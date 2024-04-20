2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1 Hub

The 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs are here with 16 teams vying to capture Lord Stanley’s Cup. Will we see a repeat winner in the Vegas Golden Knights or will one of the four teams without a championship finally capture their first title? Or, perhaps this will finally be the year that the Toronto Maple Leafs break their 56-year streak without a Stanley Cup?

Join The Hockey Writers as we preview the first round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and check back in for previews of Round 2, the conference finals, and the Stanley Cup Final.

2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Schedule & Bracket

2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1 Articles

Eastern Conference

New York Rangers vs. Washington Capitals (YouTube Video)

Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (YouTube Video)

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Islanders (YouTube Video)

Boston Bruins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (YouTube Video)

Western Conference

Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Vancouver Canucks vs. Nashville Predators

Winnipeg Jets vs. Colorado Avalanche (YouTube Video)

Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings

2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1 Predictions