2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1 Hub

The 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs are here with 16 teams vying to capture Lord Stanley’s Cup. Will we see a repeat winner in the Vegas Golden Knights or will one of the four teams without a championship finally capture their first title? Or, perhaps this will finally be the year that the Toronto Maple Leafs break their 56-year streak without a Stanley Cup?
Join The Hockey Writers as we preview the first round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and check back in for previews of Round 2, the conference finals, and the Stanley Cup Final.
2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Schedule & Bracket
- 2024 Stanley Cup Playoff Schedule (updated as games are scheduled)
- 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Bracket
- Playoffs Starting Lineups (Updated before every game)
2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1 Articles
Eastern Conference
New York Rangers vs. Washington Capitals (YouTube Video)
- Rangers Have Decisive Edge Over the Capitals in Playoff Matchup
- Rangers’ Lafreniere Can Channel Inner Kovalev This Postseason
Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (YouTube Video)
- Lightning & Panthers Facing Off in Latest Playoff Battle of Florida
- 5 Lightning Players Who Are Key to a Long Playoff Run in 2024
Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Islanders (YouTube Video)
- 3 Bold Islanders Predictions for the First Round of the Playoffs
- Islanders’ New Faces Can Lead Upset of Hurricanes
- A Healthy Noah Dobson Poised to Lead Islanders in Round 1
- Hurricanes & Islanders Round 1 X-Factors
- 7 Things That Will Decide the Hurricanes-Islanders Series
- Islanders Must Fix Abysmal Special Teams to Have Playoff Success
- 3 Reasons to Believe in an Islanders Upset of the Hurricanes
Boston Bruins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (YouTube Video)
- Maple Leafs vs. Bruins 2024 Playoff Series Preview
- Bruins Need Adrenaline Boost Ahead of Series vs. Maple Leafs
- Bruins Predictions Against Maple Leafs in 2024 Playoffs
- Maple Leafs/Bruins 1st Round Series Is Ideal Playoff Matchup
- T.J. Brodie Doesn’t Make Cut for Maple Leafs First Playoff Game
- Maple Leafs’ Strategy for Beating the Bruins in 2024 Playoffs
- 3 Keys to the Maple Leafs Beating the Bruins in the First Round
Western Conference
Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights
Vancouver Canucks vs. Nashville Predators
- What the Canucks Can Expect From the Predators in Round 1
- Canucks’ 5 Key Role Players in the 2024 Postseason
- What Canucks Need for a Successful Playoff Run
Winnipeg Jets vs. Colorado Avalanche (YouTube Video)
- Winnipeg Jets vs. Colorado Avalanche Playoff Series Preview
- 3 Key Jets in First-Round Series Versus Avalanche
- Avalanche’s 3 Keys to Playoff Success Against the Jets in Round 1
Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings
- Who Plays, Who Sits In Oilers’ First-Round Series with Kings
- Oilers’ Knoblauch Must Avoid Previous Coaching Staff’s Playoff Errors
2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1 Predictions