and awareness! His average SHL TOI is around 4:30, so this should be a confidence boost for the 2023 top prospect.



In the J20 Nationell, Stenberg has 20pts (8G, 12A) through 23 games.pic.twitter.com/H36RVcNC4H — Alexa Potack (@alexa_potack) January 24, 2023

The way he dodges checks and evades pressure is impressive, but the way he attacks the middle of the ice is what I like most about him. Stenberg is never the biggest guy on the ice, but he’ll drop a shoulder and push his way to the dangerous areas of the ice without hesitation. Watch out for Stenberg in the last months of the season, he’s been playing better and better and I think he’ll go in the first round despite his lack of production in the SHL this year.

28. Gavin Brindley, C, University of Michigan (NCAA)

Defining Attribute: Great Skating and Effort Level

During every draft cycle there are a handful of prospects who are 5-foot-10 or shorter who get a ton of praise in public scouting circles before unceremoniously sliding on draft day. There have been Lane Hutson (2022 Draft), Olen Zellweger (2021 Draft), Logan Stankoven (2020 Draft), and Cole Caufield (2019 Draft), to name a few. My best guess at a player who has great skill but might slide on draft day due to his height is Gavin Brindley.

Gavin Brindley, Michigan Wolverines (Michigan Photography)

Brindley is a 5-foot-9 forward who has been quite good in the NCAA as an 18-year-old, a very impressive feat. His skating is excellent, and his high energy level makes him a possession monster. His combination of speed and effort will make him a very flexible player who can fill in whatever role is needed of him, which has earned him the second-line center spot for a stacked University of Michigan team.

29. Noah Dower-Nilsson, C/LW, Frölunda HK J20 (J20 Nationell)

Defining Attribute: High End Skill

Noah Dower Nilsson is purely an offensive player at this point, but he’s a very skilled one. He has been dominating the Swedish J20 league this year and is scoring at a higher pace right now than both Jonathan Lekkerimaki and Noah Ostlund did last year (who were drafted 15th and 16th respectively in the 2022 NHL Draft). Dower Nilsson doesn’t have Lekkerimaki’s shot or Ostlund’s passing ability, but his offensive IQ is terrific and he has shown the ability to produce at an incredible pace without any other high-end scorers around him to help him pick up a few points here and there.

30. Koehn Ziemmer, RW, Prince George Cougars (WHL)

Defining Attribute: Great Hands and Pro Frame

Koehn Ziemmer is another pro-built winger who loves to shoot the puck hard whenever given the chance. His skating is a bit of a weakness with less-than-ideal speed, but he more than makes up for it with his offensive creativity and hands. He loves attacking defenders and beating them in one-on-one skill battles. Ziemmer often seems to have the puck on a string and that’s part of why he has been one of the leading scorers in the WHL this year as a 17-year-old.

31. Mikhail Gulyayev, LD, Omskie (KHL)

Defining Attribute: Great Skating Power Play QB

Mikhail Gulyayev is an intelligent offensively minded defenseman who has found moderate success in the top Russian pro leagues this year while dominating the Russian junior circuit whenever he plays against his peers. He is a mobile defenseman who fits the mold of the modern puck-moving defender and power play quarterback.

In the 2021-22 season, Gulyayev set a new MHL (the top Russian junior league) record for points by a 16-year-old defenseman with 35 points in 54 games. He could suffer from the Russian factor, but the lack of top-end defensive prospects and his impressive offensive toolset leads me to believe he’s got a good shot at being drafted in the top-20.

32. Lenni Hameenaho, LW/RW, Ässät (Liiga)

Defining Attribute: Great Net-front Player on Screens and Scramble Plays

Lenni Hameenaho has been an early riser this year, establishing himself as a prospect to watch while playing in the Finnish Liiga where he has scored at roughly a half point per game pace as a draft year player. He excels in puck battles, whether along the boards or in front of the net, even against grown men in Finland. Hameenaho has the strength and stick skills to not just battle well, but win puck battles and keep possession alive for his team. He has a good shot but hasn’t been encouraged to use it much in Liiga yet. If he develops a bit more as a creator, Hameenaho could easily out-perform his draft slot.

33. Charlie Stramel, C, University of Wisconsin (NCAA)

34. Caden Price, LD, Kelowna Rockets (WHL)

35. Jesse Kiiskinen, RW, Pelicans (Liiga)

36. Alex Ciernik, LW/RW, Södertälje SK J20 (J20 Nationell)

37. Luca Cagnoni, LD, Portland Winterhawks (WHL)

38. Bradly Nadeau, C, Penticton Vees (BCHL)

39. Maxim Strbak, RD, Sioux Falls Stampede (USHL)

40. Hunter Brzustewicz, RD, Kitchener Rangers (OHL)

41. Trey Augustine, G, USA U-18 (NTDP)

Trey Augustine, USNTDP (Rena Laverty / USA Hockey’s NTDP)

42. Danil But, LW, Loko Yaroslavl (MHL)

43. Kalan Lind, C/LW, Red Deer Rebels (WHL)

44. Kasper Halttunen, RW, HIFK (Liiga)

45. Danny Nelson, C/RW, USA U-18 (NTDP)

46. Carson Bjarnasson, G, Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL)

47. Oliver Bonk, RD, London Knights (OHL)

48. Arttu Karki, LD, Tappara U20 (U20 SM-sarja)

49. Etienne Morin, LD, Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

50. Roman Kantserov, LW/C, Stalnye Lisy Magnitogorsk (MHL_

51. Beau Akey, RD, Barrie Colts (OHL)

52. Luca Pinelli, C, Ottawa 67’s (OHL)

53. Adam Gajan, G, Green Bay Gamblers (USHL)

54. Theo Lindstein, LD, Brynäs IF (SHL)

55. William Whitelaw, C, Youngstown Phantoms (USHL)

56. Tom Willander, RD, Rögle BK J20 (J20 Nationell)

57. Jesse Nurmi, LW, KooKoo U20 (U20 SM-sarja)

58. Tomas Suchanek, G, Tri-City Americans (WHL)

Tomas Suchanek, Team Czechia (Photo by Andy Devlin/ Getty Images)

59. Carson Rekhopf, C/LW, Kitchener Rangers (OHL)

60. Michael Hrabal, G, Omaha Lancers (USHL)

61. Cameron Allen, RD, Guelph Storm (OHL)

62. Denver Barkey, C, London Knights (OHL)

63. Emil Jarventie, LW, Ilves U20 (U20 SM-sarja

64. Aiden Fink, RW, Brooks Bandits (AJHL)

HM: Ian Scherzer, C, Rögle BK J20 (J20 Nationell)

HM: Gracyn Sawchyn, C, Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL)

HM: Isac Born, C, Frölunda J20 (J20 Nationell)

HM: Aram Minnetian, RD, USA U-18 (NTDP)

HM: David Edstrom, C, Frölunda J20 (J20 Nationell)

HM: Noel Nordh, LW/RW, Brynäs IF J20 (J20 Nationell)

HM: Zeb Forsfjäll, C, Skellefteå AIK J20 (J20 Nationell)

HM: Jakub Dvorak, LD, Bílí Tygri Liberec (Czechia)