Can Joseph Woll Save the Maple Leafs’ Season?

In a recent discussion, hockey analysts Nick Kypreos and Justin Bourne deliberated the pivotal role of Joseph Woll in the Toronto Maple Leafs postseason. Their conversation revolved around the significant impact of Woll’s performance in Game 5, which played a crucial role in extending the Maple Leafs’ season. This sparked a debate on whether Maple Leafs management erred by not starting him in Game 1 against the Boston Bruins.

After Ilya Samsonov‘s inconsistent performance throughout the season — sometimes exceedingly low and then the kind of turnaround that usually only happens in movies, he was the starter for Game 1 of the postseason against the Bruins in Boston. He lost Game 1 but then won Game 2 on the road. However, after losing the two games at home in Toronto with Auston Matthews out of the lineup, the Maple Leafs coaching staff shifted their thinking. They named Woll the starter in a must-win Game 5 in Boston, and he delivered with a standout game.

Kyper & Bourne Pose the Tough Question About Goalie Choice

Hence, Kyper and Bourne posed the tough question about the team’s decision-making: “Where was Woll in the picture for the Maple Leafs, especially in the last ten or so games of the season when he returned from injury?” The three analysts then came to the consensus seemed to be that Woll should have been considered a legitimate starting option from the onset of the series. Observing Woll’s performance in Game 5 led to their belief that had he been the starter from the beginning, the Maple Leafs would not have faced a 3-1 series deficit going into that game.

It was noted that Woll did have some struggles post-injury, but these were not detrimental. The three hockey analysts next suggested that more priority should have been placed on getting him back to his pre-injury form, underlining that a fully fit Woll could potentially offer more to the team than Samsonov. They pointed out that even during the playoffs, there seemed to be a plan that seemed to be funneling Woll into the starting goalie’s job. Given the specific games he was assigned in March, it hinted at management’s trust in his abilities.

So, what happened?

Is There Enough Time for the Maple Leafs to Turn Their Postseason Around?

The discussion then pivoted to whether there is now enough time left in the playoffs for Woll to rectify the course of the Maple Leafs’ postseason. This involves aligning the team’s vision with key players who can suit up. These include William Nylander, Mitch Marner, and a well-performing Woll, alongside contributions from depth players like Matthew Knies, Max Domi, Tyler Bertuzzi, and others.

The team has shown that it has the talent to compete. Tuesday night’s game was a glimpse of the cohesive and dynamic team the Maple Leafs aspired to be – a confirmation for many, including the analysts, that the team could win.

Last, the conversation touched on the future of Samsonov. What will be his journey and his role moving forward? While acknowledging his resilience and potential to secure an NHL contract as a very good backup goalie, it was clear from the discussion that when it comes to critical moments, Woll might be the preferred choice to lead the Maple Leafs in the net.

What this means for Samsonov’s future with the organization after his contract expires this offseason is a question for later. For now, the focus is on winning Game 6 tonight and, if possible, the first-round series.