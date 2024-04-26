Hurricanes Edge Isles, Take 3-0 Lead in Series

The Carolina Hurricanes edged the New York Islanders 3-2 on Thursday (April 25) to take a commanding 3-0 lead in their 2024 Stanley Cup Playoff series.

They have now taken a 3-0 lead in a best-of-seven series for the third time in franchise history, following the 2019 second round (vs. the Islanders) and 2006 conference semifinals (vs. the New Jersey Devils). Carolina swept New York and defeated the Devils 4-1 in those series.

The Hurricanes jumped out to a two-goal lead in the first period behind goals from Brent Burns and Dmitry Orlov. It was the 23rd career playoff goal for Burns, tying Kris Letang for the most among active defensemen.

The Islanders got a second-period goal from Pierre Engvall before Sebastian Aho scored for the Hurricanes to give them back their two-goal cushion. Brock Nelson scored to bring the Islanders within one goal, but that was as close as the Islanders would get.

It was Aho’s fifth career game-winning goal in the playoffs, and he passed Jordan Staal and Kevin Dineen for the second most in franchise history, behind only Rod Brind’Amour (6).

The Hurricanes played without the services of defenseman Brett Pesce (lower-body), who was injured in the second period of Monday’s contest, and he’ll “more than likely” miss the rest of the series, per Brind’Amour.

Frederik Andersen had 29 saves on the night and became the second goaltender in Hurricanes/Whalers history to earn a win in his team’s first three games to start a postseason after Mike Liut (4 games in 1986).

Game 4 of the series will be on Saturday afternoon (April 27).