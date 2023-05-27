Tyler Peddle – 2023 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Tyler Peddle

2022-23 Team: Drummondville Voltigeurs (QMJHL)

Date of Birth: January 25, 2005

Place of Birth: Antigonish, NS, CA

Ht: 6-foot-1 Wt: 190 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: Center/Left-Wing

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2023 first-year eligible

Rankings

Teams in search of a physical forward with a good shot will love what Tyler Peddle can bring to a lineup. At 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds, he has a frame that can be built up and can play either a grinding or skill game. Before the start of the 2022-23 season, Peddle was expected to be competitive in becoming a possible second-round pick of this year’s draft, but due to some inconsistency in his play this season, his draft stock has fallen.

The former second-overall pick in the 2021 Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) Entry Draft by the Drummondville Voltigeurs has not fully lived up to the expectations of his draft position and still has significant flaws in his game that will need to be addressed before he can become an NHL-capable player. As a top-six player for Drummondville who also plays on the top power-play unit, Peddle has placed pressure on himself to produce offensively and be the difference-maker for a weaker Voltigeurs lineup. This has increased since Eric Belanger arrived after quitting as the head coach of the Trois-Rivieres Lions, the Montreal Canadiens ECHL affiliate. This addition may prove to be exactly what Peddle needs to take the next step in his game as he can lean on Belanger’s extensive NHL playing career.

Tyler Peddle, Drummondville Voltigeurs (Photo: Ghyslain Bergeron)

Offensively, Peddle is very difficult to defend due to his aggressive nature and multi-faceted methodology of protecting the puck. He doesn’t just use his reach by placing opponents at his back, he uses a free hand and shoulder to push opponents aside. With additional strength and better balance on his edges, this will be a skill that can make him a highly effective player on the cycle and in front of the net.

Tyler Peddle evens the score early in the final frame!@VoltigeursDRU | @QMJHL pic.twitter.com/hNirUC9LwS — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) November 14, 2021

Defensively, he has work to do on his positioning and play reads as a center, but when playing on the wing is very effective at cutting off lanes with his stick positioning and can provide controlled breakouts. Also, he is aggressive on the forecheck, finishes his checks, and is not intimidated by anyone. He’s able to pin his opponents on the boards, making him a pain to play against.

Tyler Peddle – NHL Draft Projection

Peddle has the size, stamina, and basic skill set to become a very effective NHLer, if he can improve his agility. This should make him land in the late third to early fourth round. He will need more time in the QMJHL and a few years in the minor professional leagues to polish his game before entering the NHL.

Quotables

“A sniper seemingly incapable to scoring at a high rate in the QMJHL is often a red flag, but Peddle may be an exception. The jewel of his toolkit is his shot. He generates tremendous power and can shoot from a variety of positions with a versatile set of releases. In the offensive zone, he is in constant motion, varying his angles of attack and searching for soft ice with strong scanning habits.” – Sebastian High, Dobber Prospects

“Needs work on his positioning and defensive commitment. Loves to score and throw big body checks and excels in those two areas, but not in many others. Long term project.” – Bill Płaczek, Lines.com

Strengths

Physicality

Shot

Under Construction (Improvements to Make)

Skating

Playmaking

NHL Potential

Peddle is a long-term project that is not guaranteed to become an NHLer. But his skill set and most of all his desire cannot be underestimated. He has a non-stop motor; his physicality and fearlessness make him an opponent opposing players dread playing against. His skating does have some flaws, specifically his balance and overall agility. If he can work on those areas of his game, he projects to be an effective third-line energy player with the ability to play a puck retrieval role for a more skilled pair of linemates.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 3.75/5, Reward – 3/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 5/10, Defense – 7/10

Tyler Peddle Statistics